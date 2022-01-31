 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Man killed trying to fight the politics tab   (foxnews.com) divider line
17
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nah, I'm ok
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When I previously said on Fark we need to stop letting dumpster fires have guns I wasn't literally referring to actual dumpster fires but it turns out that I should have been.
 
your cats butt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stockton is a dumpster fire.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was just in the politics tab.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's a risk you take when you try to violate attorney-dumpster confidentiality.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The guy really loved his fire?
 
Tabletop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Didn't he see the rittenhouse trial? Putting out dumpster fires is something you need to be strapped to do if you want to survive.
 
whidbey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If that were the case, I'm already dead.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
An armed receptacle, is a polite  receptacle..
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like the dumpster fire was bait...

/there's some sick mofos out there
//especially in that part of CA
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He either died trying to save the rest of us, or died doing what he loved most.

Either way, PolTab has the carcass.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As a former Stocktonian, I can honestly say that I'm not surprised. Though this one looks like a mental illness issue and not a gang violence issue. Both of which are issues in Stockton.

/Puppet Show
//Spinal Tap
///No, really.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ha! The Pol Tab always triumphs!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 600x594]


Nice to look forward to May 2022.  But what about the rest of the year?
 
