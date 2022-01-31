 Skip to content
(AOL)   No, 5G networks do not have an 'enormous impact' on your immune system. Watermelons will not grown inside your stomach if you swallow the seeds. A bus stop is not a crime sanctuary. A cat will not eat your soul if it sits on your face while you sleep
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's what they WANT you to believe.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A cat would if it could.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If I park in a quiet country road for some intimate time with my girlfriend, will a serial killer with a hook for a hand come after us?

It's vital that I know soon.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You sure about that?  I've seen documentary proof.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ok, but dogs still can't look up.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Had no idea AOL still existed
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And yet my palm is hairy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Had no idea AOL still existed


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I once went swimming 29 minutes after I ate and my parents found me dead at the bottom of the pool.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Prove it.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's "steal your breath" Subster, not "eat your soul".
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Isn't 5G just using part of the radio spectrum that was reclaimed after over-the-air TV went 100% digital?  The same spectrum that was, up until recently, blanketing Americans for 80+ years?
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There is a new but small business development being built near my house.  I love the craziness of my neighbor as she tries to tell me what is and is not a homeless person magnet.  Considering I worked for outreach medical services for homeless, I get a kick out of her ignorant opinions.  Especially when she flips months later about it.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

casey17: It's "steal your breath" Subster, not "eat your soul".


A cat will do both. They don't give a fark.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the Live Better Group

I heard a fascinating interview with Michael Rothschild, author of a recent book about Qanon, about the huge overlap between the "wellness" movement and Trumpism. Both are rife with talk about an alternative reality and "the real truths the establishment doesn't want you to know." The center of that Venn diagram is Dr. Oz. Some people were surprised when that Q Shaman guy asked for organic food in jail, but they shouldn't have been. Sometimes, the road to fascism starts with a mommy blog.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whenever I see these headlines, I always picture them scrolling over the SNL portrayal of the Fox & Friends crew.  I'm sure that's fully intentional tho.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I once went swimming 29 minutes after I ate and my parents found me dead at the bottom of the pool.


Found you 'dead'?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Isn't 5G just using part of the radio spectrum that was reclaimed after over-the-air TV went 100% digital?  The same spectrum that was, up until recently, blanketing Americans for 80+ years?


Affirmative. Its also on just about every modern wireless router in every home so yeah pretty sure you are safe.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One thing is for sure, those 5G towers are ugly as hell.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Once again social media is demonstrating that it's drawbacks far outweigh it's benefits.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I use my Bill Gates' microchips (3 of them) and my local 5G tower to control the Jewish Space Lasers.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Sometimes, the road to fascism starts with a mommy blog.


Just wanted that highlighted on its own. There must be a German word for delight at a perfect statement that is also true and awful.
 
tnpir
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Aristotle was not Belgian.

The primary tenant of Buddhism is not "every man for himself."
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Ok, but dogs still can't look up.


And cows can't go downstairs.

Unless you have wool socks, a mattress and the will to make it happen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Ok, but dogs still can't look up.


photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Isn't 5G just using part of the radio spectrum that was reclaimed after over-the-air TV went 100% digital?  The same spectrum that was, up until recently, blanketing Americans for 80+ years?


"5G" can include several different radio bands, including a bunch of stuff at much higher frequencies than previous devices.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Drive this road and you'll be immune.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MelGoesOnTour: One thing is for sure, those 5G towers are ugly as hell.


my GOD!!

47e3pc3ub02ldpyif1e2ob12-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One of these things is easily examined through science. The other is total BS.

You can bet the latter will get far more traction in Murica.
 
