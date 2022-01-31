 Skip to content
 
[Witty and engaging headline, possibly with a gardening pun] I'm traveling, but it's STILL your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday February 1, 2022
Pasnute [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Seeds arrived in the mail.
I forgot to order herbs.

Drawing up plans, making counts, and counting down days.

Be well all!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
We're getting ready, starting our seeds, planning the garden, preparing the raised bed, ect.
Watermelon, paddy pan squash, tomatoes, peas, serano peppers, carrots, cucumbers, lemon cucumbers, sunflowers, cilantro... Some raspberry starters....  Pretty happy with the variety
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I already got one seed order. Then tonight I was looking for Charentais melon seeds and stumbled on a little company in Nova Scotia that sells all sorts of cool heirloom untreated seeds. I'm gonna have to make another order.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I started the big pruning. The quince, and one apple tree are already partially pruned. I'm taking a different tack this year and pruning half now and half in two weeks. Supposedly it will shock the plant less and won't encourage so much upward growth.

I had an arborist out to look at the quince and he said it's fine and healthy. He also said I do have room for a persimmon in the front yard.... So that thought is dancing around my brain now.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Same here. Got the veggies, haven't decided on the herbs.

Last year the kids built/painted/planted 3'x3' garden planter things to use up some of our excessive driveway space, and I'm thinking of making one for myself for the herbs.

We've got about 2' of snow on the ground so I've got some time.
 
August11
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've got to get my peppers going this week. I was way too late last year.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I received my seed order too!  I had most things on hand, but I'm going to give black-eyed peas and okra a go this year.   I saw an article on black-eyed peas doing a good job of attracting good microbes to the soil.

https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2022/01/20/black-eyed-peas-could-help-eliminate-need-fertilizer

And heck, I love black-eyed peas, so...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
The Red Zone [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Picked up a bag of dirt, the starter pods and a cheap$30 green house on Sunday.  Green bay Wisconsin, 5b I think?   Debating starting my tomatoes and peppers this weekend.
 
The Red Zone [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nothing fancy at all but should make weening them outside a bit easier than it has been in the past.
 
Lee451
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
WILL HE SEE HIS SHADOW?
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: Picked up a bag of dirt, the starter pods and a cheap$30 green house on Sunday.  Green bay Wisconsin, 5b I think?   Debating starting my tomatoes and peppers this weekend.


I think you are a little early on the tomatoes.  "They" say 8 weeks before the last frost.  I would go with March 1st.  But who knows
 
