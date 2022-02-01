 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Florida man uses his noodle   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, St. Lucie County, Florida, Fort Pierce, Florida, Port St. Lucie, Florida Metropolitan Statistical Area, Crime, Assault, Brandon Smith, Violence, Domestic violence  
•       •       •

687 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2022 at 12:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny since I had Ramen noodles for lunch today. Really spicy ones, too.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ramen Noodle Battery Charge"
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, based on the headline and the Florida tag I was expecting something quite different than assault with ramen.

/ would this count as a sin in the eyes of FSM?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: "Ramen Noodle Battery Charge"


Every damn thing got batteries in them these days.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: "Ramen Noodle Battery Charge"


I'm not ashamed to say I was half-thinking of how to construct such a cell, and where I last put my meter.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's the fourth noodle I would've expected.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Oysterman: That's the fourth noodle I would've expected.


Fourth Noodle would be a great name for a think tank organization.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He looks like he would do well at a comedy club.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The victim, he claimed, was chasing the dog around when she fell atop the ramen noodles on the stove.

Then down the stairs?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who was expecting this article to be about a pool noodle assault and battery?

No?  just not Florida enough I guess.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.