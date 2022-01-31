 Skip to content
 
(CNN) Blame Canada (cnn.com)
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if we have a real pandemic and the happy talk needs to stop.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok done
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: It's almost as if we have a real pandemic and the happy talk needs to stop.


The pandemic is very real, but it's not the actual problem. The problem is liberals telling me what to do. If the government can make you wear a mask, what's next? Pants?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: It's almost as if we have a real pandemic and the happy talk needs to stop.

I'm feeling fine -- and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines

.

It's almost like the vaccines work and the doom and gloom talk needs to stop.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: whidbey: It's almost as if we have a real pandemic and the happy talk needs to stop.

I'm feeling fine -- and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines.

It's almost like the vaccines work and the doom and gloom talk needs to stop.


It's almost as if you're still in the "hoax" camp and were never taken seriously on this subject ever.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's a very polite strain, treatable with bed rest and Timbits.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I get some real Canadian bacon from a Canadian here?

//ducks
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♪ O, Canada, Our something something land...dunh dunh na nah. Nah na na-na, Na-naaaa...
 
DocUi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His kid got it brought it home and got dad.

He'll continue to work from home and likely be back on the hill in a week.

If he gets a bit under the weather Sophie will have to nurse him back to health....

/dammit
//I know I know
///something something erotica site
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo, now it'll be even easier for him to pretend his shiat don't stink.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Can I get some real Canadian bacon from a Canadian here?

//ducks


Flavorless rubbery ham is in aisle 6.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, time for Justin to grow another beard.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"...as well as rowdy protestsin the capital over pandemic health restrictions..."

StoppedReadingThere.jpg
It's been obvious that mess isn't about health restrictions, or vaccine mandates, to anyone paying attention. Eat all the dicks, CNN.
 
wage0048
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They're not even a real country anyway.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Canada song
Youtube 4RHVoFpncgA
 
johnphantom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Subtonic: johnphantom: Can I get some real Canadian bacon from a Canadian here?

//ducks

Flavorless rubbery ham is in aisle 6.


Yeah that is what you get in the US. I want real Canadian bacon that a Canadian would eat!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey, I guess the US soccer team did manage to score on the Canadians, just not on the field, w/ the ball.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I blame the Nazi Trucker f*ckers.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm sure he's all vaxxed up and good to go.  His health plan is probably similar of other world leaders as well.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Subtonic: johnphantom: Can I get some real Canadian bacon from a Canadian here?

//ducks

Flavorless rubbery ham is in aisle 6.

Yeah that is what you get in the US. I want real Canadian bacon that a Canadian would eat!


You can make your own canadian bacon. Just use real canadians. No one will miss them.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Must be the chicken-shiat variant.
 
Glenford
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gopher321: I blame the Nazi Trucker f*ckers.


Personally I think Trudeau with meet with them now. Up close, in an enclosed space. Lots of security mind you, but make sure they breathe LOTS of the same air.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Protest? Nothin' to do with the protest. I'd be right there facing them headlong if I could. It's covid. Yeah that's the ticket
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Subtonic: johnphantom: Can I get some real Canadian bacon from a Canadian here?

//ducks

Flavorless rubbery ham is in aisle 6.


You can keep your nitrite salt sticks.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Subtonic: [Fark user image 342x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


NSFW, obviously

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gQDMSCYopE
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gopher321: Subtonic: johnphantom: Can I get some real Canadian bacon from a Canadian here?

//ducks

Flavorless rubbery ham is in aisle 6.

You can keep your nitrite salt sticks.


Disco Fries > Poutine.
 
whidbey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And god, why is it always me that always gets stuck "debating" these people?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: [Fark user image 342x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


OR, I could post the video correctly. ;)  NSFW, obviously

buddy
Youtube 9gQDMSCYopE
 
Dagrin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
....and, of course, the #flutruxclanners are saying this is fake, and that the reality is that the cowardly Prime Minister is hiding from the manly men of the mighty manly convoy...

/sigh
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I haz sad.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whidbey: And god, why is it always me that always gets stuck "debating" these people?


Poor impulse control?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Nice try, Justine - but we all know this is just play-acting to con sheeple into injecting themselves with 5G-monitoring chips to assist Big Brother monitoring!'

Fark user imageView Full Size

'I thought Ray was going to Ottawa for that mob-tantrum Bro-test thingy?'

'Yeah, wellz his Dodge Neon wouldn't starts & nobody in the neighbourhoodz would gives him a boost
- what with himz being a world-class Nazi dick-bag & all.'
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whidbey: And god, why is it always me that always gets stuck "debating" these people?


Because you can't ever admit when you're wrong.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Blame Scott. He's a dick.
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ceauvid
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Protest? Nothin' to do with the protest. I'd be right there facing them headlong if I could. It's covid. Yeah that's the ticket


He wasn't going to meet with them anyway. Why should he meet with a separatist and failed politician nutter?
Even O'Toole was smart enough not to meet with the leaders of this rabble.
Bernier the only national "leader" was a speaker at this, the guy who couldn't even win his own seat and who claims to represent all of Canadians.
 
whidbey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: whidbey: And god, why is it always me that always gets stuck "debating" these people?

Because you can't ever admit when you're wrong.


Your premier contracted Covid.

That means you stop pushing whatever distracting narrative you're trying to claim victory with and sit down.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dagrin: ....and, of course, the #flutruxclanners are saying this is fake, and that the reality is that the cowardly Prime Minister is hiding from the manly men of the mighty manly convoy...

Pourquoi pas les deux?


Even if he didn't have COVID, if he turned up at Parliament in person, guaranteeing the safety of the Prime Minister would be impossible.

I never wanted Justin Trudeau to be Liberal leader, much less PM. That said, his enemies would have seen him off long before now if he were as stupid as they seem to think he is.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

grokca: big pig peaches: Protest? Nothin' to do with the protest. I'd be right there facing them headlong if I could. It's covid. Yeah that's the ticket

He wasn't going to meet with them anyway. Why should he meet with a separatist and failed politician nutter?
Even O'Toole was smart enough not to meet with the leaders of this rabble.
Bernier the only national "leader" was a speaker at this, the guy who couldn't even win his own seat and who claims to represent all of Canadians.


mad max would do anything for publicity and he's no leader.  Just sayin'
 
zeroman987
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It is such bullshiat that Fark refuses to mod the vaccine misinfo that is posted on this site.  Above this post there are multiple posters spreading deliberate misinformation regarding masks, vaccines, etc.

I want humorous takes on news, not my RWNJ uncle's Facebook feed.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am so not surprised that one of Fark's resident racists is also an anti-masker.
 
funmonger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Protest? Nothin' to do with the protest. I'd be right there facing them headlong if I could. It's covid. Yeah that's the ticket


"Protest".
 
RasIanI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
".....4 out of 5 Canadians fully vaccinated"
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whidbey: And god, why is it always me that always gets stuck "debating" these people?


Why can't you just consider the source, and get on with your day?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Phil McKraken: whidbey: It's almost as if we have a real pandemic and the happy talk needs to stop.

The pandemic is very real, but it's not the actual problem. The problem is liberals telling me what to do. If the government can make you wear a mask, what's next? Pants?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whidbey: RTOGUY: whidbey: And god, why is it always me that always gets stuck "debating" these people?

Because you can't ever admit when you're wrong.

Your premier contracted Covid.

That means you stop pushing whatever distracting narrative you're trying to claim victory with and sit down.


No he didn't. Did you mean my prime minister? He's vaccinated and says he's fine so that looks like my narrative is entirely correct and also that you are once again wrong.
 
whidbey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: whidbey: And god, why is it always me that always gets stuck "debating" these people?

Why can't you just consider the source, and get on with your day?


The feces looked shiny in the morning sunlight.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Can I get some real Canadian bacon from a Canadian here?

//ducks


Sure. Do you want the standard variety, or something more distinctly Canadian?
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's the relevance of this reference?
 
