(CNN) Moderna's Spikevax receives full approval from FDA

Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It started out shady, but really completed its antihero arc in the end.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Occasional side effect.

Occasional side effect.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, this means that all the b.s. arguments that it's "experimental" will go away, right?

...Right?
...Hello?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Algebrat: It started out shady, but really completed its antihero arc in the end.


I'm interested to see how a vaccine gets resurrected after its heroic sacrifice to join a spinoff series, though.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Presumably we're spiking the ball on the graves of the idiot anti-vaxxers?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So how long until the Omicron-specific variant is available?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size



No message to anyone - I just find it amusing.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Spike ax is a much better name than trying to say "community" after a root canal and then biting your tongue.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Spike ax is a much better name than trying to say "community" after a root canal and then biting your tongue.


Spikevax.   DYAC
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: So, this means that all the b.s. arguments that it's "experimental" will go away, right?

...Right?
...Hello?


yOu DoNt KnOw WhAtS iN iT!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: So, this means that all the b.s. arguments that it's "experimental" will go away, right?

...Right?
...Hello?


Nope. Did they go away when Pfizer got full approval?
 
pacified
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When will they make the hypo spray tool from Star trek? An all-in-one genome decoder and mRNA vaccine producer. That's what I want.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And those that still won't get it can....

Rest in Peace | Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Once More, With Feeling
Youtube nrsKWzC4WxE
 
odinsposse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Unobtanium: So, this means that all the b.s. arguments that it's "experimental" will go away, right?

...Right?
...Hello?

yOu DoNt KnOw WhAtS iN iT!!


Exactly. I'll take the cocktail of drugs I pieced together while drunkenly skimming Facebook, tyvm. That's got real research behind it or not I don't remember.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: So, this means that all the b.s. arguments that it's "experimental" will go away, right?


Well see this approval was still too quick and politically motivated and the clinical review team was paid off by Soros and furthermore...

/ In case I need to make it obvious, this is sarcasm, no need to hit the "purge" button
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Algebrat: It started out shady, but really completed its antihero arc in the end.

I'm interested to see how a vaccine gets resurrected after its heroic sacrifice to join a spinoff series, though.


I just finished rewatching the entire series and am about to finish off "Angel" so I'm really getting a kick out of these replies 🙃
 
wage0048
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll wait until more research is done!  Study it out!  5G!

\Sarcasm, obvs
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
NOW they say it's safe? Almost a year after I got my shots? I've been worried this whole time!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Presumably we're spiking the ball on the graves of the idiot anti-vaxxers?


You don't need the idiot part. It's implied.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Unobtanium: So, this means that all the b.s. arguments that it's "experimental" will go away, right?

...Right?
...Hello?

yOu DoNt KnOw WhAtS iN iT!!


Yeah, sadly that doesn't work. Told my f'ing MIL "YOU DIDN'T KNOW WHAT WAS IN THE CHEMOTHERAPY BUT DAMN IF YOU DIDN'T RUSH TO GET THAT NOW, DIDN'T YOU!?!". She didn't care, she can't think, none of these morons can.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Unobtanium: So, this means that all the b.s. arguments that it's "experimental" will go away, right?

...Right?
...Hello?

yOu DoNt KnOw WhAtS iN iT!!



 
tricycleracer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Shoot, if I had known the Moderna vaccine was called "Spikevax" instead of Pfizer's "Comirnaty", I would have got the Moderna shot.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
5G operates on a very specific bandwidth which was banned in the 1950s after it was discovered that Liberace was heterosexual until he started using 5G recording equipment. The 'vaccine' is nothing but a set of nanobots designed to make gay once radiated with all these antennas. One of my friends is a cleaning guy at a vendor that works for NASA. He's seen the actual papers.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

No message to anyone - I just find it amusing.


No message to anyone - I just find it amusing.


"Five words or less"
Buffy S05E05 clip - "Out for a walk, bitch!"
Youtube I-8DIjgIpfI
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Englebert Slaptyback: [media1.giphy.com image 500x263]


No message to anyone - I just find it amusing.

"Five words or less"
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/I-8DIjgIpfI]


Fun fact; he is the narrator for the audiobooks of The Dresden Files.
does a really good job at it, too.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

odinsposse: PirateKing: Unobtanium: So, this means that all the b.s. arguments that it's "experimental" will go away, right?

...Right?
...Hello?

yOu DoNt KnOw WhAtS iN iT!!

Exactly. I'll take the cocktail of drugs I pieced together while drunkenly skimming Facebook, tyvm. That's got real research behind it or not I don't remember.


The important thing is that it FEELS like it's got research behind it.  It needs to feel sciencetifical and also be a very simple solution to a very complicated problem.  That's how you know it's well researched by scienceologists.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: So, this means that all the b.s. arguments that it's "experimental" will go away, right?

...Right?
...Hello?


They're rushing new excuses through testing right now.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: So, this means that all the b.s. arguments that it's "experimental" will go away, right?

...Right?
...Hello?


The goal post will move
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: Shoot, if I had known the Moderna vaccine was called "Spikevax" instead of Pfizer's "Comirnaty", I would have got the Moderna shot.


Shot #1: "man, this kinda sucks", 24 hours, massive arm bruise
Shot #2: "huh, barely noticeable" - arm hurt for a few days
Shot #3 two weeks ago, didn't even feel it go in this time, but "mother of God what did they put in this thing I feel like influenza hammered shiat bad": 3 days, arm still feels like I got punched by the Hulk two weeks on.

/don't care, we did the right thing.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ok, in the war of the vaccine names Moderna has clearly won.

As mentioned by others in the thread, I'd have searched out a Moderna jab instead of the Pfizer jab had they released the names at the same time they received emergency approvals.

I mean one I can pronounce and understand really easily.  The other I'm trying to figure out WTF does that mean while twisting my tongue trying to hit syllables that shouldn't be right next to each other.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: So, this means that all the b.s. arguments that it's "experimental" will go away, right?

...Right?
...Hello?


You know if they didn't mandate it I would be all for it.  I just feel like they shouldn't force you to get something that supposedly helps you.  Besides you still get Covid with it anyway...

//From an antivax family member when told of the first Vaccine's full acceptance.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Martian_Astronomer: Algebrat: It started out shady, but really completed its antihero arc in the end.

I'm interested to see how a vaccine gets resurrected after its heroic sacrifice to join a spinoff series, though.

I just finished rewatching the entire series and am about to finish off "Angel" so I'm really getting a kick out of these replies 🙃


Careful, if you "finish off" Angel too quickly, you'll doom him back to hell.
 
special20
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Spikevax? Really?

I'm glad the FDA was able to do the right thing.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

odinsposse: PirateKing: Unobtanium: So, this means that all the b.s. arguments that it's "experimental" will go away, right?

...Right?
...Hello?

yOu DoNt KnOw WhAtS iN iT!!

Exactly. I'll take the cocktail of drugs I pieced together while drunkenly skimming Facebook, tyvm. That's got real research behind it or not I don't remember.


Ivermectin won an Academy Award!!!

What's that?

Ivermectin won a People's Choi-

Huh? Not that either?

Ivermectin is award winning!!!
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Blahbbs: Shoot, if I had known the Moderna vaccine was called "Spikevax" instead of Pfizer's "Comirnaty", I would have got the Moderna shot.

Shot #1: "man, this kinda sucks", 24 hours, massive arm bruise
Shot #2: "huh, barely noticeable" - arm hurt for a few days
Shot #3 two weeks ago, didn't even feel it go in this time, but "mother of God what did they put in this thing I feel like influenza hammered shiat bad": 3 days, arm still feels like I got punched by the Hulk two weeks on.

/don't care, we did the right thing.


Was the same way for me.  First two, meh. Third - OUCH.  Still glad I got it!
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Algebrat: thespindrifter: Martian_Astronomer: Algebrat: It started out shady, but really completed its antihero arc in the end.

I'm interested to see how a vaccine gets resurrected after its heroic sacrifice to join a spinoff series, though.

I just finished rewatching the entire series and am about to finish off "Angel" so I'm really getting a kick out of these replies 🙃

Careful, if you "finish off" Angel too quickly, you'll doom him back to hell.



 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: So, this means that all the b.s. arguments that it's "experimental" will go away, right?

...Right?
...Hello?


If the Pfizer was any indication it'll be that these aren't really the same vaccine because they don't have the same name.

/Yes, really.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  




I had two AstraZeneca doses.  Allowed me to be one of the first groups to be eligible for the booster (Pfizer) which I got as soon as I could.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Blahbbs: Shoot, if I had known the Moderna vaccine was called "Spikevax" instead of Pfizer's "Comirnaty", I would have got the Moderna shot.


I didn't get to choose, once on the Pfizer, its only Pfizer, even though mixing them gives better results.
 
