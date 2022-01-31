 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Domino's announces new promotion that will pay you $3 to not get one of their pizzas delivered. No word yet on how much they'll pay you to not eat one of their pizzas, or to order pizza that's actually good from someone else   (cnn.com) divider line
59
    More: Stupid, Labor, Labor economics, Unemployment, job market, Employment, labor shortage, Economics, Super Bowl  
•       •       •

781 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 31 Jan 2022 at 2:20 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Domino's would not have a "shortage of workers" if they increased their wages and benefits.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that $3 per pizza I don't get delivered from Domino's? Sweet Jesus I'm rich!
 
KangTheMad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You can take their garlic sauce from my cold, dead arteries.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A few years back, Domino's upped their pizza game.  Are they the best out there? Not at all. Are they a good pizza for serving a bunch of people?  They are.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: A few years back, Domino's upped their pizza game.  Are they the best out there? Not at all. Are they a good pizza for serving a bunch of people?  They are.


Their Philly cheesesteak pizza with extra American cheese & meat is better than anything you can find in Philly. Fight me.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Domino's sells pizza..?
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"No word yet on how much they'll pay you to not eat one of their pizzas, or to order pizza that's actually good from someone else".

I would be richer than Bezos if they did that.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Domino's would not have a "shortage of workers" if they increased their wages and benefits.


WHAT IS THIS INSANITY!!??!!

/if they pay people a living wage the owners won't be able to buy another 10 cars, homes, and houseboats!  And hookers and blow.
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I deliver pizza, it's not hard to keep good drivers. We get paid a decent wage for standing around, add on tips it average out to $25-30 an hour. Management at the shop is decent and not dicks. I miss the early covid days, we were pulling in $50-60 on average.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Were are those delivery drones they promised us?
It'll be nice to have something in the sky to yell at other than clouds.
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tasloi16: I deliver pizza, it's not hard to keep good drivers. We get paid a decent wage for standing around, add on tips it average out to $25-30 an hour. Management at the shop is decent and not dicks. I miss the early covid days, we were pulling in $50-60 on average.


How much does fuel and maintenance for your personal vehicle take out of that?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dominos is only good when you're lit the fark up and desperate
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: bostonguy: Domino's would not have a "shortage of workers" if they increased their wages and benefits.

WHAT IS THIS INSANITY!!??!!

/if they pay people a living wage the owners won't be able to buy another 10 cars, homes, and houseboats!  And hookers and blow.


Have some sympathy, they haven't posted any earnings losses for over ten years. I'm sure they will be bootstrappy and have the CEO do more work and not push the burden to the customers or frontline employees.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: A few years back, Domino's upped their pizza game.  Are they the best out there? Not at all. Are they a good pizza for serving a bunch of people?  They are.


They're probably the best of the major giant chains that's everywhere if you don't have a decent local place to choose from.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tasloi16: I deliver pizza, it's not hard to keep good drivers. We get paid a decent wage for standing around, add on tips it average out to $25-30 an hour. Management at the shop is decent and not dicks. I miss the early covid days, we were pulling in $50-60 on average.


My son is in college.  He delivers for Domino's.  He made really good tips the past year and a half as well, but they have really dropped off the past couple of months.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Drove by a Chipotle and a Panera that were both closed and dark on a Saturday evening because of staffing shortages.
Other fast-ish food restaurants in the area were open.
I assumed those places were treating their workers better, but who knows.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nytmare: tasloi16: I deliver pizza, it's not hard to keep good drivers. We get paid a decent wage for standing around, add on tips it average out to $25-30 an hour. Management at the shop is decent and not dicks. I miss the early covid days, we were pulling in $50-60 on average.

How much does fuel and maintenance for your personal vehicle take out of that?


Not sure if it's this way at all stores, but my son gets paid mileage for every delivery, which covers the fuel/maintenance quite well
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Dominos is only good when you're lit the fark up and desperate


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Employers have a shortage of workers the way I have a shortage of Lamborghinis. It's not that I don't want one. I'm just not willing to pay what it's worth.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Domino's would not have a "shortage of workers" if they increased their wages and benefits.


This, Papa Johns just gave all their workers a 20 percent raise this weekend, on top of another raise their gave their workers back in September.  They still have a ways to go, but you can make money delivering Pizza for Papa Johns.  You deliver for Dominos you also spend a lot more time delivering free promo pies, and you almost never get tipped on those.  Papa Johns has come a bit of a way since they got rid of their old owner.  They also have a better promotion track for managers.
 
shroom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The labor shortage has plagued Corporate America

Or stated more accurately, Corporate America doesn't want to compete in a free market for labor.  It's been real fun watching the last 6-8 months a couple of restaurant owners I know start losing their shiat over their exploited poverty-wage workforce walking away.
 
sforce
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I took Dominos up on their offer of $3 credit if I chose carryout instead of delivery.

On the way to pick up my pizza, a reckless driver hit me.

I'm suing Dominos because it's their fault I was driving in the first place.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I have to go get pizza, I'm going to go to one of the many locally-owned independent pizza places nearby.

If I have to eat Dominos, it's because I'm lazy and want someone to bring it to me.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Drove by a Chipotle and a Panera that were both closed and dark on a Saturday evening because of staffing shortages.
Other fast-ish food restaurants in the area were open.
I assumed those places were treating their workers better, but who knows.


Several fast food places in my area are open/closed intermittently due to staff shortages.  Although in our case, I'm not sure it's bad pay so much as it is COVID absolutely running rampant.  Our local high school has been in the "RED" for weeks.  We've had more *new* cases in the past 3 weeks, than we had total for all of 2021.  It's absolutely everywhere.  Of course, a 30% vaccination rate will do that to ya
 
flem77
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Ha! Our Domino's burned to the ground because the bar next door had a catastrophic fryolator incident.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
CSB:  When I was in Iceland a couple of years ago, I got into a conversation with one of the locals who asked me about American pizza.  Seemed they had recently gotten their first pizza chain, which happened to be Dominos, and was wildly popular.  So having never had any other American style pizza, he was curious to know how it stood on the quality scale & American preferences.  After the few of us Americans had a quick laugh, we let him know it was not high on the list, but also not at the bottom.  That overall it was not bad pizza, especially when you don't have other options, but there were others out there better.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dominoes is a step under Pizza Hut. I may even like Little Caesar's better. It's real bad. Hell at least LC's sauce doesn't taste like it's mostly MSG like those two. Largely, but not mostly.

/ We have a small local chain that makes pizza very similar to what Pizza Hut made back in the early 90s.
// It's actually good.
/// But you can tell why Pizza Hut didn't keep doing it when you see their prices.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't think the staffing is quite the issue around here, but more restaurants are taking a weekday off, mostly Monday. There's a joke about doctors all taking Wednesday off and getting tee-times versus heart attacks, but I feel that's someone's bit and I'm not going to be original.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't know how Dominoes continues to exist their food isn't good and they aren't all that cheap. Given literally any other option why would anybody choose Dominoes? The only thing that makes sense is that some people just like bad pizza but don't hate themselves enough to order Little Caesar's.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I always get carryout from pizza places, they usually have some great carryout only deals that can save you as much as 10-20 bucks. I got a large 3 topping from Pizza Hut last week for $7.99 ($8.65 after tax). that same pizza would be $21.25 plus tip delivered. Figure a $5 tip, and I saved almost 18 bucks for 10 minutes of my time.
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OldRod: tasloi16: I deliver pizza, it's not hard to keep good drivers. We get paid a decent wage for standing around, add on tips it average out to $25-30 an hour. Management at the shop is decent and not dicks. I miss the early covid days, we were pulling in $50-60 on average.

My son is in college.  He delivers for Domino's.  He made really good tips the past year and a half as well, but they have really dropped off the past couple of months.


I work for Jets and we are seeing the same thing, what makes it worth is the $10/hour I make before tips. So even a slow day I will still do $15-$20/hour. I also deliver in a solid middle class area with a few areas of upper middle class. I can image college towns are worse off right now.
 
pacified
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I prefer Uber eats so I can pay $15 more for shiat, cold, slow delivery
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I don't think the staffing is quite the issue around here, but more restaurants are taking a weekday off, mostly Monday. There's a joke about doctors all taking Wednesday off and getting tee-times versus heart attacks, but I feel that's someone's bit and I'm not going to be original.


Mondays off is commen around me, has been for a long time. It's a slow day anyways and most restaurants use it as a cleaning day.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I lived about 50 yds away from a Domino's for a couple of years. Carry out pies were like $7 for a large one-topping, which would cover three or four meals that week. It wasn't great pizza, but it wasn't terrible.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: CSB:  When I was in Iceland a couple of years ago, I got into a conversation with one of the locals who asked me about American pizza.  Seemed they had recently gotten their first pizza chain, which happened to be Dominos, and was wildly popular.  So having never had any other American style pizza, he was curious to know how it stood on the quality scale & American preferences.  After the few of us Americans had a quick laugh, we let him know it was not high on the list, but also not at the bottom.  That overall it was not bad pizza, especially when you don't have other options, but there were others out there better.


Did you try it? I've found stores outside the US try harder, probably corporate or a high-flying franchiser. McD's in Singapore? Great. Here? Maybe in a large city, but my local one is made of fail and sad. Ditto for KFC and BK.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Domino's CEO Richard Allison recently said at an industry conference that the company expects to deal with "unprecedented increases" in food prices, explaining that the costs of its ingredients are increasing 8% to 10% compared to last year.

How about your employees costs of living? Are you keeping up with that?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, incidentally, it's very low-effort to beat chain pizza at home if you have a bread machine with a dough setting. Just make a pan pizza if you don't want to have to buy special equipment (else, all you need is a peel and stone, skip pizza cutters and just use a normal kitchen knife, the wheel-types especially suck anyway, not needed). Then all you need is a big cast iron pan. It's nearly zero skill unless you do the stone method, then you do need to get a little good at setting the pizza up correctly on the peel and transferring it to the stone, but that's not exactly rocket science.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not sure why anyone do carryout from Domino's as opposed to just buying frozen pizza at the grocery store. Similar quality, but cheaper and you don't have to go anywhere.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The delivery charges here have tripled in four years. I guess that's another approach.

tasloi16: I deliver pizza, it's not hard to keep good drivers. We get paid a decent wage for standing around, add on tips it average out to $25-30 an hour. Management at the shop is decent and not dicks. I miss the early covid days, we were pulling in $50-60 on average.


*high five*

I delivered one summer in college and really enjoyed it. Money was good. Ate a lot of pizza. Collected a lot of stories. As you know, people are...um... people.

Only mugged twice.
 
Abox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NutWrench: Domino's CEO Richard Allison recently said at an industry conference that the company expects to deal with "unprecedented increases" in food prices, explaining that the costs of its ingredients are increasing 8% to 10% compared to last year.

How about your employees costs of living? Are you keeping up with that?


You mean for those career delivery boys
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Dominoes is a step under Pizza Hut. I may even like Little Caesar's better. It's real bad. Hell at least LC's sauce doesn't taste like it's mostly MSG like those two. Largely, but not mostly.

/ We have a small local chain that makes pizza very similar to what Pizza Hut made back in the early 90s.
// It's actually good.
/// But you can tell why Pizza Hut didn't keep doing it when you see their prices.


Huh, I'd put them above Pizza Hut and put Little Caesar's at the bottom.  Though I haven't tried anything from LC in the past 15 years that wasn't a variation of their 5 dollar.  But when you go with LC you're not going for quality in the first place.  I have not yet had a pizza from the hut that wasn't undercooked.  And that includes 4 different states, office parties, etc.  I mean, the crust is always doughy in the center and not all of the cheese is even melted.  But maybe I somehow have rotten luck with the hut.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 570x442]


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: fallingcow: Dominoes is a step under Pizza Hut. I may even like Little Caesar's better. It's real bad. Hell at least LC's sauce doesn't taste like it's mostly MSG like those two. Largely, but not mostly.

/ We have a small local chain that makes pizza very similar to what Pizza Hut made back in the early 90s.
// It's actually good.
/// But you can tell why Pizza Hut didn't keep doing it when you see their prices.

Huh, I'd put them above Pizza Hut and put Little Caesar's at the bottom.  Though I haven't tried anything from LC in the past 15 years that wasn't a variation of their 5 dollar.  But when you go with LC you're not going for quality in the first place.  I have not yet had a pizza from the hut that wasn't undercooked.  And that includes 4 different states, office parties, etc.  I mean, the crust is always doughy in the center and not all of the cheese is even melted.  But maybe I somehow have rotten luck with the hut.


It's hot. And it's ready.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: fallingcow: Dominoes is a step under Pizza Hut. I may even like Little Caesar's better. It's real bad. Hell at least LC's sauce doesn't taste like it's mostly MSG like those two. Largely, but not mostly.

/ We have a small local chain that makes pizza very similar to what Pizza Hut made back in the early 90s.
// It's actually good.
/// But you can tell why Pizza Hut didn't keep doing it when you see their prices.

Huh, I'd put them above Pizza Hut and put Little Caesar's at the bottom.  Though I haven't tried anything from LC in the past 15 years that wasn't a variation of their 5 dollar.  But when you go with LC you're not going for quality in the first place.  I have not yet had a pizza from the hut that wasn't undercooked.  And that includes 4 different states, office parties, etc.  I mean, the crust is always doughy in the center and not all of the cheese is even melted.  But maybe I somehow have rotten luck with the hut.


Oh and your mistake is ordering the normal crust from PH. It's awful. Deep dish or thin only. Which are still awful but not a gross, doughy mess.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Er, "pan" crust, rather, not deep dish.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Drove by a Chipotle and a Panera that were both closed and dark on a Saturday evening because of staffing shortages.
Other fast-ish food restaurants in the area were open.
I assumed those places were treating their workers better, but who knows.


Weed and after work orgies.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: zeroflight222: CSB:  When I was in Iceland a couple of years ago, I got into a conversation with one of the locals who asked me about American pizza.  Seemed they had recently gotten their first pizza chain, which happened to be Dominos, and was wildly popular.  So having never had any other American style pizza, he was curious to know how it stood on the quality scale & American preferences.  After the few of us Americans had a quick laugh, we let him know it was not high on the list, but also not at the bottom.  That overall it was not bad pizza, especially when you don't have other options, but there were others out there better.

Did you try it? I've found stores outside the US try harder, probably corporate or a high-flying franchiser. McD's in Singapore? Great. Here? Maybe in a large city, but my local one is made of fail and sad. Ditto for KFC and BK.


That's entirely possible.  But I never even saw the place so it never came up.  Not sure I would have even I saw it though.  I have a hard time justifying eating things while traveling that I can eat here and not eating the local stuff.
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: The delivery charges here have tripled in four years. I guess that's another approach.

tasloi16: I deliver pizza, it's not hard to keep good drivers. We get paid a decent wage for standing around, add on tips it average out to $25-30 an hour. Management at the shop is decent and not dicks. I miss the early covid days, we were pulling in $50-60 on average.

*high five*

I delivered one summer in college and really enjoyed it. Money was good. Ate a lot of pizza. Collected a lot of stories. As you know, people are...um... people.

Only mugged twice.


Been doing it on and off for 7 years while I was a stay at home dad, now I do it to help bring some cash in on the side while I grow my business. Never once been mugged wich is odd seeing how my delivery area is 2 miles north of Detroit... our delivery fees went from $3 to $5 in the last 2 years.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Not sure why anyone do carryout from Domino's as opposed to just buying frozen pizza at the grocery store. Similar quality, but cheaper and you don't have to go anywhere.


Fark user imageView Full Size



I moved from NY (long island) to Georgia. Been here two years now and so far, I have not found anything around here that could be considered "good" pizza. The sauce always tastes like catsup, the pie is always under-cooked even when I ask for it to be well done and its probably the worst state for pizza.

My best option?  DiGiorno.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.