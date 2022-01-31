 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Victoria Times Colonist)   Ask your doctor if Ukkusiksalik National Park is right for you   (timescolonist.com) divider line
15
    More: Spiffy, Anxiety, Health care, British Columbia, PARK, Canada, national nature prescription program, Health care provider, Health  
•       •       •

738 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2022 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn, I love Canada.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No surprise that Alberta isn't a part of this program, all our parks passes were probably printed South of the border and are stuck at the Coutts crossing.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Goddamn, I love Canada.


Seriously. And get me a pass back to Gros Morne. One of the coolest places I've ever seen.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Side effects may include nasty beaver bites, tundra foot, Timbitten syndrome, and an acute need for duct tape.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moose bites etc.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: No surprise that Alberta isn't a part of this program, all our parks passes were probably printed South of the border and are stuck at the Coutts crossing.


I wonder if it is because, 3 of the Parks, Waterton, Banff and Jasper are maybe 3 of the highest visited ?
I am only guessing
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask your doctor if Banff, Jasper and Yoho are right for you.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that Rx counts as a doctor's note to get a day off work and/or school.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For external use only. Do not take rectally. Prolonged exposure may result in poutine.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

manitobamadman: Salmon: No surprise that Alberta isn't a part of this program, all our parks passes were probably printed South of the border and are stuck at the Coutts crossing.

I wonder if it is because, 3 of the Parks, Waterton, Banff and Jasper are maybe 3 of the highest visited ?
I am only guessing


probably, but I'm not going to let that get in the way of me thread jacking to state my disgust with the people blocking cattle feed and fresh produce from coming into Alberta and disallowing vaccinated truckers the ability to cross to the US with CDN goods.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ukkusiksalik ? Yikes! Does anyone here know the Heimlich maneuver ?!
 
Loren
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The admission fees for the parks are not the primary cost.  And this is going to result in the same problem we had with lockdown--lots of people in nature that have no idea what they're doing out there.  The idiot factor is definitely up (even though I've been as much as possible going out where there aren't others) and I'm finding a lot more trash than usual.

Just last week a local hiker found a long-dead hiker in the general area of a popular hot spring.  The trail is **not** marked other than a sign in the parking lot and there are plenty of areas that won't take footprints.  Somebody obviously went out there unprepared and got lost.  There's no cell service.  The parking lot is closed during the warm times because search and rescue got tired of pulling people and sometimes bodies out of there.  Summer can easily bring 120F and no shade.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Loren: The admission fees for the parks are not the primary cost.  And this is going to result in the same problem we had with lockdown--lots of people in nature that have no idea what they're doing out there.  The idiot factor is definitely up (even though I've been as much as possible going out where there aren't others) and I'm finding a lot more trash than usual.

Just last week a local hiker found a long-dead hiker in the general area of a popular hot spring.  The trail is **not** marked other than a sign in the parking lot and there are plenty of areas that won't take footprints.  Somebody obviously went out there unprepared and got lost.  There's no cell service.  The parking lot is closed during the warm times because search and rescue got tired of pulling people and sometimes bodies out of there.  Summer can easily bring 120F and no shade.


Am I amused by this because I live in Ontario? Plenty of newcomers in the GTA need a neighbourhood family to show them the ropes of canoes and camping, but it's not really hard to bring friends for a day of hiking or a weekend in the Kawarthas, then set them loose in Algonquin Park. Is there some kind of Fremen Mad Max requirement for national park visits in Alberta?
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Loren: The admission fees for the parks are not the primary cost.  And this is going to result in the same problem we had with lockdown--lots of people in nature that have no idea what they're doing out there.  The idiot factor is definitely up (even though I've been as much as possible going out where there aren't others) and I'm finding a lot more trash than usual.

Just last week a local hiker found a long-dead hiker in the general area of a popular hot spring.  The trail is **not** marked other than a sign in the parking lot and there are plenty of areas that won't take footprints.  Somebody obviously went out there unprepared and got lost.  There's no cell service.  The parking lot is closed during the warm times because search and rescue got tired of pulling people and sometimes bodies out of there.  Summer can easily bring 120F and no shade.

Am I amused by this because I live in Ontario? Plenty of newcomers in the GTA need a neighbourhood family to show them the ropes of canoes and camping, but it's not really hard to bring friends for a day of hiking or a weekend in the Kawarthas, then set them loose in Algonquin Park. Is there some kind of Fremen Mad Max requirement for national park visits in Alberta?


um, dude's profile says he's from Vegas.

The all dress like Fremen Mad Max people down there.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I love that Canada is getting behind science based mental health care. Green bathing is as effective as some anti depressants. I mean if you can't make your own neurotransmitters store bought is fine no shame but I hope people will try getting outside. High doses of vit d and hanging out outside did more for me than any SSNRI ever did. I hope doctors get behind this.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.