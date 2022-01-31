 Skip to content
(Axios)   CDC issues list of countries that plague rats can vacation in to own the vaxxed   (axios.com) divider line
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No mention of Kiribati off of New Zealand. Dang Mormons just infected an island full of natives. Source
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There goes that bachelor party weekend in Kosovo.
 
hangloose
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OP's still salty that his vaccination doesn't help him
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Give every unvaxxed person a free trip to some foreign plague rat paradise and then close the border. The cost will be worth it.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The US is full of plague rats and should be avoided.
 
