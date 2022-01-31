 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   News4 anchorman decides to make himself the star of this evening's drunk driving story   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
26
    More: Dumbass, Leon Harris, Automobile, Montgomery County, Maryland, two-car crash, Maryland, River Road, Transport, Silver Spring, Maryland  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Third time almost the charm?

'I died twice': News anchor's miraculous return to TV screens after surviving near-fatal health scare that left him with half a pancreas

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2416175/News-anchor-Leon-Harris-return-TV-near-fatal-health-scare.html
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milk was a bad choice!
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes to make the news, You gotta make the news!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leon, you should probably lay low for awhile.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stripersonline.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: [stripersonline.com image 420x315]


Goddamnit I came to do that!
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally got a comment from the Anchorman

Anchorman - That Escalated Quickly scene (1080p)
Youtube rFeVfwDvTyM
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Whoa, you like news stuff and driving drunk too? We should totally hang out"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know exactly where this is.

I used to live in North Potomac

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: I know exactly where this is.

I used to live in North Potomac

[Fark user image 573x486]


Well, there's your answer. Germans like to drink.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: I know exactly where this is.

I used to live in North Potomac

[Fark user image image 573x486]


DNRTFA, now you want I should look at map?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ron Burgundy?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wxboy: Well, there's your answer. Germans like to drink.


I'm wondering if he came from that fancy golf county club.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Leon, you should probably lay low for awhile.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jim32rr: DNRTFA, now you want I should look at map?


heh heh....sorry, I used to live in the area and I used to watch that station for news when I lived there. I had to look it up on the map to see where it happened.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WRC has gone downhill - Jim Vance could do lines and still be the best anchor evar.
 
Greylight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ya know they deliver alcohol right to your house it costs a little for delivery but damn. Really not a fan of drunk driving.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: I know exactly where this is.

I used to live in North Potomac

[Fark user image 573x486]


North Potomac is Gaithersburg.
People say that they live in North Potomac because they don't want to be associated with Lake Forest Mall, Montgomery Village and the other parts of the town where 'those people' live.

North Bethesda = Rockville
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Jim Vance


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SPARC Pile: North Potomac is Gaithersburg.
People say that they live in North Potomac


this is where I used to live

Fark user imageView Full Size


When I moved in, 2004 the man at the apartment rental office said my address was "north potomac"

honestly, I don't care what it's called. It was better than living in Fredneck, MD.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GRCooper: WRC has gone downhill - Jim Vance could do lines and still be the best anchor evar.


Amateur.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: SPARC Pile: North Potomac is Gaithersburg.
People say that they live in North Potomac

this is where I used to live

[Fark user image 772x628]

When I moved in, 2004 the man at the apartment rental office said my address was "north potomac"

honestly, I don't care what it's called. It was better than living in Fredneck, MD.


huh, I've eaten at Nandos before but never knew peri peri is South African cuisine.

Thanks, Stek!
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

foo monkey: GRCooper: WRC has gone downhill - Jim Vance could do lines and still be the best anchor evar.

Amateur.

[Fark user image image 500x634]


George and Jim really were the best

Jim Vance loses it on WRC-TV
Youtube xUQu97gnMoA
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Salmon: huh, I've eaten at Nandos before but never knew peri peri is South African cuisine.

Thanks, Stek!


Honestly, it was a different area when I lived there in 2004. I see it's expanded some.

I moved out in Aug of 2004 and haven't been back to MD since.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: SPARC Pile: North Potomac is Gaithersburg.
People say that they live in North Potomac

this is where I used to live

[Fark user image image 772x628]

When I moved in, 2004 the man at the apartment rental office said my address was "north potomac"

honestly, I don't care what it's called. It was better than living in Fredneck, MD.


The Rio is in Gaithersburg. I used to work up the street at the Corporate Blvd office park. The Rio is at border of Gaithersburg and Rockville.

It still better than Fredneck. A lot of do-workers would commute from there to Rockville. I-270, MD-355, or MD-28 always had slowdowns or out eight crashes.
 
