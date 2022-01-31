 Skip to content
Ric Flair is now a 5 time world alimony champion
    Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Professional wrestling, Kurt Angle, Marriage, WCW Monday Nitro, WWE Hall of Fame, WWE United States Championship  
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wooooo!!!
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Wooooo!!!


This is the only comment we need.
 
Keanus Acting Coach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, does this mean another flabby comeback?
 
Fisty Bum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keanus Acting Coach: Ugh, does this mean another flabby comeback?


Alimony's a biatch.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keanus Acting Coach: Ugh, does this mean another flabby comeback?


while hilarious if it did happen...it ain't gonna happen. I think even his last great asset (his ability to talk) has kind of been taken away with age.  I've attempted to watch some of his new podcasts, but he just can't seem to speak properly any more.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explains his recent commercials for Car Shield. Should a done Marriage Shield instead.
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who will future ex wife number 6 be?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have sworn he died.

Mandela Effect!

I'm in the wrong universe!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't be his first wife, but you can be his next wife.

/woooooooooooo!
 
Shatners Agent [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poodleface - Just Like That (feat Ric Flair)
Youtube em_WYo4sVg8


been in his house.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alimony is the farking you get for the farking you got ..
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a known hazard of being ravishing
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarpathianPandaShaman: Who will future ex wife number 6 be?


"You may not be the first, but you may be the next..."

/WOOOOOO!!!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be the man, you gotta beat the man...in divorce court.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens when you kayfabe knock up Lacy Evans.  And yet they looked so compatible
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oldest ride, longest line!
WOO!
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: Explains his recent commercials for Car Shield. Should a done Marriage Shield instead.


I saw that and damn it was pathetic.  There needs to be a farm in upstate NY where aged entertainers like him, Ice-T, and JJ Walker can be put out to pasture without having to disgrace themselves in commercials.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He opens his wallet and it just makes a dry fart sound.
 
patrick767
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ric Flair  visited my town a few years ago with some wrestling group I'd never heard of. While he was here, he got kicked out of a local bar for being a dick to the employees.

So umm.... WOOOOOOOOOO?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: That's a known hazard of being ravishing


That's Rick Rude, we're not talking about him...
 
eagles95
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: AlgaeRancher: That's a known hazard of being ravishing

That's Rick Rude, we're not talking about him...


He's also dead. Ric is still stylin and profilin


WOOOO

/make sure to ask him about his helicopter impersonation
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It probably gets to the point where it's entertaining to watch the wives fight over what's left.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Eastbound & Down - The Best of Ashley Schaeffer (Will Ferrell)
Youtube smgIyQp4TbM
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Trik: Could have sworn he died.

Mandela Effect!

I'm in the wrong universe!


I don't ever remember hearing that he died, but I remember thinking he was old 15-20 years ago when he was still wrestling.
 
special20
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: It probably gets to the point where it's entertaining to watch the wives fight over what's left.

photos1.blogger.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It just goes to show you, no matter how bad of a day you're having, someone else has it worse.
 
Two16
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dude's had a lot of cranial trauma, if you know what I'm saying.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Still less alimony than Phil Collins
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, when you're a stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun, these things are bound to happen.

Oh, and Woooooo!
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

special20: Thrakkorzog: It probably gets to the point where it's entertaining to watch the wives fight over what's left.
[photos1.blogger.com image 819x614]


Small? Ouch!
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Remember the Wife Swap with him and Piper. Piper was a very cool laid back honest guy. Lived a quiet life training his kid and working a ranch. Just an average dude and family man.

Flair was out partying all the time abandoning the kids/step kids, spending money, had to be the center of attention. Piper i think tried to talk to him about it and said he can't keep living like that.

Wish we still had Piper.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Remember the Wife Swap with him and Piper. Piper was a very cool laid back honest guy. Lived a quiet life training his kid and working a ranch. Just an average dude and family man.

Flair was out partying all the time abandoning the kids/step kids, spending money, had to be the center of attention. Piper i think tried to talk to him about it and said he can't keep living like that.

Wish we still had Piper.


Piper is a very sad case. But he was too much a lone wolf, would not work within the system. Ended up broke.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Every time I wonder if staying single wasn't such a great idea a story like this comes along making me smile and hug my COBOL manual.

"Your the only process for me baby."

*Smooch smooch*

"Ow paper cut."
 
devilskware
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

berylman: Mukster: Explains his recent commercials for Car Shield. Should a done Marriage Shield instead.

I saw that and damn it was pathetic.  There needs to be a farm in upstate NY where aged entertainers like him, Ice-T, and JJ Walker can be put out to pasture without having to disgrace themselves in commercials.


Now here comes the science. Even young whores have no integrity.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
After wife 2 or 3, they're pretty much whores on retainer with a cancellation policy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Divorce and separation is never a good thing.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

special20: Thrakkorzog: It probably gets to the point where it's entertaining to watch the wives fight over what's left.
[photos1.blogger.com image 819x614]


Never....  EVER tell us the GIS phrase used to find that pic....

ever
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shatners Agent: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/em_WYo4sVg8]

been in his house.


Is that Okerlund with hair?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Space Mountain closed for repairs.
 
