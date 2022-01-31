 Skip to content
Looking for a book to read? Here are Powell's banned books of 2021.
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
my score is only 17 with a few titles there that I had planned to read someday. I picked up Ulysses a few times but never really got past the first few pages.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some good books on that list - some good writing, some good stories, some important books

One of my kids got assigned one that is being banned, but not on that list - the bluest eye by Toni Morrison
Would not have thought to read it myself, except hearing that it is being "banned" somewhere, so now I'll check it out
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Some good books on that list - some good writing, some good stories, some important books

One of my kids got assigned one that is being banned, but not on that list - the bluest eye by Toni Morrison
Would not have thought to read it myself, except hearing that it is being "banned" somewhere, so now I'll check it out


covers.powells.comView Full Size

It's in there. Look at the last full row in the middle.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can I count if I saw the movie based on the book?

If not I'm at 10.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love the irony of banning Fahrenheit 451
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know at least a bunch of those were required reading for me when I was in a private religious high school ~20 years ago:

Of Mice and Men
Fahrenheit 451
To Kill a mockingbird
Brave New World
The Great Gatsby
Animal Farm
Grapes of Wrath
Heart of Darkness
Tom Sawyer
Frankenstein
1984
Catcher in the Rye

Wife and I are contemplating getting our 6th grader into some of these, starting with Animal Farm.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... why was HHGTTG banned?  They don't even say "Belgium" until book three!
 
Gravitationally Challenged [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman: I love the irony of banning Fahrenheit 451


LOL. I had the same reaction.

/ Read 15 of the books
// Picked a couple more to read from the list. Thanks book banners!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Wait... why was HHGTTG banned?  They don't even say "Belgium" until book three!


Tricia and Zaphod - white woman has sex with an illegal alien
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Wait... why was HHGTTG banned?  They don't even say "Belgium" until book three!

Tricia and Zaphod - white woman has sex with an illegal alien


It was either that or go back to the dole queue on Monday.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Wait... why was HHGTTG banned?  They don't even say "Belgium" until book three!

Tricia and Zaphod - white woman has sex with an illegal alien


I was going to suggest that conservative administrators don't like people making fun of their poetry.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banned books???

All I see is Mandatory Reading.
 
palladiate [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Wait... why was HHGTTG banned?  They don't even say "Belgium" until book three!


It was "removed" as my kiddo's choice of book in the 8th grade. The teacher had "never heard of this" and didn't think it was age appropriate. Had it removed from the media center too. Did not take kindly to me pointing out that it is listed as age appropriate in its country of origin. "They speak a different language over there," my butt.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Banned from what?
 
DittoToo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder if my redneck hig school has banned any of those on that list that were required reading in my days.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I know at least a bunch of those were required reading for me when I was in a private religious high school ~20 years ago:

Of Mice and Men
Fahrenheit 451
To Kill a mockingbird
Brave New World
The Great Gatsby
Animal Farm
Grapes of Wrath
Heart of Darkness
Tom Sawyer
Frankenstein
1984
Catcher in the Rye

Wife and I are contemplating getting our 6th grader into some of these, starting with Animal Farm.


When I was in 6th grade I did a book report on Vonnegut's The Sirens of Titan.
The teacher didn't believe it was a real book and made me bring it in to show him.
He didn't like me much.

By that time I had already read most of Vonnegut, Bradbury, Asimov, Heinlein, 1984, Catcher in the Rye, Frankenstein, LoTR, Dune, Tom Sawyer, etc.
 
rumpleteaser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Some good books on that list - some good writing, some good stories, some important books

One of my kids got assigned one that is being banned, but not on that list - the bluest eye by Toni Morrison
Would not have thought to read it myself, except hearing that it is being "banned" somewhere, so now I'll check it out


How old is your kid (if you don't mind me asking)?
 
freakay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lord of the Rings?  I can't imagine that was banned but who knows.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I know at least a bunch of those were required reading for me when I was in a private religious high school ~20 years ago:

Of Mice and Men
Fahrenheit 451
To Kill a mockingbird
Brave New World
The Great Gatsby
Animal Farm
Grapes of Wrath
Heart of Darkness
Tom Sawyer
Frankenstein
1984
Catcher in the Rye

Wife and I are contemplating getting our 6th grader into some of these, starting with Animal Farm.


We had almost all of those in public school around 1990
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rumpleteaser: west.la.lawyer: Some good books on that list - some good writing, some good stories, some important books

One of my kids got assigned one that is being banned, but not on that list - the bluest eye by Toni Morrison
Would not have thought to read it myself, except hearing that it is being "banned" somewhere, so now I'll check it out

How old is your kid (if you don't mind me asking)?


this was assigned to my 15 year old
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is it okay if I skip Ulysses though? Ain't nobody got time for that.
 
Halpha Blomega
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Wait... why was HHGTTG banned?  They don't even say "Belgium" until book three!

Tricia and Zaphod - white woman has sex with an illegal alien


Had to smart it, as it's better than any reason I could think of.  Read them all a few times, and I'd let my 6yo read them.


/He won't though
// he's only six
/// Maybe there's an abridged version?
 
Dragonhermit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Huh,read quite a few of them, noticing some common themes: Atypical perspectives, Criticism/warning against far right and autocratic systems, and endorsements of empathy towards those who are different from you. Almost seems like the point is to create an insulated mentality.
/People who will burn books would burn people.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you have not read The Kite Runner, you should. It is an amazing read.

/A Thousand Splendid Suns is even better.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know, I've never read 1984. I already know most of the references. I hear it's relatively quick. I should do it.

Last time I mentioned this in a thread, someone replied "You should read Animal Farm instead." I have read Animal Farm. Someone else replied "You should read Brave New World instead." I have read Brave New World. So I am asking preemptively: please don't assume that, because I have not read this particular book, I have not read any books.

Also, to anyone who says "You should read It Can't Happen Here instead": (1) I have read It Can't Happen Here, and (2) no you shouldn't.
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: I love the irony of banning Fahrenheit 451


Knows the feeling:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wickedragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Only 6 and a half (I never finished the diaries of Anne Frank).  Goddamn I got a lot of reading to do.
 
patrick767
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've never read Maus. I'll remedy that soon.

From that list: 18.

I tried to read Midnight's Children, got bored, and gave up. I got through Rushdie's Shalimar the Clown, but it's not that well known and didn't make the list. I just thought it was a more entertaining read.

I've seen movies of Lolita, A Clockwork Orange, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, but I've not read them.

A few years back some right wing politician put up a website asking for submissions of I forget what for some idiotic moral panic, and it was a free text box that let you submit any amount of text. I sent the complete text of Lolita.

And lol... who the hell bans Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy?
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wademh: my score is only 17 with a few titles there that I had planned to read someday. I picked up Ulysses a few times but never really got past the first few pages.


For Ulysses that counts
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: You know, I've never read 1984. I already know most of the references. I hear it's relatively quick. I should do it.

Last time I mentioned this in a thread, someone replied "You should read Animal Farm instead." I have read Animal Farm. Someone else replied "You should read Brave New World instead." I have read Brave New World. So I am asking preemptively: please don't assume that, because I have not read this particular book, I have not read any books.

Also, to anyone who says "You should read It Can't Happen Here instead": (1) I have read It Can't Happen Here, and (2) no you shouldn't.


I disagree with you about 'it can't happen here,' but 'the plot against america' (Roth) is a fine stand in
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can understand banning Hitchikers's Guide. Those who mislead and confuse bulldozer supervisors are a menace to society.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

patrick767: I've never read Maus. I'll remedy that soon.

From that list: 18.

I tried to read Midnight's Children, got bored, and gave up. I got through Rushdie's Shalimar the Clown, but it's not that well known and didn't make the list. I just thought it was a more entertaining read.

I've seen movies of Lolita, A Clockwork Orange, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, but I've not read them.

A few years back some right wing politician put up a website asking for submissions of I forget what for some idiotic moral panic, and it was a free text box that let you submit any amount of text. I sent the complete text of Lolita.

And lol... who the hell bans Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy?


You should go Belgium yourself.

XD
 
patrick767
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

freakay: Lord of the Rings?  I can't imagine that was banned but who knows.


I've no doubt it's been banned. Some people will ban anything with magic in it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

freakay: Lord of the Rings?  I can't imagine that was banned but who knows.


Similar to why Harry Potter is on some lists: Sorcery, magic, etc.

/Our pastor's wife has had discussion groups on both LoTR and the Harry Potter series

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
northernmanor [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
9 or 10 for me, and a few that I at least partially read. Did read LOTR trilogy twice, do I get extra credit for that?
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dang. Only 15.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A lot of that was assigned reading in the 90s. And more than a few of those are a real slog. It would be nice if there was a little sentence describing the circumstances of the ban. I doubt lord of the rings was little more than some one-off nut job school, unless it was banned for being utter garbage. That would be understandable.
 
patrick767
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: You should go Belgium yourself.

XD


I'd love to! Mmmm.... Belgian beer.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Preludes and Nocturnes

Heart of Darkness

hiatcher's Hikers Guide to the Galaxy?

Some folk are feeling insecure and lack any humor.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I know at least a bunch of those were required reading for me when I was in a private religious high school ~20 years ago:

Of Mice and Men
Fahrenheit 451
To Kill a mockingbird
Brave New World
The Great Gatsby
Animal Farm
Grapes of Wrath
Heart of Darkness
Tom Sawyer
Frankenstein
1984
Catcher in the Rye

Wife and I are contemplating getting our 6th grader into some of these, starting with Animal Farm.


Huh, I have read every single one of these books on your short list. Now I have to go over to TFA and check the longer list.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Can I count if I saw the movie based on the book?

If not I'm at 10.


Same here. Might be more if my first language was not English although I have read some for High School French class, translated of course.

freakay: Lord of the Rings?  I can't imagine that was banned but who knows.


My first guess is that it has magic.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Wait... why was HHGTTG banned?  They don't even say "Belgium" until book three!


I blame Eccentrica Gallumbits, the far-famed triple-breasted whore of Eroticon Six.
 
J Noble Daggett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Is it okay if I skip Ulysses though? Ain't nobody got time for that.

Can I substitute listening to Cream?

\ 19 books
 
talkertopc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

talkertopc: BizarreMan: Can I count if I saw the movie based on the book?

If not I'm at 10.

Same here. Might be more if my first language was not English although I have read some for High School French class, translated of course.


If my first language was English.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

freakay: Lord of the Rings?  I can't imagine that was banned but who knows.


That is weird. You'd think if schools were looking to promote abstinence, they'd make the kids read it.

Being into Lord of the Rings was only second to being part of the Mime Society as a sexual repellant.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm guessing City of Thieves is on there because they're still pissed at how Game of Thrones ended.
 
robodog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've read 21 and seen the movie for an additional 4, I guess I need to go back and hug a bunch of my English teachers for being so awesome =)
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wademh: my score is only 17 with a few titles there that I had planned to read someday. I picked up Ulysses a few times but never really got past the first few pages.


I don't think 90% of those who have picked up Ulysses have made it past the firat few pages. I have tried multiple times.
 
farkalt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dragonhermit: Huh,read quite a few of them, noticing some common themes: Atypical perspectives, Criticism/warning against far right and autocratic systems, and endorsements of empathy towards those who are different from you. Almost seems like the point is to create an insulated mentality.
/People who will burn books would burn people.


Burning people is a moral imperative. You just have to burn the Right kind of person.
What do you call someone who allows a Nazi to live?
A Nazi.
 
