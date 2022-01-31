 Skip to content
 
(Zillow)   Perfect home for a serial killer or zombie hunter   (zillow.com) divider line
32
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

1131 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2022 at 10:05 PM (47 minutes ago)



32 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can practically smell the radon gas from across the continental divide.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not want to live in (or under) Kansas.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Let me guess. Painted white, no windows in the back, gets 20 mpg, and likes to park down by the river.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How the mighty have fallen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Special Guest
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did they clean the LSD lab out before putting it on the market?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bunkers in the wind. All they are, are bunkers in the wind.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 850x478]


farking peggies
 
cefm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So an incredibly inconvenient and terribly maintained rusty underground shell that's in a worthless garbage place that would require a ton of money to make functional let alone livable?  Sure if you're a creepy millionaire. But this ain't the repurposed missile silo you're looking for otherwise.
 
brilett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And the view can't be beat.
 
brilett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cefm: So an incredibly inconvenient and terribly maintained rusty underground shell that's in a worthless garbage place that would require a ton of money to make functional let alone livable?  Sure if you're a creepy millionaire. But this ain't the repurposed missile silo you're looking for otherwise.


Sure - but free mold!
 
starsrift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm just saying, that entrance is going to need work done if it's to be ready for zombies.
 
Pew
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Home." Huh.
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
New crowdfunded W00tstout brewery with local fungi?
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you want a semi-interesting photo journey, you can take a look at what's involved in fixing up one of these sites.

http://www.siloworld.net/579thSMS/PRESENT%20DAY/SITE%204/RE-HAB/RE-HAB.HTM

I ran across this years ago (and the website hasn't been updated since then), but you can click through the interior and exterior locations for some before and after pics. TONS of work to get it semi-habitable.
 
drgullen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Underground LSD Palace
Youtube r7qliVpGEk0
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I could start a rehab there, but, fark, it's Kansas.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
how's the Wi-Fi?  Does it have high speed internet?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

doomjesse: how's the Wi-Fi?  Does it have high speed internet?


securityledger.comView Full Size

Better, you've got your own server with a 14.6KBPS connection
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No ICBM?  That knocks a bit off the price, then.
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you can hear me, Freeman, for god's sake close the overhead silo doors!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Farcry 5 sucked.

That's all this makes me think of.

/It dealt with impending nuclear war, for those who haven't played
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

coffeetime: No ICBM?  That knocks a bit off the price, then.


Notice no photos of the silo part. That's because it was filled with crap and sealed up in compliance with whatever nuclear-reduction treaty called for it to be deactivated.

And that silo is no doubt seriously contaminated from all the toxic fuel lines that ran throughout it.
 
danvon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Or making meth. Lots of meth.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why is it that abandoned missile silos are always crumbling wrecks? Just once, couldn't the government abandon one that's well-appointed, with nice area rugs and a fully stocked wet bar?
 
Watubi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tech bro buys it in 3...2...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: [Fark user image 425x656]


That was an interesting trilogy.
 
hammettman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: coffeetime: No ICBM?  That knocks a bit off the price, then.

Notice no photos of the silo part. That's because it was filled with crap and sealed up in compliance with whatever nuclear-reduction treaty called for it to be deactivated.

And that silo is no doubt seriously contaminated from all the toxic fuel lines that ran throughout it.


As if anyone who'd want to live in Kansas would care about toxic contamination.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

