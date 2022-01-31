 Skip to content
 
(Chicago Sun-Times)   Sorry we can't keep your children from being killed by guns. Would it help if we paid for their funeral expenses?   (chicago.suntimes.com) divider line
    Sad  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is there a Ralph's around here?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How... Dodge City of them.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size

Not a joke. Costco sells these!
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought it might be about Little Rock, Arkansas.  Six shootings in three days but the police "can't do anything about that."
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: [tse1.mm.bing.net image 302x158]
Not a joke. Costco sells these!


For what? Pets?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what we've come to as a nation.

It's shameful and embarrassing.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, considered the murder capital by people too stupid to grasp the difference between raw totals and per capita rates
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's that saying?

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."

Yeah, apparently not in America.

farking dumb.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Too little. Too late.  Better than nothing.

U.S.A.
 
maram500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skybird659: [tse1.mm.bing.net image 302x158]
Not a joke. Costco sells these!


When my mother passed back in 2019, the funeral home director helping us set everything up showed us all the caskets they offered in-house, then took us back to her office to tell us she recommended we buy a casket from an outside source. We looked at a few different places before settling on a decent manufacturer. Yes, Costco did in fact come up as an option.

The director told us that she knew their caskets were ridiculously over-priced but they had to at least offer them. Two days later, my oldest brother and I were at the funeral home to accept delivery of the casket, and that night we held the wake/viewing/whatever.

And following that, my brothers, their significant others, and I had a nice meal at IHOP because mom loved that place.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
returntothe80s.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Substitute "father" with "son" or "daughter" or "brother" or "sister"
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
it is what happens when you blame guns and not the pieces of shiat pulling the triggers.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If only Chicago had gun control, none of this would happen. We need to really go door to door and confiscate guns Kristalnacht style.There is absolutely no reason to ever own a gun...especially in this day and age where people no longer need to hunt. All meat comes from the supermarket these days.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
funerals are fine sure pay for those but not medical costs if they survive. That's socialism.

Was talking to another expat US guy here a few weeks back and i asked him if he was ever gonna move back to the US. He said "Yknow, (father_jack), probably not. It occurred to me that US is probably the only country in the world where your kid can get shot in school, and if they survive that event, will be responsible for their own medical costs."

I confess i'd never thought of that.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Frizbone: If only Chicago had gun control, none of this would happen. We need to really go door to door and confiscate guns Kristalnacht style.There is absolutely no reason to ever own a gun...especially in this day and age where people no longer need to hunt. All meat comes from the supermarket these days.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't really care anymore.  America should just get it over with and destroy itself.  Let the civilized world move on.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mcnguyen: I don't really care anymore.  America should just get it over with and destroy itself.  Let the civilized world move on.


see thats the problem tho. its too big to just implode.

it'll just slowly collapse like a flan in a cupboard. with more shootings. and domestic terrorism. and politically motivated "patriotic" political violence committed by people who think they are "saving America".
 
Freek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
USA! USa... USeh?!  fark.  yousa... ?  :(
 
