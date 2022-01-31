 Skip to content
(CNN)   "I quit my job as a lawyer to travel the world. A spinal fluid leak put an end to my journey." Yeah, that'll do it   (cnn.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blown head gasket?
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:Despite the straightforward narrative that I was incapacitated following a lumbar puncture and had none of these symptoms prior, I was denied a blood patch at the hospital that performed the procedure. They told me that my symptoms would abate on their own.Later, after my parents retrieved me in the US and carefully drove me back to my hometown in Canada, I was rejected again. The hospital treated me for a migraine instead.My wife got a CSF leak after a farked-up epidural. Fortunately, the hospital actually copped to it and performed a blood patch after about a week, and it hasn't come up since. I really feel for the author; my wife had horrific headaches, and only megadoses of caffeine helped. Which, of course, screws up your sleep when you're trying to nurse a newborn...
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, fark, thanks for farking up the formatting there. Super helpful.
 
wage0048
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is Spinal Tap.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"I hate when that happens"
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Blown head gasket?


I heard she was just friends with that gasket.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Blown head gasket?


I'd check her rear main seal too.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I know that one... and I feel for ya... shiat happens. I was riding my motorcycle one day and am here to talk about it because:

1) I was following the rules of the road
2) I was paying attention for unexpected problems from stupid lawbreakers
3) I was wearing my gear, including a helmet
4) I got lucky as shiat and avoided getting run over by crazy old coont

As it was I was relegated to never being able to run again, I was lucky they could put me back together well enough to walk. I live in constant pain every single day, it's like background noise after all these decades. I figured out I could complain or just shut the fark up and go live my life as best I could.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The lumbar puncture did not go smoothly, with multiple attempts needed in order to access my CSF."


"So what we're going to do is, drill a hole in your backbone and root around in there with a straw like we're trying to get the last bit of milkshake out of a cup"
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm surprised she made it ten years working as a travel writer, or really as any kind of writer at all. Prose like nails on a chalkboard.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I'm surprised she made it ten years working as a travel writer, or really as any kind of writer at all. Prose like nails on a chalkboard.


FTFA:

I didn't travel to reject societal norms; I simply wanted to experience life in an unconventional way. Even so, I discovered that travel returned perspective to me, something I had not realized I had lost during my years of corporate work.

Somebody is trying waaaaay too hard.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "The lumbar puncture did not go smoothly, with multiple attempts needed in order to access my CSF."

"So what we're going to do is, drill a hole in your backbone and root around in there with a straw like we're trying to get the last bit of milkshake out of a cup"


Yep, this jumped out at me too.  Their tech was apparently bad at this and farked the site up doing "try, try again".
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A spinal fluid leak derailed my life of travel and food, but taught me to find beauty in the small things

JFC, this title would be a stumper on "Actual News Agency or The Onion?"
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Also:

Immediately following the procedure, I could barely walk. My legs were jelly, while at the same time it felt like someone had poured concrete into my lower spine. Within days, I could not stand up. My brain felt like it was sagging in my head, as if it were an anvil pushing down into my neck. When in bed, the room spun. I felt too nauseous to eat, and had trouble finding words. My back burned uncontrollably from top to bottom.
Together, these symptoms rose to a level of pain that left me reeling.
As I shared my confusion and fear with my Legal Nomads community, readers who had suffered post-puncture complications themselves pointed me in the right direction. They suggested it might be a spinal CSF leak caused by the procedure.

You...got input from your online readers instead of immediately calling your doctor?
JFC.
 
JRoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I quit my job as a janitor because my feet hurt but you don't see me blogging about it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fluid leak? Is the guy a Brit born in the 40s-70s? Or perhaps an American named "Harley"?
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just throwing this one out here:

"At that time, I was developing guides devoted to gluten-free diningfor fellow celiacs..."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I find it hard to find sympathy for this woman. 90-hour work weeks? I know most lawyers pad their hours but that is some horseshiat. That's an 18 hour day Monday to Friday for fark sake.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

noitsnot: New Rising Sun: "The lumbar puncture did not go smoothly, with multiple attempts needed in order to access my CSF."

"So what we're going to do is, drill a hole in your backbone and root around in there with a straw like we're trying to get the last bit of milkshake out of a cup"

Yep, this jumped out at me too.  Their tech was apparently bad at this and farked the site up doing "try, try again".


I was lucky enough to assist and do the actual puncturing of the lumbar once (the Dr was literally right there). It's so...disturbing. I've seen autopsies, assisted in surgeries, cleaned bed-pans, and once started a jugular IV. But nothing ever made me skeeve up and get grossed out like the lumbar puncture.
We also had a rule "2 tries then someone else goes" so you don't sit there and keep poking and poking and poking...
 
