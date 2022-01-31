 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Having finally conquered the sea, Best Korea begins attacking space   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Followup, North Korea, missile launches, South Korea, launch of a hypersonic glide missile test, North Korea analyst Ankit Panda, Leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Il-sung, Pyongyang  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Great. Once they go all Starfish Prime things will get interesting.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Where were they getting this fuel with all these launches over the past two years? Until four days ago, China had completely shut off border trade due to Covid.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cman: Where were they getting this fuel with all these launches over the past two years? Until four days ago, China had completely shut off border trade due to Covid.



Making Liquid Air and Extracting Oxygen Nitrogen and Carbon Dioxide
Youtube qgqT9_sEHNE
 
special20
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cman: Where were they getting this fuel with all these launches over the past two years? Until four days ago, China had completely shut off border trade due to Covid.


It's kimchi farts.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dear Best Korea,

   Welcome to the 1950s.

Signed,

Murica, Fark Yeah, Esq.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They conquered space a while ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://heavens-above.com/orbit.aspx?satid=39026&lat=0&lng=0&loc=Unspecified&alt=0&tz=UCT

https://heavens-above.com/orbit.aspx?satid=41332&lat=0&lng=0&loc=Unspecified&alt=0&tz=UCT
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yawn.
 
alice_600
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I just hope they don't hit Galactis and he comes over and starts eating the earth.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

