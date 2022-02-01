 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Noticing that their dog, Scabigail's snoring was worsening, Alton Brown & his wife did an online body assessment & discovered their pup was too curvy. After getting advice on pet nutrition, she's on her way to a healthier Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
86
    More: Woofday, big part, lots of science, last book, big juicy book, weight loss, book, whole season of Good, kind of a wrap-up of the Good  
•       •       •

86 Comments     (+0 »)
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sandy barks at Scabagail
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

baka-san: Sandy barks at Scabagail


:)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Beats wearing a CPUP


/doge laughs
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RUFF!
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

On vacation this week, so this is how I'm gonna be for 7 full days.  Sort of kidding, it's going to be a lot of hiking since the weather serendipitous turned beautiful.  And that's literally me in the background
Fark user imageView Full Size

An example of the nice weather from yesterday

And going to the big city for a hotel stay and some touristy things a little late in the week.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
RUFF!


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image image 425x318]
On vacation this week, so this is how I'm gonna be for 7 full days.  Sort of kidding, it's going to be a lot of hiking since the weather serendipitous turned beautiful.  And that's literally me in the background
[Fark user image image 425x239]
An example of the nice weather from yesterday

And going to the big city for a hotel stay and some touristy things a little late in the week.


Enjoy!!  Have a wonderful time ☺
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
almostsane asked for some pics of the chilly dogs sweaters, so here's one more of both dogs
Fark user imageView Full Size

They are nice 'cause they have 7 or 8 sizes so no matter how big or small your dog is, you will probably find one that looks good on them, despite the face they try to pull for the camera.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: almostsane asked for some pics of the chilly dogs sweaters, so here's one more of both dogs
[Fark user image image 425x318]
They are nice 'cause they have 7 or 8 sizes so no matter how big or small your dog is, you will probably find one that looks good on them, despite the face they try to pull for the camera.


They look like quality sweaters!  Much nicer than anything I've seen at Petsmart or Target.  I think I mentioned that I bought little boy sweatshirts at my favorite thrift store for my Pitties as I couldn't find dog sweaters/ jackets that fit or actually kept them warm (Pitties have no body fat & little fur: they're not made for winter beyond curling up next to the wood stove & waiting for Spring.  I literally had to sometimes carry Max outside to go potty).
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image 425x318]
On vacation this week, so this is how I'm gonna be for 7 full days.  Sort of kidding, it's going to be a lot of hiking since the weather serendipitous turned beautiful.  And that's literally me in the background
[Fark user image 425x239]
An example of the nice weather from yesterday

And going to the big city for a hotel stay and some touristy things a little late in the week.


Sounds like a great semi-staycation!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image 425x318]
On vacation this week, so this is how I'm gonna be for 7 full days.  Sort of kidding, it's going to be a lot of hiking since the weather serendipitous turned beautiful.  And that's literally me in the background
[Fark user image 425x239]
An example of the nice weather from yesterday

And going to the big city for a hotel stay and some touristy things a little late in the week.


♥♥
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 525x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: almostsane asked for some pics of the chilly dogs sweaters, so here's one more of both dogs
[Fark user image 425x318]
They are nice 'cause they have 7 or 8 sizes so no matter how big or small your dog is, you will probably find one that looks good on them, despite the face they try to pull for the camera.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Off to a followup doctor's appointment this afternoon. Wouldn't be surprised if he continues the presnisone as I'm still having issues with the shoulder and poor range of motion.  On the plus side, I haven't had anymore of the painful muscle spasms so the meds are helping to a degree.  Possible imaging today as doctor said that would be the next step depending on how much I've improved from last week.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Off to a followup doctor's appointment this afternoon. Wouldn't be surprised if he continues the presnisone as I'm still having issues with the shoulder and poor range of motion.  On the plus side, I haven't had anymore of the painful muscle spasms so the meds are helping to a degree.  Possible imaging today as doctor said that would be the next step depending on how much I've improved from last week.


Are you still taking Gabapentin too? Glad that whatever you're taking is working ☺
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

almostsane: Bathia_Mapes: Off to a followup doctor's appointment this afternoon. Wouldn't be surprised if he continues the presnisone as I'm still having issues with the shoulder and poor range of motion.  On the plus side, I haven't had anymore of the painful muscle spasms so the meds are helping to a degree.  Possible imaging today as doctor said that would be the next step depending on how much I've improved from last week.

Are you still taking Gabapentin too? Glad that whatever you're taking is working ☺


Yeah, one 100 mg gabapentine + an Aleve at bedtime.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
BTW-The pupper's full name is Scabigail Van Buren
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Off to a followup doctor's appointment this afternoon. Wouldn't be surprised if he continues the presnisone as I'm still having issues with the shoulder and poor range of motion.  On the plus side, I haven't had anymore of the painful muscle spasms so the meds are helping to a degree.  Possible imaging today as doctor said that would be the next step depending on how much I've improved from last week.


OK I'm going to the doctor today to have a look at my issue on my great toe
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: BTW-The pupper's full name is Scabigail Van Buren


Scabby's a cute one
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
AROOOOO!

Happy Tuesday everybuddy!

Took Leyn for a nice walk before the weather strikes, she got to bay at and be petted by some small children, that made her morning happy! She truly believes folks get up, get dressed and step out of their doors to pay homage to her. The sound of a kid saying puppy or doggy just sets her a-tippytapping in anticipation of some sweet, sweet attention

Fark user imageView Full Size


She gets so little at home, dontchaknow? ;)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: BTW-The pupper's full name is Scabigail Van Buren

Scabby's a cute one


She is indeed! :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Off to a followup doctor's appointment this afternoon. Wouldn't be surprised if he continues the presnisone as I'm still having issues with the shoulder and poor range of motion.  On the plus side, I haven't had anymore of the painful muscle spasms so the meds are helping to a degree.  Possible imaging today as doctor said that would be the next step depending on how much I've improved from last week.

OK I'm going to the doctor today to have a look at my issue on my great toe


Hope it turns out to be not too serious and easily remedied.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Beagle-tamer: AROOOOO!

Happy Tuesday everybuddy!

Took Leyn for a nice walk before the weather strikes, she got to bay at and be petted by some small children, that made her morning happy! She truly believes folks get up, get dressed and step out of their doors to pay homage to her. The sound of a kid saying puppy or doggy just sets her a-tippytapping in anticipation of some sweet, sweet attention

[Fark user image 422x750]

She gets so little at home, dontchaknow? ;)


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Off to a followup doctor's appointment this afternoon. Wouldn't be surprised if he continues the presnisone as I'm still having issues with the shoulder and poor range of motion.  On the plus side, I haven't had anymore of the painful muscle spasms so the meds are helping to a degree.  Possible imaging today as doctor said that would be the next step depending on how much I've improved from last week.

OK I'm going to the doctor today to have a look at my issue on my great toe

Hope it turns out to be not too serious and easily remedied.


Going to a podiatrist it is a Paronychia I believe. I hope they just cut the thing out and then give me a bunch of antibiotics but they may skip the cutting out part
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Off to a followup doctor's appointment this afternoon. Wouldn't be surprised if he continues the presnisone as I'm still having issues with the shoulder and poor range of motion.  On the plus side, I haven't had anymore of the painful muscle spasms so the meds are helping to a degree.  Possible imaging today as doctor said that would be the next step depending on how much I've improved from last week.

OK I'm going to the doctor today to have a look at my issue on my great toe

Hope it turns out to be not too serious and easily remedied.

Going to a podiatrist it is a Paronychia I believe. I hope they just cut the thing out and then give me a bunch of antibiotics but they may skip the cutting out part


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
News from our family: We have a new addition. Here is Night Skye
Fark user imageView Full Size

So far, her sisters are scared by her for some reason. For comparison, this is her from above
Fark user imageView Full Size

And these are her sisters, Sable and Stella (I think Stella is the one looking at the camera)
Fark user imageView Full Size

So far, her brothers aren't out to see her, but that's normal as the other girls chase them frequently.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bootleg: News from our family: We have a new addition. Here is Night Skye
[Fark user image 477x635]
So far, her sisters are scared by her for some reason. For comparison, this is her from above
[Fark user image 483x641]
And these are her sisters, Sable and Stella (I think Stella is the one looking at the camera)
[Fark user image 467x622]
So far, her brothers aren't out to see her, but that's normal as the other girls chase them frequently.


Congrats on the new puppeh!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Beagle-tamer: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Off to a followup doctor's appointment this afternoon. Wouldn't be surprised if he continues the presnisone as I'm still having issues with the shoulder and poor range of motion.  On the plus side, I haven't had anymore of the painful muscle spasms so the meds are helping to a degree.  Possible imaging today as doctor said that would be the next step depending on how much I've improved from last week.

OK I'm going to the doctor today to have a look at my issue on my great toe

Hope it turns out to be not too serious and easily remedied.

Going to a podiatrist it is a Paronychia I believe. I hope they just cut the thing out and then give me a bunch of antibiotics but they may skip the cutting out part

[Fark user image 425x298]


What do you get when you cross a kitten with a bat?

A kat?

Bitten?
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bootleg: News from our family: We have a new addition. Here is Night Skye
[Fark user image 477x635]
So far, her sisters are scared by her for some reason. For comparison, this is her from above
[Fark user image 483x641]
And these are her sisters, Sable and Stella (I think Stella is the one looking at the camera)
[Fark user image 467x622]
So far, her brothers aren't out to see her, but that's normal as the other girls chase them frequently.


Hi Night Skye!!
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bootleg: News from our family: We have a new addition. Here is Night Skye
[Fark user image image 477x635]
So far, her sisters are scared by her for some reason. For comparison, this is her from above
[Fark user image image 483x641]
And these are her sisters, Sable and Stella (I think Stella is the one looking at the camera)
[Fark user image image 467x622]
So far, her brothers aren't out to see her, but that's normal as the other girls chase them frequently.


Congratulations!!! 💞  Have a wonderful life together!
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bootleg: News from our family: We have a new addition. Here is Night Skye
[Fark user image image 477x635]
So far, her sisters are scared by her for some reason. For comparison, this is her from above
[Fark user image image 483x641]
And these are her sisters, Sable and Stella (I think Stella is the one looking at the camera)
[Fark user image image 467x622]
So far, her brothers aren't out to see her, but that's normal as the other girls chase them frequently.


What a cutie!
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Off to a followup doctor's appointment this afternoon. Wouldn't be surprised if he continues the presnisone as I'm still having issues with the shoulder and poor range of motion.  On the plus side, I haven't had anymore of the painful muscle spasms so the meds are helping to a degree.  Possible imaging today as doctor said that would be the next step depending on how much I've improved from last week.


Glad the spasms are gone, but I hope they to the bottom of the range of motion issue.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Beagle-tamer: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Off to a followup doctor's appointment this afternoon. Wouldn't be surprised if he continues the presnisone as I'm still having issues with the shoulder and poor range of motion.  On the plus side, I haven't had anymore of the painful muscle spasms so the meds are helping to a degree.  Possible imaging today as doctor said that would be the next step depending on how much I've improved from last week.

OK I'm going to the doctor today to have a look at my issue on my great toe

Hope it turns out to be not too serious and easily remedied.

Going to a podiatrist it is a Paronychia I believe. I hope they just cut the thing out and then give me a bunch of antibiotics but they may skip the cutting out part

[Fark user image 425x298]


nice!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

skybird659: [dumpaday.com image 750x856]


nice!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 480x580]


:-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Beagle-tamer: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Off to a followup doctor's appointment this afternoon. Wouldn't be surprised if he continues the presnisone as I'm still having issues with the shoulder and poor range of motion.  On the plus side, I haven't had anymore of the painful muscle spasms so the meds are helping to a degree.  Possible imaging today as doctor said that would be the next step depending on how much I've improved from last week.

OK I'm going to the doctor today to have a look at my issue on my great toe

Hope it turns out to be not too serious and easily remedied.

Going to a podiatrist it is a Paronychia I believe. I hope they just cut the thing out and then give me a bunch of antibiotics but they may skip the cutting out part

[Fark user image 425x298]


♥♥♥

Aw, thanks!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bootleg: Night Skye


Welcome, Night Skye!  ♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: Bathia_Mapes: Off to a followup doctor's appointment this afternoon. Wouldn't be surprised if he continues the presnisone as I'm still having issues with the shoulder and poor range of motion.  On the plus side, I haven't had anymore of the painful muscle spasms so the meds are helping to a degree.  Possible imaging today as doctor said that would be the next step depending on how much I've improved from last week.

Glad the spasms are gone, but I hope they to the bottom of the range of motion issue.


Doctor took me off the gabapentin completely and is trying me briefly on Zanaflex (Tizanidine). He also prescribed more prednisone but a much smaller dose for 6 days.  First three days I take one 4 mg tablet daily, the next three days I take one 2 mg tablet daily.  I'm to call his office next week and report any improvement or lack thereof.  No improvement means an MRI to see if I've torn something.
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Beagle-tamer: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Off to a followup doctor's appointment this afternoon. Wouldn't be surprised if he continues the presnisone as I'm still having issues with the shoulder and poor range of motion.  On the plus side, I haven't had anymore of the painful muscle spasms so the meds are helping to a degree.  Possible imaging today as doctor said that would be the next step depending on how much I've improved from last week.

OK I'm going to the doctor today to have a look at my issue on my great toe

Hope it turns out to be not too serious and easily remedied.

Going to a podiatrist it is a Paronychia I believe. I hope they just cut the thing out and then give me a bunch of antibiotics but they may skip the cutting out part

[Fark user image 425x298]


well, the podiatrist cut off the Paronychia. Referred me too get diabetic shoes. I don't know how bad it hurts yet because the pain meds he injected into my toe Has not worn out yet :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Beagle-tamer: [Fark user image 425x435]


That's so makes sense :-)
 
