 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Military.com)   Space Force isn't real, you pay full price   (military.com) divider line
44
    More: Amusing, United States Air Force, Space Force, Chief Master Sergeant, Military, Torque, recent history of the Space Force, Air Force, Space Force superiors  
•       •       •

911 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2022 at 11:30 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Didn't they just fark up their one job recently?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Trump Space Cadets.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: Didn't they just fark up their one job recently?


<perk>  What's all this then?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"In a lot of ways, it's still lumped in with the Air Force," Deans said. "It's still new and hasn't expanded its own culture yet, but I think that'll grow and change."

Translation: "We're still fighting Congress to spend more money on us, and stupid articles like this help us with 'legitimacy.'"
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: cretinbob: Didn't they just fark up their one job recently?

<perk>  What's all this then?


They are supposed to track satellites
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How are they going to fight the shape shifting lizard aliens from the Pleiades?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still waiting for the Space vessels.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe if Space Force wasn't a joke then people would take it seriously.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Benevolent Misanthrope: cretinbob: Didn't they just fark up their one job recently?

<perk>  What's all this then?

They are supposed to track satellites


They spent many millions of dollars before they found this.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kkinnison: Still waiting for the Space vessels.


The nuclear wessels?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Guardians" is still stupid.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: kkinnison: Still waiting for the Space vessels.

The nuclear wessels?


That is for the Russian Space force. Headed by the ghost of Yuri Gagarin
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: cretinbob: Benevolent Misanthrope: cretinbob: Didn't they just fark up their one job recently?

<perk>  What's all this then?

They are supposed to track satellites

They spent many millions of dollars before they found this.


That is very cool. I saw something like this a long time ago and it was classified then. A lot of stuff is common knowledge these days that used to be very hard to come by.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Benevolent Misanthrope: cretinbob: Didn't they just fark up their one job recently?

<perk>  What's all this then?

They are supposed to track satellites


<facepalm>
 
Oysterman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Space Force: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix
Youtube MfdchlFsiIs


Not only is it real, but it also got a second season!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Guardians!!
tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size

/oblig
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Maybe if Space Force wasn't a joke then people would take it seriously.


It certainly doesn't help that they were introduced to the country by a clown.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Silly Military Industrial Inferiority Complex
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Imagine the balls it took for someone to suggest to Trump that we have a Space Force at a time that we are paying Russia and Elon Musk (Bond Villain) to get there.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ten Star Commander Admiral "I'M ERIC!" would beg to differ.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can we get rid of this stupid shiat yet?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: "Guardians" is still stupid.


Unless they're based in Cleveland. Is that where the Space Force Academy is located?
 
northgrave
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

teto85: [Fark user image 850x639]


Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't be the first.

PEW!!! PEW!!!
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Diabolic: [i.pinimg.com image 235x237]


But it was service connected!
 
telejester
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: Marcus Aurelius: Maybe if Space Force wasn't a joke then people would take it seriously.

It certainly doesn't help that they were introduced to the country by a clown.


This guy?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
princhester
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Huh, I assumed they would have been disbanded by now, given that they were very obviously a Trump brain fart to begin with.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: "Guardians" is still stupid.


Space Force Guardian flies Spirit Airlines is even stupider
 
Valter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In Space ...

James Bond Moonraker - Space laser fight scene
Youtube pG5v7ng0o4A
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When your logo is directly ripped off from Star Trek... yes, you've got a credibility problem.

Also, if the Biden admin really wanted to shore this up they would have renamed it something less stupid.
 
northgrave
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Maybe if Space Force wasn't a joke then people would take it seriously.


The actual mission and group of people working on it is for real.

I'm not knowledgeable enough to weigh in on whether it should have been split off from the Airforce.

I suspect that this was being considered before TFG took office.

But it was disaterous to have the reality show President who was always concerned about ratings be the one to make the split.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Another billion-dollar fark-up by TFG. Did anyone think it would ever work?

TFG probably wants to call them "Mariners" instead of "Marines".
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

northgrave: Marcus Aurelius: Maybe if Space Force wasn't a joke then people would take it seriously.

The actual mission and group of people working on it is for real.

I'm not knowledgeable enough to weigh in on whether it should have been split off from the Airforce.

I suspect that this was being considered before TFG took office.

But it was disaterous to have the reality show President who was always concerned about ratings be the one to make the split.


Any bets that someone showed him a map/graphic showing the area Air Force was responsible for and he drew on it with sharpie and said 'let's do Space Force!'?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

princhester: Huh, I assumed they would have been disbanded by now, given that they were very obviously a Trump brain fart to begin with.


Congress had been working on it with the Pentagon for years before Trump, the clown just was in office when everything matured. The goal was to separate out the highly technical stuff from other branches and reduce duplication in efforts between branches. If Space Force has clear jurisdiction over satellites and stuff then we don't end up with each branch being pitched its own systems by contractors.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stray_capts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My understanding is that space force is to the air force what marines are to navy.  Same department, different service.  If that not the case?  They share a secretary don't they?
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall spoke about the relationship between the branches at a Center for a New American Security virtual event Jan. 19.

"We want the Space Force to be an independent, separate service," Kendall said. "But we also want it to stay as tightly coupled to the Air Force and the Department of the Air Force as it's necessary for it to be a success."


The USAF spun off from the Army Corps, probably from a Washington DC pi$$ing match, after WWII.

Navy got fixed wing (and NASA in large part), some helos, Marines (subdivision of Navy) some fixed wing fighters, Army mainly rotary wing attack and some transport helos, USAF fixed wing fighters but prob some helos, USCG mainly helos.....and Space Force, got satellites.

But for the grandchild of the Army to grouse about being independent, is odd.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Maybe if Space Force wasn't a joke then people would take it seriously.


Their mission is really important. As silly as the name is (really how is air force any different? Oh it is because you are used to it).

Besides the name, not many people understand what they do because you won't ever see them in "action".

But with Russia and China both developing EMP satellites to knock out our communication satellites I think it's pretty important we track this stuff.
 
Nightjars
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What does Space Force need with an airplane?
 
focusthis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Even TFA was muddy...

Shall I stir it up more with this?

** Space Command has entered the chat **
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Space Force might be needed one day in the future, perhaps even within 20 years, but it serves no useful purpose right now.  Trump did it for publicity and nothing more.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rickythepenguin: Marines (subdivision of Navy)


Marines hate it when you remind them of that.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.