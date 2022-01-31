 Skip to content
 
(Some Gringo)   You know that burning sensation that comes from a shot of tequila?   (whiskeyraiders.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's what you did *after* the tequila that makes it burn when you pee, idiot.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"sodium hydroxide" = lye

Yeah, that'll sting.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What until the oil caustic soda hits the anus.....or peehole.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy I thought my night in Tijuana was a "bad tequila experience."


/mmm...bacon-wrapped street hotdogs!
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why was that stuff even near a bar?
 
indylaw
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's usually because I've set myself on fire after a shot or two of tequila.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ya basic.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh my bad. Hey free round when you get back on your feet.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Smooooth! (cough, cough...thud)
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I said I wanted to get laid, not lyed!
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Drain cleaner plus illiterate staff...
 
