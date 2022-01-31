 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kansas City)   Do stand your ground laws apply when your brother won't stop poking you in the car?   (amp.kansascity.com) divider line
54
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1205 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2022 at 12:50 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An unsecured firearm in the car?  In Georgia? Unpossible.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: An unsecured firearm in the car?  In Georgia? Unpossible.


Not in Springfield; it's more of a Snellville thing...
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who doesn't bring their gun with them to get take out, what if they got the order wrong?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Who doesn't bring their gun with them to get take out, what if they got the order wrong?


Wouldn't really matter. The take out clerk has their own weapon and would shoot back.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
brother won't stop poking you in the car

I've seen that documentary.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
burntapple.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As long as he was polite about it, the slogan is still valid.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Who doesn't bring their gun with them to get take out, what if they got the order wrong?


Hey, sometimes Chipotle can be a rough place.  You have to make sure everybody knows you mean business.
 
eKonk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Police have released few other details about the incident and it's unclear if any charges will be filed.

I can't honestly say I'm surprised, but how farked up is this country when it's not clear that charges will be filed in this case?  The "parent" engaged in such gross negligence that it is only by luck that their child isn't dead. There is absolutely no room to dispute this, and it's "unclear" if any charges will be filed?
 
skyotter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Stop shooting yourself!  Stop shooting yourself!  Stop shooting yourself!"
 
chewd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is just the price we have to pay so Bubba can keep stroking his paranoid fantasy about confronting mexican bandits in the walmart frozen food aisle.

So worth it.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"You could see the visible gunshot wound coming out from his ear."

Where was he shot? I mean in his body, not in the car, it was in the car.
 
NotTheSubby
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: [burntapple.com image 768x576]


Stop not touching your sister.
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Martyr to Freedom. His name will be inscribed in black ink on the bottom line of a gun manufacturer
 
It Smee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Once again the blood of children has been spilled to appease the gods of the second amendment.
 
p89tech
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"it's unclear if any charges will be filed"

That's some BS. You're an adult and you left a firearm, loaded and unattended, within reach of a child? Another child was shot?

I would assume some kind of child endangerment charges are appropriate.

This was not "an accident"; this was negligence at best.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Clearly they needed those guns to keep their children safe.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

eKonk: Police have released few other details about the incident and it's unclear if any charges will be filed.

I can't honestly say I'm surprised, but how farked up is this country when it's not clear that charges will be filed in this case?  The "parent" engaged in such gross negligence that it is only by luck that their child isn't dead. There is absolutely no room to dispute this, and it's "unclear" if any charges will be filed?


The parent should permanently lose their ability to own a gun.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thank God he stopped his 7 year old little tyrannical government.
 
p89tech
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

p89tech: "it's unclear if any charges will be filed"

That's some BS. You're an adult and you left a firearm, loaded and unattended, within reach of a child? Another child was shot?

I would assume some kind of child endangerment charges are appropriate.

This was not "an accident"; this was negligence at best.


Not to mention the fact that you brought children to a Chipotle. There should be an enhancement of the charges for that.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

p89tech: "it's unclear if any charges will be filed"

That's some BS. You're an adult and you left a firearm, loaded and unattended, within reach of a child? Another child was shot?

I would assume some kind of child endangerment charges are appropriate.

This was not "an accident"; this was negligence at best.


Knife - reckless
Spiked bat - reckless (but in a cool and edgy way)
Box cutter - negligent
Gun - accident


You need to brush up on your excuses!
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This article is trash.  First of all, there is no such thing as an accidental gun shot victim, it's negligence.  Second, having had a brother that wouldn't leave me the fark alone in the car ever I can say the shooter definitely had intent.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ok who's the wiseguy sending Chipotle take out to the kid's room at the hospital?
 
wwwingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
On first glance I really thought the kid on the right had the most epic mullet of all mullets when I was scrolling through TFA.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How cute. The mayor thinks adults are using guns to "solve disputes".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wwwingman: On first glance I really thought the kid on the right had the most epic mullet of all mullets when I was scrolling through TFA.

[Fark user image 352x319]


I recently was at the Children's Museum in Indianapolis.  I saw a child with an epic mullet waiting to play on the John Deere combine simulator that was playing "Small Town" by John Mellencamp.  It was the most Indiana thing I've ever seen.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These horrific news items are "accidents" in the same way it's an "accident" if I get in a collision because I cover my eyes & floor it through everything intersection.

100% in favor of prosecuting parents whose children die in these instances of negligence. The state has an inherent interest in protecting childrens' lives and it needs to be clearly demonstrated under the law that you killed your child through negligence.

I want them punished and I want the clear knowledge they're legally as well as morally at fault for their child's death to hang about their necks the rest of their lives.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The 9 year old who did the shooting is going to be reminded of this every day of his life.

7 year old: Hey asshole, remember when you shot me at Chipotle's?
9 year old: Yeah, I remember
7 year old: Well you're doing all my chores and my school homework, until you move out.
9 year old: Why?
7 year old: Because you f*cking shot me you asshole!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Who doesn't bring their gun with them to get take out, what if they got the order wrong?


Probably left the spare in the car so the kids could make sure nobody dinged the doors.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eKonk: Police have released few other details about the incident and it's unclear if any charges will be filed.

I can't honestly say I'm surprised, but how farked up is this country when it's not clear that charges will be filed in this case?  The "parent" engaged in such gross negligence that it is only by luck that their child isn't dead. There is absolutely no room to dispute this, and it's "unclear" if any charges will be filed?


Was it her gun?  What is her car?  Did she put the gun in the car?  Did she know it was there?

Yeah there are a few questions that need to be answered before you can charge her.  I assume her answer to all of those questions would be "lawyer" so it might take a day or two to charge her.
 
anuran
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

p89tech: "it's unclear if any charges will be filed"

That's some BS. You're an adult and you left a firearm, loaded and unattended, within reach of a child? Another child was shot?

I would assume some kind of child endangerment charges are appropriate.

This was not "an accident"; this was negligence at best.


Nonononono!

It was a "tragic accident" and "the family has suffered enough" because Second Amendment Freedom. Unless they're *shudder* Negroes *shudder*. In that case we need to send a message to "lawless urban culture" that we are Tough on Crime
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

p89tech: "it's unclear if any charges will be filed"

That's some BS. You're an adult and you left a firearm, loaded and unattended, within reach of a child? Another child was shot?

I would assume some kind of child endangerment charges are appropriate.

This was not "an accident"; this was negligence at best.


Hey buddy this is Murica.  We have our freedoms!
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: "You could see the visible gunshot wound coming out from his ear."

Where was he shot? I mean in his body, not in the car, it was in the car.


Obviously, he was shot somewhere inside of his ear, and from there the gunshot wound emerged.
 
chasd00
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: The 9 year old who did the shooting is going to be reminded of this every day of his life.

7 year old: Hey asshole, remember when you shot me at Chipotle's?
9 year old: Yeah, I remember
7 year old: Well you're doing all my chores and my school homework, until you move out.
9 year old: Why?
7 year old: Because you f*cking shot me you asshole!


9 year old:keep talking smack and it'll be your other ear next
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No prosecute the A-hole that left the gun lose in the car.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't know, was he on "your side?"
 
palelizard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: These horrific news items are "accidents" in the same way it's an "accident" if I get in a collision because I cover my eyes & floor it through everything intersection.


Is that wrong? Should I not be doing that? Because sometimes I get nervous.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why in the farking fark, is there a gun in a car with children.

Self defense?
Hunting?
It's clearly not to stop the king of England coming into your house.
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Another tragic accident that could not be avoided...
 
kindms
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The might charge her.

1) she left children in a running vehicle unattended
2) she left children in a car with an unsecured firearm
3) one of the children shot another child with that firearm

black woman thinks she can vote but isn't supposed to = 5 years in prison
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chasd00: 9 year old:keep talking smack and it'll be your other ear next


Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: How cute. The mayor thinks adults are using guns to "solve disputes".


He's brand new to the job of Mayor of Atlanta. He's got a lot to learn.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Ketchuponsteak: "You could see the visible gunshot wound coming out from his ear."

Where was he shot? I mean in his body, not in the car, it was in the car.

Obviously, he was shot somewhere inside of his ear, and from there the gunshot wound emerged.


Maybe Russian roulette since he was still conscious.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

anuran: p89tech: "it's unclear if any charges will be filed"

That's some BS. You're an adult and you left a firearm, loaded and unattended, within reach of a child? Another child was shot?

I would assume some kind of child endangerment charges are appropriate.

This was not "an accident"; this was negligence at best.

Nonononono!

It was a "tragic accident" and "the family has suffered enough" because Second Amendment Freedom. Unless they're *shudder* Negroes *shudder*. In that case we need to send a message to "lawless urban culture" that we are Tough on Crime


Way to bring race in to this tragedy. I'll have you know that the Black dude in Ohio who shot and killed his daughter on New Year's was not charged by the PoPo! Charxmerk, Lubbock.
 
Meez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If he crossed the imaginary line down the middle of the back seat then hell yes !
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: An unsecured firearm in the car?  In Georgia? Unpossible.


Its a Christian Conservative late term abortion. Often ends with a nice haul.from gofundme.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Xtreme Slug Bug. I think it's sponsored by Mountain Dew.
 
suid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: eKonk: Police have released few other details about the incident and it's unclear if any charges will be filed.

I can't honestly say I'm surprised, but how farked up is this country when it's not clear that charges will be filed in this case?  The "parent" engaged in such gross negligence that it is only by luck that their child isn't dead. There is absolutely no room to dispute this, and it's "unclear" if any charges will be filed?

The parent should permanently lose their ability to own a gun.


Or custody of the kids.  Pick one or the other.

And knowing that area, it would be a hard choice.
 
p89tech
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: p89tech: "it's unclear if any charges will be filed"

That's some BS. You're an adult and you left a firearm, loaded and unattended, within reach of a child? Another child was shot?

I would assume some kind of child endangerment charges are appropriate.

This was not "an accident"; this was negligence at best.

Knife - reckless
Spiked bat - reckless (but in a cool and edgy way)
Box cutter - negligent
Gun - accident


You need to brush up on your excuses!


"Negligence" is not an excuse, it does not in any way excuse the actions of the person committing negligence.

In this case I am saying that the person who left that gun around might be able to plead to some form of "criminal negligence" as opposed to whatever the charge would be for willful child endangerment, which I assume would be more serious.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"You could see the visible gunshot wound coming out from his ear."

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.