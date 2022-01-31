 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Federal judge to man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery: I'll give your request for a plea deal to avoid a federal trial on hate crime charges the same consideration you gave him before you killed him for jogging through a white neighborhood   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
46
    More: Fail, Jury, United States Department of Justice, Life imprisonment, federal judge, Ahmaud Arbery, Federal government of the United States, Trial, Travis McMichael  
•       •       •

1766 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2022 at 6:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would have been willing to pay good money to hear the judge actually say those words to this asshole.

But denying his bullshiat plea deal is acceptable. Much respect to the mother for taking a stand and continuing to do so.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark these three assholes in particular.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I will admit I am talking out of my culo here, but an honest question. Is federal prison that much better than state? They are going behind bars for the remainder of their life. If it is, then good on the mom. I just don't know the difference.

/stay thirsty my friends.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ben Enya: So I will admit I am talking out of my culo here, but an honest question. Is federal prison that much better than state? They are going behind bars for the remainder of their life. If it is, then good on the mom. I just don't know the difference.

/stay thirsty my friends.


According to someone I know who spent time in both state and federal prisons, federal is far better. Less violent with more opportunities for self-improvement.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's important to remember they would have gotten away with murder, not even have been arrested or charged, if one of them hadn't released the video he made.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird how white men still get photos of themselves in business suits plastered all over the media instead of prison attire, even after conviction
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby gets 0 points for conciseness
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, was angered by the proposed deal and told the court that a state judge gave the McMichaels exactly what they deserve after they were convicted of state charges and urged Wood not to accept it."Please listen to me," Cooper-Jones told the judge. "Granting these men their preferred conditions of confinement would defeat me. It gives them one last chance to spit in my face after murdering my son.""

Good for her for speaking up.
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Ben Enya: So I will admit I am talking out of my culo here, but an honest question. Is federal prison that much better than state? They are going behind bars for the remainder of their life. If it is, then good on the mom. I just don't know the difference.

/stay thirsty my friends.

According to someone I know who spent time in both state and federal prisons, federal is far better. Less violent with more opportunities for self-improvement.


Probably depends if it's medium, minimum, or supermax security too...
I can tell you the jail in Aspen Colorado is swanky af (I used to work for the courts) so if you're ever gonna goto a county jail, do it in Pitkin County CO.  They have fancy food too.

I hope this man's eventual prison has no redeeming qualities.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Weird how white men still get photos of themselves in business suits plastered all over the media instead of prison attire, even after conviction


here how's this
yourblackworld.netView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ben Enya: So I will admit I am talking out of my culo here, but an honest question. Is federal prison that much better than state? They are going behind bars for the remainder of their life. If it is, then good on the mom. I just don't know the difference.

/stay thirsty my friends.


Yes, federal is much better run in general, and much less likely for them to run into someone the father jammed up while working as investigator for the DA.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Karma Chameleon: Weird how white men still get photos of themselves in business suits plastered all over the media instead of prison attire, even after conviction

here how's this
[yourblackworld.net image 850x425]


The third dude looks like a wax dummy. The other two look exactly like you'd think
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: It's important to remember they would have gotten away with murder, not even have been arrested or charged, if one of them hadn't released the video he made.


As soon as I saw the video, I was like "They need to investigate that dude.  I'll bet he's involved and thinks this will exonerate them."
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Ben Enya: So I will admit I am talking out of my culo here, but an honest question. Is federal prison that much better than state? They are going behind bars for the remainder of their life. If it is, then good on the mom. I just don't know the difference.

/stay thirsty my friends.

According to someone I know who spent time in both state and federal prisons, federal is far better. Less violent with more opportunities for self-improvement.


Indeed. Farks fascist rape fantasy brigade is out in force.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I would have been willing to pay good money to hear the judge actually say those words to this asshole.

But denying his bullshiat plea deal is acceptable. Much respect to the mother for taking a stand and continuing to do so.


And for figuring out why they wanted it.

Federal prison sucks but GA state prison for two dudes who murdered a black man?

I wouldn't want to be them
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Pocket Ninja: I would have been willing to pay good money to hear the judge actually say those words to this asshole.

But denying his bullshiat plea deal is acceptable. Much respect to the mother for taking a stand and continuing to do so.

And for figuring out why they wanted it.

Federal prison sucks but GA state prison for two dudes who murdered a black man?

I wouldn't want to be them


I wouldn't want to be them even before they committed murder.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Weird how white men still get photos of themselves in business suits plastered all over the media instead of prison attire, even after conviction


They're using images from the previous trial. The defendants wore suits during that trial.

This story is about a hearing in federal court. Federal courts do not allow cameras inside, so news agencies have to use images they already have, which are the mug shots from when they were booked into jail and images from their trial.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Governor Kemp apparently wants to build some swanky new prisons. Maybe they'll get a cell in one of those.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ben Enya: So I will admit I am talking out of my culo here, but an honest question. Is federal prison that much better than state? They are going behind bars for the remainder of their life. If it is, then good on the mom. I just don't know the difference.

/stay thirsty my friends.


I hear federal is a lot better.  More regulated, less vulnerable to local graft, less scary.  Nothing worse than a bad local prison.

So I've been told.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i say we put these three to sleep and put their loved ones in jail/prison, or at the very least sterilize the male lineage.

you people are so lucky i'm no in charge.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously, the racial movies are there. Would there be ANY advantage in these Bozos spending their time say in Terre Haute, IN vs. Reidsville or Hays in Georgia?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: It's important to remember they would have gotten away with murder, not even have been arrested or charged, if one of them hadn't released the video he made.


The dude taking the video apparently gave it to police and it was leaked from police or the prosecutor.

The thing of it is that this guy making the video was so incredibly racist (or at least terminally dumb) that he thought that video made them look good, and gave it to police. "This will exonerate us!" He literally thought that. He literally thought capturing video of a murder and then giving it to police would make everything they did turn out OK.
 
Rancho Apocalypto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Pocket Ninja: I would have been willing to pay good money to hear the judge actually say those words to this asshole.

But denying his bullshiat plea deal is acceptable. Much respect to the mother for taking a stand and continuing to do so.

And for figuring out why they wanted it.

Federal prison sucks but GA state prison for two dudes who murdered a black man?

I wouldn't want to be them


On the upside, if they're in GA state prison in GenPop, those life sentences will be mighty short.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ben Enya: So I will admit I am talking out of my culo here, but an honest question. Is federal prison that much better than state? They are going behind bars for the remainder of their life. If it is, then good on the mom. I just don't know the difference.

/stay thirsty my friends.


Federal's better to be in but you'll do a bigger chunk of your time before getting out.  But time's not really an issue for those two.  They're going to die behind bars.  Heck, they should have asked for a longer federal sentence just to make sure they'd never go back to the state.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Ben Enya: So I will admit I am talking out of my culo here, but an honest question. Is federal prison that much better than state? They are going behind bars for the remainder of their life. If it is, then good on the mom. I just don't know the difference.

/stay thirsty my friends.

Federal's better to be in but you'll do a bigger chunk of your time before getting out.  But time's not really an issue for those two.  They're going to die behind bars.  Heck, they should have asked for a longer federal sentence just to make sure they'd never go back to the state.


The younger McMichael is 40. His dad is pushing 70 and the friend is in his late 50s.

At least 2 of them probably wouldn't survive the federal term anyway, and in 30 years, the youngest will likely end up in a prison hospital for the rest of his life.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Heck, they should have asked for a longer federal sentence just to make sure they'd never go back to the state.


They can get their federal sentences extended by assaulting some guards at the federal prison. That will add more time to it - but then it also gets you punished with years or decades of solitary confinement, plus whatever else the guards can do to purposely fark with you.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ben Enya: So I will admit I am talking out of my culo here, but an honest question. Is federal prison that much better than state? They are going behind bars for the remainder of their life. If it is, then good on the mom. I just don't know the difference.

/stay thirsty my friends.


This isn't just state prison, it's Georgia state prison.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thorpe: Ben Enya: So I will admit I am talking out of my culo here, but an honest question. Is federal prison that much better than state? They are going behind bars for the remainder of their life. If it is, then good on the mom. I just don't know the difference.

/stay thirsty my friends.

According to someone I know who spent time in both state and federal prisons, federal is far better. Less violent with more opportunities for self-improvement.


I've only done a few stints in County (generally, less than a year is served in County), but I've known multiple people who have done County, State, and Federal. Federal is easiest, followed by County, and then State which has varying degrees of horrible depending on which state institution.

City jails are all over the place. Riker's Island is notoriously terrible. Lawrence, Kansas (KU) doesn't bother with a city jail. They send people to Douglas county jail which is rather nice as jails go.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Daer21: thorpe: Ben Enya: So I will admit I am talking out of my culo here, but an honest question. Is federal prison that much better than state? They are going behind bars for the remainder of their life. If it is, then good on the mom. I just don't know the difference.

/stay thirsty my friends.

According to someone I know who spent time in both state and federal prisons, federal is far better. Less violent with more opportunities for self-improvement.

Indeed. Farks fascist rape fantasy brigade is out in force.


That's what it is. A fantasy. Does prison rape happen? Yes, but it's exceedingly rare.

You have a bunch of men, gay or straight, looking at long term droughts for "normal" sex (what each would consider normal, gay or straight). Things get worked out and sex happens. The term, "gay for the stay", is a real thing. Lots of consentual sex but very few admit that they did it themselves.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also, fork those guys and the mother is awesome.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: Is federal prison that much better than state?


Don't forget that some states have notoriously cruel penal systems.  It was just a few months ago that the DoJ announced it would be investigating the Georgia prison system, because understaffing has led to violence and neglect, up to and including stabbings and homicides.  It's no wonder Arbery's mother wants them there instead of a relatively cushy federal pen.

/I'm not saying it's right to wish extrajudicial punishment from a troubled prison system upon them, I'm just saying I understand
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Karma Chameleon: Weird how white men still get photos of themselves in business suits plastered all over the media instead of prison attire, even after conviction

here how's this
[yourblackworld.net image 850x425]


Just going by the look: Trumper, moron, and fascist.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
LOL.  I was not expecting that.  I thought it was a done deal.
They're pretty farked, anyway.  I wouldn't have cared if they got federal time.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NightSteel: Ben Enya: Is federal prison that much better than state?

Don't forget that some states have notoriously cruel penal systems.  It was just a few months ago that the DoJ announced it would be investigating the Georgia prison system, because understaffing has led to violence and neglect, up to and including stabbings and homicides.  It's no wonder Arbery's mother wants them there instead of a relatively cushy federal pen.

/I'm not saying it's right to wish extrajudicial punishment from a troubled prison system upon them, I'm just saying I understand


If they go to a state prison, their only chance is to join a white gang, if they can. The giant target from black gangs might be a bit more than they want to deal with.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Reading the first part of this headline next to the Fail tag made me ready to be disgusted with humanity again, thankfully it went a different way.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: NightSteel: Ben Enya: Is federal prison that much better than state?

Don't forget that some states have notoriously cruel penal systems.  It was just a few months ago that the DoJ announced it would be investigating the Georgia prison system, because understaffing has led to violence and neglect, up to and including stabbings and homicides.  It's no wonder Arbery's mother wants them there instead of a relatively cushy federal pen.

/I'm not saying it's right to wish extrajudicial punishment from a troubled prison system upon them, I'm just saying I understand

If they go to a state prison, their only chance is to join a white gang, if they can. The giant target from black gangs might be a bit more than they want to deal with.


Err, the white gangs I mean. The general ideal in prison is a cold-war posture.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: So I will admit I am talking out of my culo here, but an honest question. Is federal prison that much better than state? They are going behind bars for the remainder of their life. If it is, then good on the mom. I just don't know the difference.

/stay thirsty my friends.


I just called my younger brother, and he says that for 8-10 years, ending about 2 years ago it absolutely was.
Can't speak to current conditions, but unless Biden instituted sweeping changes on day 1, I can't imagine it being different.
 
Enginerd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm confused. Assuming they are found guilty in the federal trial, won't they end up in federal prison anyway?
 
NightSteel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Enginerd: I'm confused. Assuming they are found guilty in the federal trial, won't they end up in federal prison anyway?


They can't be tried at the state and federal level for the exact same crimes, but they could well go to a state pen to serve the sentence for their state convictions, then a federal pen to serve the sentence for their federal convictions.
 
Vern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

awruk!: moothemagiccow: Karma Chameleon: Weird how white men still get photos of themselves in business suits plastered all over the media instead of prison attire, even after conviction

here how's this
[yourblackworld.net image 850x425]

Just going by the look: Trumper, moron, and fascist.


I see somebody's been using their thesaurus they got for Christmas!
 
draa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: mcmnky: It's important to remember they would have gotten away with murder, not even have been arrested or charged, if one of them hadn't released the video he made.

The dude taking the video apparently gave it to police and it was leaked from police or the prosecutor.


Roddie Bryan, the guy taking the video, gave it to his racist lawyer, the one who wanted to ban Black preachers from the courtroom, and the lawyer watched it and decided to release it to the press to clear his client. Considering the lawyer is as racist as the 3 convicted men, he had no idea just how bad the video was for his client (Roddie Bryan). Then it was used to put all 3 away for life (thankfully).

/a local case for my area
//local news stations cover the NE Florida/SE Georgia area
 
exqqqme
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: Ben Enya: So I will admit I am talking out of my culo here, but an honest question. Is federal prison that much better than state? They are going behind bars for the remainder of their life. If it is, then good on the mom. I just don't know the difference.

/stay thirsty my friends.

I hear federal is a lot better.  More regulated, less vulnerable to local graft, less scary.  Nothing worse than a bad local prison.

So I've been told.


What we got here is a failure to communicate
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 minute ago  

moothemagiccow: Subby gets 0 points for conciseness
[i.pinimg.com image 778x500]



I think that's from The Office, but I haven't seen it: is that guy's cranium intended to look like a penis?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: moothemagiccow: Karma Chameleon: Weird how white men still get photos of themselves in business suits plastered all over the media instead of prison attire, even after conviction

here how's this
[yourblackworld.net image 850x425]

The third dude looks like a wax dummy. The other two look exactly like you'd think


And he decided to go with the Moe Howard bangs. That tells me a good bit about his life of poor choices.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.