(ABC7 Los Angeles)   North Carolina man wins $4 million playing fortune cookie lotto numbers. Unclear if the cookie came from the "new love" or "stick with your wife" barrel   (abc7.com) divider line
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...In bed!!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He now has 8 new female friends.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understood that reference dot jpg
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he can afford to help those poor people trapped in a cookie factory in China to escape.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jackie chan adventures never mock the cookie
Youtube Xl8Eagx8HiY
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Husband:   "I just won $4 million!  Pack your bags.

Wife:   "Should I pack for the beach or pack for the mountains?"

Husband:    "I don't care just get the fark out!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Husband:   "I just won $4 million!  Pack your bags.

Wife:   "Should I pack for the beach or pack for the mountains?"

Husband:    "I don't care just get the fark out!"


Depending on the state, the wife will automatically get 1/2 the winnings.

but it's nice to dream inn't?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I peed in your rice.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: Sin_City_Superhero: Husband:   "I just won $4 million!  Pack your bags.

Wife:   "Should I pack for the beach or pack for the mountains?"

Husband:    "I don't care just get the fark out!"

Depending on the state, the wife will automatically get 1/2 the winnings.

but it's nice to dream inn't?


don't think about it as losing half your money so much as buying all your life back.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: don't think about it as losing half your money so much as buying all your life back.


oh trust me, I am in total agreement with you.

A huge lotto winnings, I wouldn't mind splitting if it meant my freedom again.

or I just get a ton of coke and call over a hooker to the house and then wife will see, I mean business.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ehh, $4mill is a poor mans fortune. Better keep the wife and invest the money into a business where you can be the boss all day.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Better keep the wife and invest the money into a business where you can be the boss all day


I don't know about investing into a business where I would have to work all day. The whole meaning to winning the lotto is so you don't have to work.

I would find a good investment company and invest in stocks instead.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Ehh, $4mill is a poor mans fortune. Better keep the wife and invest the money into a business where you can be the boss all day.


Even with modest investments you could easily turn that into $10,000 for the next 40 years with a 10% bump every year.  Can you buy a new Bentley every year, no but you can live a really fun life.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
images.baklol.comView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I once got a fortune, "You love Chinese food. Live long and prosper."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Answer seems obvious
files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Can you buy a new Bentley every year, no but you can live a really fun life.


A new Bentley every year?

Years ago, I told my wife, If I won lotto, I would get 7 different colored Mini Coopers for each day of the week.

She called me stupid and it was a waste of money.

She was right of course.

I married someone logical.

ugh.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Answer seems obvious
[files.explosm.net image 701x597]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You will find true love on flag day.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: You will find true love on flag day.


I-understood-that-reference.jpg

The Simpsons - Fortune Cookies
Youtube vImk3rGV4Vk
 
