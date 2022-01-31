 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Critics denounce Jordanian King's moves to shore up power, including posting armed guards in the streets, mandating regular blood screenings, and creating a fanatic 31st Section of the security services   (aljazeera.com) divider line
12
    More: Followup, Jordan, Politics, Prime minister, United States Constitution, Abdullah II of Jordan, Political party, Parliament, Constitution  
•       •       •

599 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2022 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jordan had become a pretty decent country. It's been edging towards the dark side for a while now with the King out to prove something.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Jordan had become a pretty decent country. It's been edging towards the dark side for a while now with the King out to prove something.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Apparently also approves
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Annnd... this might be a reason why the constitution shouldn't be amended by the legislature. Dammit, the USA figured this out over 200 years ago.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Republicans in the US seen taking notes.
 
hammettman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's almost as if autocrats around the world have figured out that there's more than a laugh behind the line "it's good to be the king."
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The recent amendments also add to Article 40, which expands the king's "exclusive powers" to appoint and dismiss the chief justice, head of the Sharia Judicial Council, and other court officials.

Yea.. that isn't great.  I can see appoint.  But when you have the power to dismiss the justice department.  You no longer have rule of law.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: [Fark user image 360x360]
Apparently also approves


Kinda crazy that he grew up a fan of Star Trek, and didn't get one of the ideas of the show that dictators are bad.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Noble Houses fear the King is giving more power to himself? welcome to the Middle-Ages. Still more advanced than the tribal wars in other parts of the Middle-East.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe it has something to do with the new head of Jordanian Security.

m0vie.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guys, you have a King and all this is just EXPANDING the powers he already had. It's probably too late in the day to worry that he's trying to make himself...what? What's going on is Abdullah is pulling up on the reins he's been letting ride slack for a long time; and you all forgot what that feels like.

Kings do this. They do it because their Parliament let them, and because the King controls the army. Don't like it, well, in your case the solution is probably a wee bit bloodier than you want to contemplate given that Abdullah flies his own fighter jets.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.