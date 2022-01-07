 Skip to content
 
(The Week)   Pfizer should be able to vaccinate your under pfives in Pfebruary   (theweek.com) divider line
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's phabulous
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Excellent.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One step closer to me not having any farks to give to the deliberately unvaccinated.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Phunny headline subby.  A+
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I could finally breathe after my last kid received his second dose.  At this point even getting it before a fun trip is just a bummer, not a potential life-changing event.
 
covfefe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pfff.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My wife and I struggled with fertility issues for 7 years.  After the heartache and pain and tears, after the failed retrievals and the failed IVFs we finally have our little boy born Jan 2020.  My workoholic MIL was furloughed so we told her to stay with us during the lockdown.  She got to enjoy four straight months with her first grandchild.  Then she was diagnosed with cancer in the late fall.  And then she passed away a year ago next month.
This all has been incredibly hard.  I've done everything I can to keep alive the family I struggled so hard to create.  This is the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Antivax "phark-heads" busily "pulling their own research" out their buttocks.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This will likely become a 3 shot series for under 5s. Unfortunately the immune reaction from the 2 shot regimen is weaker than in adults at the dosage Pfizer tested, but it's still better than nothing, and we'll see what happens when the 3rd shot data comes in around March. Pfizer seems to be hopeful, and it's good to get the approvals rolling now.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Algebrat: This will likely become a 3 shot series for under 5s. Unfortunately the immune reaction from the 2 shot regimen is weaker than in adults at the dosage Pfizer tested, but it's still better than nothing, and we'll see what happens when the 3rd shot data comes in around March. Pfizer seems to be hopeful, and it's good to get the approvals rolling now.


Came here for this.   Had heard from Mrs Functions Pfizer connections that it would be a 3 shot series and available in March as the article states.  This was back in early December.  If we can get the first round in the chubby thighs in February and fully vaxxed by  summer that is incredible.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: One step closer to me not having any farks to give to the deliberately unvaccinated.


I'm having a hard time not giving farks for the young kids of the deliberately ignorant. To me, should they fall very sick or have any lingering symptoms, they are the victim of abuse by medical neglect and I feel towards them the same as any victim of child abuse and neglect. And their legal guardians need to be punished accordingly.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The benchmark for success has shifted.

I'll be happier once they have a vaccine specific for Omicron.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: VisualiseThis: One step closer to me not having any farks to give to the deliberately unvaccinated.

I'm having a hard time not giving farks for the young kids of the deliberately ignorant. To me, should they fall very sick or have any lingering symptoms, they are the victim of abuse by medical neglect and I feel towards them the same as any victim of child abuse and neglect. And their legal guardians need to be punished accordingly.


As of 7/1/22 I agree with you
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pfantastic!
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: The benchmark for success has shifted.

I'll be happier once they have a vaccine specific for Omicron.


I agree with you, but my kid won't be 5 until September and I'm very okay with her having this sooner rather than later.
 
Klivian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: The benchmark for success has shifted.

I'll be happier once they have a vaccine specific for Omicron.


There is one in development. Problem is it only works on Omicron at the moment, so it would be a totally stand alone booster, and if Omicron is supplanted by another variant it won't do any good.

Better than nothing, but we're always going to be chasing COVID now
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My daughter turns 5 in two weeks, but I'm glad my son (3) will now be vaxxed in similar timeframe.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

forteblast: Chthonic Echoes: The benchmark for success has shifted.

I'll be happier once they have a vaccine specific for Omicron.

I agree with you, but my kid won't be 5 until September and I'm very okay with her having this sooner rather than later.


Oh, you definitely want this. We've got two months until mine hits 5, and if this isn't approved earlier, he's getting vaxxed for his birthday.

But we really need an Omicron vaccine that generates a solid neutralizing antibody response. The first generation vaccines are providing protection via secondary mechanisms they weren't intentionally engineered to induce. We have been extremely lucky to have the level of protection we've had so far, and the way the Omicron lineage spreads, the situation could flip very quickly.
 
