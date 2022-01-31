 Skip to content
(Deadline)   CA Department of Public Health requires masks to be worn in all indoor public settings, irrespective of vaccine status, until February 15, 2022. Masks are only to be removed when actively eating, drinking or taking pictures with NBA Hall of Famers   (deadline.com) divider line
    Mayor of San Francisco, NFC Championship Game, Super Bowl, Gavin Newsom, Detroit Lions, Jerry Brown, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is SoFi indoor?

Why'd the NFL force them into a lightning delay, then?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


she seems ok with wearing masks...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did the CADoH mention tony Toni tone concerts?  How about if we are getting our hair did?

Also what is the enforcement?  Will masked people be allowed to open carry and perform summary executions of the unmasked?  Or will the cops arrest the unmasked?  Or will no punishment happen?
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There are two Californias...one urban where everyone is freaking out over masking and mask shaming, and the other rural where everyone is over it and does not care.   There is almost no masking where I live, regardless of state mandates.   Post vaccination, everyone has picked their level of risk and gone with it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 747x769]

she seems ok with wearing masks...


I rather she took them off.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I applaud this brave patriot standing up to the tyranny of the California governor.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I rather she took them off.


I had to crop that photo. She was wearing a mask, down below but it was barely covering her.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And it's not like Magic has any kind of immuno-compromising conditions or anything....uhh, what's that? Oh, never mind....

/both SoFI stadium and LA County Health Dept have mask policies that are almost verbatim copies of the State order
//rules are for suckers
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 747x769]

she seems ok with wearing masks...


I'd be okay with her not wearing them
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: steklo: [Fark user image image 747x769]

she seems ok with wearing masks...

I rather she took them off.


Dammit!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

harlock: There are two Californias...one urban where everyone is freaking out over masking and mask shamingsane, and the other rural where everyone is DEAD OR DEBILITATED OR IS ACTIVELY SPREADING DISEASE


Fixed for you
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 747x769]

she seems ok with wearing masks...


Covid would be the least of your worries
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My work has had a major outbreak of covid, after one employee came to work sick and socialized with everyone.
The big boss sent an email, with an attachment from the HR department,explaining how to mitigate the spread.

The attachment had a virus.

I don't work with smart people.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What a joke. Can we all see that mask do next to nothing to stop the spread.  If Gavin really thought they worked he would of had one on yesterday. I am so happy the fans gave a big FU to LA and California. Now the world will see that on Superbowl Sunday.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gavin's got some serious foot-in-mouth disorder.  I don't understand how he continues to undermine his own policies with terrible optics.  Dude needs an intern to stand next to him at all times to remind him not to feed the trolls and detractors
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I applaud this brave patriot standing up to the tyranny of the California governor.


TIL that saving lives in an epidemic is "tyranny"

I hope this is sarcasm rather than delusion.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Can we all see that mask do next to nothing to stop the spread


is this stupidity or edgelordism?
 
ng2810
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Everyone going to SoFi stadium has to show proof of vaccination status to get in the grounds. Also, they're in a private suite, which is basically a hotel room complete with private kitchen with complimentary food and drinks, two private bathrooms and a private entrance that leads into a lobby that has three buffets and four open bars. I had to show my vaccine status three times at the different check points headed to our suite, and they emphasize that once you enter your private suite, masks are optional. Im betting the folks in regular seats only had to show their vax cards once, if at all.
 
wherearemydragonflies
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I attended 2 BTS concerts at SoFi in December and it was VERY strict. Vacc. cards or neg test results were required. However, I didn't see anyone complaining - the fans were dedicated to protecting each other and the artists.  SoFi is a stadium that has a retractable roof, but it wasn't used and most of the food and drink venues were enclosed.  I saw very few people with masks off unless they were eating/drinking.
We're just a different type of human, I guess.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: Karma Chameleon: I applaud this brave patriot standing up to the tyranny of the California governor.

TIL that saving lives in an epidemic is "tyranny"

I hope this is sarcasm rather than delusion.


I am delusional, but that was sarcasm.
 
comrade
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: What a joke. Can we all see that mask do next to nothing to stop the spread.  If Gavin really thought they worked he would of had one on yesterday. I am so happy the fans gave a big FU to LA and California. Now the world will see that on Superbowl Sunday.


Masks significantly reduce spread and this has been known for over a year.

https://www.pnas.org/content/118/4/e2014564118

If your problem is with newsom just say it. I'm lib as they get and I don't like him. He and his weirdo conservative actress wife never invited me to their orgies at their s.f. mansion with the pool and giant white orgy couch... or maybe they did?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: BobCumbers: Can we all see that mask do next to nothing to stop the spread

is this stupidity or edgelordism?


Winners hit the Report button, not the Reply button.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
His dad only took the condom off for a second, but here we are.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

harlock: There are two Californias...one urban where everyone is freaking out over masking and mask shaming, and the other rural where everyone is over it and does not care.   There is almost no masking where I live, regardless of state mandates.   Post vaccination, everyone has picked their level of risk and gone with it.


Here's a "fun" thing in my neck of the woods-the Riverside Police Department announced they've had a whole bunch of lateral transfers from other SoCal police agencies recently because the RPD doesn't have a vaccine mandate.  They were basically using it as a recruiting tool.
 
