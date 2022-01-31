 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Seems like discussions between the US and Russia are off to a great start at the UN. Maybe we should call in the Irish fishermen to handle negotiations   (apnews.com) divider line
73
    More: Followup, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, Russian disinformation, Biden administration, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, U.N. Security Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy  
•       •       •

1670 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 31 Jan 2022 at 1:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



73 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we at least get them to stand in the back, just looking menacing?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's Russian for "Lebensraum"?
How about "Sudetenland"?

/Waiting for Farkers tagged "Kremlin's Stooge" and "Putin's Chai Boy" to jump in and Moscow'splain how this is all Ukrainian aggression.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder what our generation's (or generations', I guess) "shoe-brandishing" incident or "don't wait for the translation" moment will be.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would win, the world's 3rd largest navy or a bunch of Irish Fishermen?

/ it was the fishermen
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sun Ra - Nuclear War
Youtube lsPrINajncU
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark Russia, fark Putin, fark the authoritarian, fascist dickwads here in the US who support them
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Who would win, the world's 3rd largest navy or a bunch of Irish Fishermen?

/ it was the fishermen


The Russians forgot the secret password; "Fark the English!"
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any hot shoe on desk action yet?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda wish the Irish military had some anti-ship missiles that could threaten Russian ships to back up the Irish fishermen.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The USSR's permanent seat on the UN Security Council should've been dissolved with the dissolution of the nation itself.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time to cut Russia off completely.

Maybe the next oligarch puppet will play nice.
 
K3rberos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia claiming a foreign government helped elect literal Nazis to another nation is a massive dose of pot calling the kettle black
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Putin still pretending that he isn't fluent in English or is he now pretending that he's gone deaf?
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: The USSR's permanent seat on the UN Security Council should've been dissolved with the dissolution of the nation itself.


They kept it because they had a lot of nukes.

Its the basis of admission for most there.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll try to explain the situation to you imperialist pig-dogs as best I can. This is simply increased Ukrainian aggression backed by the west to take over traditional Russian lands in the usual bloodthirsty fashion for power and treasure.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Wonder what our generation's (or generations', I guess) "shoe-brandishing" incident or "don't wait for the translation" moment will be.


OdradekRex: Any hot shoe on desk action yet?


The irony: Khruschev, if he wasn't strictly Ukrainian, married a Ukrainian as was sympathetic to Ukrainians.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: GregInIndy: The USSR's permanent seat on the UN Security Council should've been dissolved with the dissolution of the nation itself.

They kept it because they had a lot of nukes.

Its the basis of admission for most there.


Including the nukes that had been Ukrainian after the dissolution of the USSWere.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Russia denies it is planning to attack. It demands pledges that Ukraine will never join NATO, a halt to the deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders, and a rollback of the alliance's forces from Eastern Europe."

We don't plan to attack but if you don't comply with out demands to treat Ukraine and the rest of Eastern Europe like they're subservient to Russia and not at all independent democratic countries we will be forced to use these 130,000 troops on exercise with live ammo on the Ukraine border.  But it's not a plan.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the4 hell is Russia's end game here? They can't afford to stay in the Ukraine forever.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news...

Fark user imageView Full Size



wtf? This thing is a 'tourist attraction' now?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: What the4 hell is Russia's end game here? They can't afford to stay in the Ukraine forever.


Vlad wants some sort of financial concession so he can steal even more money from his country.

/ the under is: he's obsessed with reconstituting the Soviet Union
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: GregInIndy: The USSR's permanent seat on the UN Security Council should've been dissolved with the dissolution of the nation itself.

They kept it because they had a lot of nukes.

Its the basis of admission for most there.


The USSR also just plain lost many of its nukes among former states upon dissolution - Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbek/Kyrgyz/Tajikistan, etc. By this and other measures they should've been replaced with India as a permanent member at that time.

India also has nukes and spends more both in total spending and as a % of global defense spending than Russia. I entirely get historically why the permanent members are who they are, but the exclusion of non-white racial & cultural representation is downright antiquatedly racist. Especially with India being a defensive powerhouse in South Asia and it's eponymous ocean.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lsherm: What the4 hell is Russia's end game here? They can't afford to stay in the Ukraine forever.


Couple hypotheses:
(1) He's doing something else somewhere else, i.e. using this incident to pressure Belarus into Russia or messing around in Kazakhstan.
(2) He's flexing to keep Ukraine out of NATO, but that's it.
(3) He's embarking on a Great Patriotic Propaganda thing to distract from troubles at home.
(4) He's trying to bump up the price of oil & gas so that he can syphon off more money for him and his oligarch buddies.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Kinda wish the Irish military had some anti-ship missiles that could threaten Russian ships to back up the Irish fishermen.


Kinda wish we'd supply them with some.
 
whidbey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seems to me Russia shouldn't accusing others of being "pure nazis"  but that's just me, right?
 
webron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: goodncold: GregInIndy: The USSR's permanent seat on the UN Security Council should've been dissolved with the dissolution of the nation itself.

They kept it because they had a lot of nukes.

Its the basis of admission for most there.

Including the nukes that had been Ukrainian after the dissolution of the USSWere.


Man, I hope Ukraine didn't give those nukes up for a half-assed promise that some sort of world superpower would help defend them.  Oh.... Well, that wasn't a good plan.

Why would any country with Nukes or on their way to nukes every trust the international community in regards to nuclear disarmament.  That seems snarky, but its true.  We try to get North Korea to disarm, but it would lead to the invasion of North Korea.   Iran gave up their nuke program, then the US broke the treaty.
 
hammettman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gopher321: In other news...

[Fark user image 850x567]


wtf? This thing is a 'tourist attraction' now?


It is amazing to see, really the thrill of a half-lifetime.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Russia accused the West on Monday of "whipping up tensions" over Ukraine and said the U.S. had brought "pure Nazis" to power in Kyiv

So THAT's where US republicans get their 'everything is projection' from.
 
jethroe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

K3rberos: Russia claiming a foreign government helped elect literal Nazis to another nation is a massive dose of pot calling the kettle black


Russia (and the former Soviet Union) sort of had a BIG problem with Nazis in the past.  The ACTUAL Nazis, not the people you call Nazis because they downvote your stupid Kamala memes.

And look up Azov Battalion.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Send in Moose & Squirrel.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If those darn Ukrainians hadn't dressed so slutty they wouldn't have gotten invaded..
So lets fabricate a crisis to blame the hostage for taking them hostage, then demand that everyone do as we say or we'll shoot the hostage?

That's Russia's ploy in this...  You made us do it and now we'll shoot all of you if you don't kow-tow?

Really?  That's it...That's their plan...
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lsherm: What the4 hell is Russia's end game here? They can't afford to stay in the Ukraine forever.


To get the US out of European affairs.  All of their demands involve weakening NATO, which they see as a proxy for US interests.  If we and NATO acquiesce to their demands, they can stand down and continue meddling in Ukraine as they have been, maybe even get a Moscow-friendly government installed.

On the other hand, if they don't get what they want and invade, NATO will be divided on how to respond.  If the US stays out of it, it weakens the traditional role of the US and will piss off half of Europe.  If the US does get involved, it will piss off the rest of Europe. And recent history in Iraq and Afghanistan leads them to believe that US involvement, while it may be long and drawn out, will ultimately end in failure.  And again, western Europe will be pissed off and we'll be long gone for a while. Again, see Iraq and Afghanistan.
 
special20
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Damn it... I thought we were done with stormy and bellicose.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So... cut to the chase. Do I have to pay my mortgage this month or what?
 
chasd00
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
the sooner war starts ( nuclear or otherwise ) the sooner the pandemic is over.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gopher321: In other news...

[Fark user image 850x567]


wtf? This thing is a 'tourist attraction' now?


It's getting glowing reviews.

But remember, you didn't see any graphite in there...NONE..
 
LL316
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jethroe: K3rberos: Russia claiming a foreign government helped elect literal Nazis to another nation is a massive dose of pot calling the kettle black

Russia (and the former Soviet Union) sort of had a BIG problem with Nazis in the past.  The ACTUAL Nazis, not the people you call Nazis because they downvote your stupid Kamala memes.

And look up Azov Battalion.


Your boy David Duke says Russia was the real bad guy in WW2.  And I guarantee you both voted for the same Presidential candidate in both 2016 and 2020.
 
whidbey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

chasd00: the sooner war starts ( nuclear or otherwise ) the sooner the pandemic is over.


Wag the Bomb?
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've seen this movie before.

/Let me know when we start hitting shoes on desks.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jethroe: K3rberos: Russia claiming a foreign government helped elect literal Nazis to another nation is a massive dose of pot calling the kettle black

Russia (and the former Soviet Union) sort of had a BIG problem with Nazis in the past.  The ACTUAL Nazis, not the people you call Nazis because they downvote your stupid Kamala memes.

And look up Azov Battalion.


If you don't want actual Nazis, why did you vote for Trump?
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So... cut to the chase. Do I have to pay my mortgage this month or what?


Of course not. Just declare yourself a sovereign citizen.

What does that have to do with Ukraine?
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: The USSR's permanent seat on the UN Security Council should've been dissolved with the dissolution of the nation itself.


I think it's kinda a good idea to keep people with a large nuclear arsenal at the table.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: jethroe: K3rberos: Russia claiming a foreign government helped elect literal Nazis to another nation is a massive dose of pot calling the kettle black

Russia (and the former Soviet Union) sort of had a BIG problem with Nazis in the past.  The ACTUAL Nazis, not the people you call Nazis because they downvote your stupid Kamala memes.

And look up Azov Battalion.

If you don't want actual Nazis, why did you vote for Trump?


whoops,misread your login.  Nevermind. Ignore my question.
 
jethroe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LL316: jethroe: K3rberos: Russia claiming a foreign government helped elect literal Nazis to another nation is a massive dose of pot calling the kettle black

Russia (and the former Soviet Union) sort of had a BIG problem with Nazis in the past.  The ACTUAL Nazis, not the people you call Nazis because they downvote your stupid Kamala memes.

And look up Azov Battalion.

Your boy David Duke says Russia was the real bad guy in WW2.  And I guarantee you both voted for the same Presidential candidate in both 2016 and 2020.


My boy?  Wat?  Plus, he voted for Stein?  I doubt it.

Although of course not only was Trumpy a Russian spy but so was Jill Stein.  So was Tulsi.  Ermagherd so was BERNIE!  EVERYONE who wasn't Hollery was a Russian!!11!!!!

Thanks for coming out! That was fun!
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whidbey: Seems to me Russia shouldn't accusing others of being "pure nazis"  but that's just me, right?


A-yup. Only one of us literally allied themselves with the Nazis in a war, and it wasn't the USA.
 
webron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: goodncold: GregInIndy: The USSR's permanent seat on the UN Security Council should've been dissolved with the dissolution of the nation itself.

They kept it because they had a lot of nukes.

Its the basis of admission for most there.

The USSR also just plain lost many of its nukes among former states upon dissolution - Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbek/Kyrgyz/Tajikistan, etc. By this and other measures they should've been replaced with India as a permanent member at that time.

India also has nukes and spends more both in total spending and as a % of global defense spending than Russia. I entirely get historically why the permanent members are who they are, but the exclusion of non-white racial & cultural representation is downright antiquatedly racist. Especially with India being a defensive powerhouse in South Asia and it's eponymous ocean.


Could you include India and not Pakistan?  Those two are the most likely to start a nuclear war.  If you give India too much power, then Pakistan would not be happy.  It was better to keep them both off or put them both on.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Have the US representative at the UN declare a bounty on Putin.  On the floor of the UN.  5mill to the person who kills Putin.  Also have the rep declare a bounty on the Russian security council rep.  Admission onto the security council to whichever country kills the rep to Russia.  Then have the rep say "if any of you have a problem with that, you can vacate the UN headquarters within 48 hours.  Don't let the door hit you on the ass as you leave".

Problem solved.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

webron: Laobaojun: goodncold: GregInIndy: The USSR's permanent seat on the UN Security Council should've been dissolved with the dissolution of the nation itself.

They kept it because they had a lot of nukes.

Its the basis of admission for most there.

Including the nukes that had been Ukrainian after the dissolution of the USSWere.

Man, I hope Ukraine didn't give those nukes up for a half-assed promise that some sort of world superpower would help defend them.  Oh.... Well, that wasn't a good plan.

Why would any country with Nukes or on their way to nukes every trust the international community in regards to nuclear disarmament.  That seems snarky, but its true.  We try to get North Korea to disarm, but it would lead to the invasion of North Korea.   Iran gave up their nuke program, then the US broke the treaty.


Not just nukes.
Any WMD.  Give up your WMD program and you will be "regime changed" and there is a good chance your body will be drug through the streets, literally.
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.