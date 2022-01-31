 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Drop whatever it is you are doing and sit down so you can put your full concentration into this video that demonstrates how to use...something (possibly NSFW)   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Weird, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus, that video makes me feel like a total amateur for just jerking off
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's something I didn't need to know existed.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why would it be imperative that I sit down for that? Looks like it's used standing up.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm so confused.  Do guys really need this much assistance?  Or is it only for post prostate surgery guys?
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All that prep and the user still has to perform all of the motion?  what a rip off.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You lost me at clamp and lock.

Visit to ER - umm, I seem to have locked myself in and can't get out.

Yeah, that ain't happening.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I made it as far as "smear the anal lubricant" before realizing that this was not a video I want in my youtube history.

/another cookie bites the dust
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd tell you to go fark yourself, subby, but it appears you already have that covered.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brought to you by the jackoffs down in product R&D, and sold by some wankers in Marketing.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh. They're really innovating in China. This makes the Fleshlight look like amateur hour.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have NEVER wanted to masturbate that... intensely.

question_dj: Huh. They're really innovating in China. This makes the Fleshlight look like amateur hour.


This.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: You lost me at clamp and lock.

Visit to ER - umm, I seem to have locked myself in and can't get out.

Yeah, that ain't happening.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: You lost me at clamp and lock.

Visit to ER - umm, I seem to have locked myself in and can't get out.

Yeah, that ain't happening.


I'm sure they've heard worse.....watches video.

Then again maybe not
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until they can narrate the how-to video with soothing voice of Morgan Freeman, I ain't interested.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is too overly complicated.  I will just wait for sex bots and buy a pair.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not too long I posted a comment where I used a gif of the dildo machine George Clooney built in 'Burn After Reading'

The Mod quickly removed it. And this got greened?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's too complicated even for incels. Who is this for?

Fer Chrissakes kids, just yank it with yer hand. It's always the same result.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You used to just find a Hustler in the woods, bury it at the bottom of your bookbag/backpack and smuggle it to your room...
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also settle for an upgraded howto narration by an impatient Arnold Schwarzenegger.

/get to tha anus!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All the rage on Pandora, apparently.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know, with all the stupid farking bullshiat going on in the world, that was the last farking thing i needed to see today.

/holy shiat
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The URL is buttplug.io FOR THE LOVE OF GOD
 
Petey4335
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RI_Red
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lsherm: That's too complicated even for incels. Who is this for?

Fer Chrissakes kids, just yank it with yer hand. It's always the same result.


No, no, see, they're disrupting the masturbation space!

People really want overly complicated ways of doing basic things augmented with technology!
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

propasaurus: GitOffaMyLawn: You lost me at clamp and lock.

Visit to ER - umm, I seem to have locked myself in and can't get out.

Yeah, that ain't happening.

[Fark user image 425x397]


I tripped on the cat!
Then fell over the chair, and down the stairs.  Over the railing and then slid on the tile floor!

/kind of a Pube Goldberg machine...
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bootleg: [y.yarn.co image 400x216]


Glad to see this has been covered.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Something about that rubs me the wrong way.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Driver: Something about that rubs me the wrong way.


Did you mix up the red and the blue lube tubes?  Rookie mistake
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Didn't have time to watch it...what's the stegosaurus for?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
H...h...h...ellllo... T....e...c..hhh... S..u..p..PP...o..r..t..?   H...o..w... Dddo...you t..t..t..u..r..n..  the..I..s.. tt..hi...n..g.. o...f..f..?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


/not the gif I wanted, but the gif that I thought wouldn't get removed
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That video was approximately two minutes longer than I'd last after strapping that thing on.  Too much work.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That mechanism has pinch points. Not the sort of thing you want near your sack.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That thing is more complicated than a girlfriend!
 
vestona22
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm fairly sure they make male masturbation toys that don't require you to pull permits and consult a structural engineer before using them.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: H...h...h...ellllo... T....e...c..hhh... S..u..p..PP...o..r..t..?   H...o..w... Dddo...you t..t..t..u..r..n..  the..I..s.. tt..hi...n..g.. o...f..f..?


Did you ensure the massage head could move up & down by about 1-2 cm & the hip joint can realize bending?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
PNSFW (otherwise I'd post it in-line)
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Until they can narrate the how-to video with soothing voice of Morgan Freeman, I ain't interested.


I swear to God I've heard that same voice in videos describing how to repair chromatography systems.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: You lost me at clamp and lock.



That's where it lost you?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: BumpInTheNight: Until they can narrate the how-to video with soothing voice of Morgan Freeman, I ain't interested.

I swear to God I've heard that same voice in videos describing how to repair chromatography systems.


Its pretty close ain't it, like its gotta be some open for sale text to video plugin voice.

/titty sprinkles
 
Petey4335
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vestona22: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 339x509]


Dude! You do notpost naked pics of your friend with benefits.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"So subtle that no one will even know you're using it!"
Fark user imageView Full Size

"In fact...  I'm wearing mine right now!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Petey4335: vestona22: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 339x509]

Dude! You do notpost naked pics of your friend with benefits.


You guys work at the same mortuary?
 
