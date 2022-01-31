 Skip to content
New York Times buys Wordle
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, it was nice while it was free.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
SUCKY
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Had to figure that would happen. Dammit.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Glad I didn't allow myself to get attached to it.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


I've been living under a rock this past month, apparently.  Haven't had 12 seconds' worth of spare time to see what this is all about, then..
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seems like a waste of money. The fad is peaking now. Give it another month, and only a few people will even care.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: and only a few people will even care.


Yeah, even the software developer won't have any farks to give as he sips umbrella drinks from his oceanfront home in Aruba.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Until Drew starts Farkle.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good for him. I never started playing it, so NYT eventually destroying it won't really affect me. At least the creator gets to cash out.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Until Drew starts Farkle.


The game with six dice?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

markie_farkie: NeoCortex42: and only a few people will even care.

Yeah, even the software developer won't have any farks to give as he sips umbrella drinks from his oceanfront home in Aruba.


What's funny is that the entire game has already been written. He doesn't come up with new words every day, the whole word list is downloaded into your browser and it just presents a new word based on the date, which is why you can reset the clock on your computer to play old puzzles.

"Low seven figures" is in the 10-20 million dollar range, so he just made bank for a one time program.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: "Low seven figures" is in the 10-20 million dollar range


Bah! Low seven figures is 1-9 million. Still, that's bank.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I already sub to NYT, but I still won't play it anymore.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The game will be more challenging as Judith Miller will leak false clues.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That guy is gonna end up like Tom from MySpace: Getting paid right before the whole thing collapses.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wordle 226 3/6

⬜🟨🟨⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟨🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

OK what do I win now??
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Wordle 226 3/6

⬜🟨🟨⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟨🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

OK what do I win now??


A loss, to me.

Wordle 226 2/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
New York Times buys . . .

. . .  Idaho. They bought Idaho, didn't they.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We still have Lewdle.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
YAY PAYWALLS!!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: NeoCortex42: and only a few people will even care.

Yeah, even the software developer won't have any farks to give as he sips umbrella drinks from his oceanfront home in Aruba.


Low seven figures. More like a time share in Myrtle Beach.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wordmaster's better anyway. And free. And you can play all you want (not just 1/day)
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm glad that the developer was able to cash out at peak fad, and that the NYT will be left holding the bag on it.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beezeltown: Wordmaster's better anyway. And free. And you can play all you want (not just 1/day)


Christmas is saved!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No desire to learn about or play this game.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that just 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elitist sobs will probably go to 8 letter words..

/plays Absurdl
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you know there are people in this world that don't have to put up with this shiat? Like the guy who invented the Pet Rock. That's what you have to do, guys. You have to use your mind!
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they've eliminated "trump" from the dictionary.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JUDAS probably isn't a Wordle word.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Seems like a waste of money. The fad is peaking now. Give it another month, and only a few people will even care.


Guy was able to cash out while the cashing out was good.  Sucks for NYT, but great for the guy.
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For low 7 digits. Those guys got ripped off.

Yes the game is not much but the user base and the viralness of it is worth 10,000,000 at least.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NYT has a daily "spelling bee" and mini-crossword puzzle everyday. They're free, unless you want access to more puzzles or something. Like Wordle, they're a fun way to waste a few minutes every morning before work.
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: The NYT has a daily "spelling bee" and mini-crossword puzzle everyday. They're free, unless you want access to more puzzles or something. Like Wordle, they're a fun way to waste a few minutes every morning before work.


Yep and I bet they will link to those from wordle.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did they write the tweet like they don't know how much they paid for the company?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: The NYT has a daily "spelling bee" and mini-crossword puzzle everyday. They're free, unless you want access to more puzzles or something. Like Wordle, they're a fun way to waste a few minutes every morning before work.


Masturbation is more than 5 letters
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic Words from the App Store is as close to Scrabble as it could be without copyright issues.
It has ads at the top but you can turn them off.
9/10 Recommended
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who owns the rights to Lingo? Because that's a lawsuit about to happen.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm the only person above age 2 in the U.S. who has never played it, apparently.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Wordmaster's better anyway. And free. And you can play all you want (not just 1/day)


Thanks.  First time I ever played.  Got it on first try but took all my guesses.  Reminds me of the game Mastermind when I was young.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why did they write the tweet like they don't know how much they paid for the company?


Maybe part of the deal was for stocks so the actual value isn't some precise dollar number.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [64.media.tumblr.com image 640x480]

I've been living under a rock this past month, apparently.  Haven't had 12 seconds' worth of spare time to see what this is all about, then..


It's like Twitter discovered an online version of Boggle
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Ass_Master_Flash: Until Drew starts Farkle.

The game with six dice?


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: No desire to learn about or play this game.


Thanks for coming into the thread to let us know.
 
steerforth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Love Wordle, will continue to play everyday (twice). Those who don't like it?

CLUTCH
PEARL
FARKU
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Ass_Master_Flash: Until Drew starts Farkle.

The game with six dice?


You are thinking of Farhtzee.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Seems like a waste of money. The fad is peaking now. Give it another month, and only a few people will even care.



This.

When they run out of 5 letter words this game is going to be TOAST
 
