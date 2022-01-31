 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox5 DC)   No explosive devices, martian spiders found after Bowie State University bomb threat   (fox5dc.com) divider line
7
    More: News, Maryland, Historically black universities and colleges in the United States, Prince George's County, Maryland, bomb threat, Bowie State University, Bowie, Maryland, school officials, Maryland State Police  
•       •       •

126 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2022 at 7:38 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a note found that said

" I'm afraid of Americans "
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were found in the basement.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Aren't they about a month and a half late for finals week?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ashes to ashes ...
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What about large knives?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ground control: No major bomb.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HighlanderRPI: What about large knives?

[Fark user image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Bowie is pronounced like the knife and the Texan, not like the singer, so that makes more sense.

/But named after yet another Bowie.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.