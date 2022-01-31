 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Howard University, Bowie State University, Bethune-Cookman University, Southern University, Delaware State University and Albany State University all received threats today and are all have something in common but it could be pretty much anything I guess   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What are 6 Universities who have never held classes in my kitchen?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
David Bowie had a state university?

That guy was so talented!
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're all universities?
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would threaten David Bowie State?

No one, if they know what is good for them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their staff and students all shop at Hudson's Bay Company?
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't have a hockey team?
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Combined they don't have a 40 billion dollar war chest like Harvard or Yale?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someones trying to increase donations to the schools.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not every school can have award winning underwater basket weaving programs subby...
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've never invited Ben Shapiro to lecture the employees day care class?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who are universities who have never been in my kitchen?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: David Bowie had a state university?

That guy was so talented!


And to think, some people insist he really only had one good album.

Narrator: They're right
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I regard having Ivy League nomineess is total cowardice. Obama wa from harvard and that ought to be enough to open the door to the HBCUs.
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
St. Louis city hall had a bomb threat today.

Hmmmm
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's about state's rights and economic anxiety," the caller went on to explain.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fix the cable?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
A student walks along the Howard University campus in front of a sign that was left in the microwave too long Oct. 25, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness ABC didn't identify the reason they were all threatened. As usual, ABC and its ilk just report the facts, no context, because context makes a certain kind of person feel bad and/or culpable, so best not to draw any conclusions and just report that the historically black universities got threats but not why.

Wouldn't want any of their white readers to feel bad about it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Thank goodness ABC didn't identify the reason they were all threatened. As usual, ABC and its ilk just report the facts, no context, because context makes a certain kind of person feel bad and/or culpable, so best not to draw any conclusions and just report that the historically black universities got threats but not why.

Wouldn't want any of their white readers to feel bad about it.


Why would the whites feel bad? It's only threatening *those* sorts of universities.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They all have bombs at them?
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Farkers: HURR DURR I've never heard of this university so it must be a dumb one HURR DURR
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Geotpf: [s.abcnews.com image 850x478]A student walks along the Howard University campus in front of a sign that was left in the microwave too long Oct. 25, 2021 in Washington, D.C.


Underg raduate
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fat_free: They don't have a hockey team?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shostie: David Bowie had a state university?

That guy was so talented!


You can major in Tom.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Considering there have been numerous racism hoaxes on university campuses in the past few years, I'm going to have to assume this is baloney until proven otherwise.
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Considering there have been numerous racism hoaxes on university campuses in the past few years, I'm going to have to assume this is baloney until proven otherwise.


Username definitely checks out
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Who are universities who have never been in my kitchen?


You're a little late....
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Some of my best friends attended those universities."
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Jews in Germany were king of the race hoax. Oh wait that was real racism. Here there is so little racism that most of these types of things have to be made up.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: The Jews in Germany were king of the race hoax. Oh wait that was real racism. Here there is so little racism that most of these types of things have to be made up.


The fark is wrong with you?
 
