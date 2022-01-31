 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Videotaping this crime spree is the best idea we ever had   (nj.com) divider line
    Obvious, Judaism, English-language films, snow plow driver, Employment, Snow, hateful conduct, Orthodox Judaism, Twitter  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's exactly as smart as I expect for someone who thinks it's funny to blow snow onto Jews during a blizzard.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Look, officer...it wasn't because they was Jews; it was because they was wearing funny clothes!"
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This sort of behavior is like leaving a shopping cart out in the middle of the parking lot or taking up two parking spaces -- it's the tip of the iceberg, an overt manifestation of utter worthlessness that runs to the individual's very core and will only become obvious once you've spent an unfortunate amount of time in their close proximity. Someone that thoughtless and callous is always that way, in every measurable regard, without exception. They should be treated, in every way, like rabid dogs.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These are the Americans I had to live with growing up.  God they suck ass.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
oy vey
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Senor plow no es macho
 
Muta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: These are the Americans I had to live with growing up.  God they suck ass.


Jews?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There is no blessing I was made aware of for when you're pelted by snow.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Perhaps the plow driver had trouble with his Christmas lights?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The guy could pass for older Jimbo too imo
 
special20
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: There is no blessing I was made aware of for when you're pelted by snow.


It's called a "shiatzvah".
 
Pinner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Looks like a private plow service. Douchebags.
Plus it's illegal for them to drop their blades on a city street, IIRC.
 
Hickory-smoked [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder which cable show will call this Cancel Culture.
 
covfefe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is even worse than the Jabba's Palace musical interlude they added to Return of the Jedi. God this sucks.
 
Harry Wagstaff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It may not be because the victims were Jewish, the driver might just be an asshole. Like the people that get off on splashing puddles on kids walking to or from school.

/csb

When I was in 5th or 6th grade I was walking home from school after a rainstorm. The street I was walking along tended to get big water puddles. There was a girl walking about 50 yards ahead of me and a car full of teenagers drove through a big puddle and absolutely soaked her and she started crying.  I was laughing as I kept walking. Being distracted by my laughing I didn't notice they had turned around to have another go. They got me as bad, if not worse, than her. That was the day I learned to understand the meaning of karma. It did manage to cheer the girl up some.

/csb
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So why was off-duty plow guy still in possession of the plow truck? Don't those guys work in shifts? Seems like he was probably using the company truck for a side hustle to line his own pockets, aside from being a generally shiatty person to begin with.
 
saywhat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hear that Tucker Carlson will be interviewing them soon.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ok, so I can't decide if the driver was aiming for being a jackass or racist. My guess is jackass who would have sprayed any two people wandering along the side of the road.
 
