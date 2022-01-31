 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Brad Phiatt's homes turned to shiat   (marketwatch.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Brad Pitt, The Residents, Hurricane Katrina, housing development, affordable homes, Affordable housing, nonprofit housing development, New Orleans  
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Homes anywhere take constant maintenance but putting a flat roof on a home in a semi-tropical wet environment like New Orleans is just asking for trouble.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No good deed goes unpunished.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like they designed a house for SoCal and plopped it in New Orleans. Flat roofs are ok in an area where you get maybe 10 days of light rain, not in a sub-tropical area. The mold issues all stem from designing based on the wrong place.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's too bad Brad Pitt doesn't have enough money to help fix things.

/I hear blue tarps are handy.
//No, you shut up.
 
