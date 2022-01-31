 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is *pop* National *pop* Bubble *pop* Wrap *pop* Day *pop*   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
22
    More: Misc, Bubble Wrap, bubble wrap's primary purpose, Sealed Air, Marc Chavannes, National Bubble Wrap Day, bubble wrap, Jim Webster of Spirit, National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day  
•       •       •

203 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

Pop pop.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a huge roll of it we got from Lowes a couple of years ago. I think it was like 30 dollars.
But it's huge. About 5 feet diameter.

We use it to insulate windows in winter. Works very well.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pop goes the world
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gratisfaction.co.ukView Full Size
 
cranked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Popping bubble wrap is a great way to launch a coworker from their chair, assuming said coworker previously ran high voltage power supply test and burn in racks.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
HYUNA - 'Bubble Pop!' (Official Music Video)
Youtube bw9CALKOvAI
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yo! Got myself a fanny pack
they were having a sale down at the GAP
Spend my nights with a roll of bubble wrap
POP POP! Hope no one sees me gettin' freaky!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When I was stationed in Japan in the 90s, computers were starting to be a thing. They shipped ours to our clinic and each had 30 feet of one sheet of bubble wrap. Each one!! We all took them off and then immediately went out into the parking lot and laid them down. Side by side, about 30 feet by 30 feet long.

We did a FOD walk together over a field of bubble wrap!
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ZOLTAN!
Dude, Where's My Car? (5/5) Movie CLIP - Zoltan Meeting (2000) HD
Youtube uL2gxb-TcLM
 
ieerto
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Work in a shipping department long enough and the novelty wears off. But get a good whiff of the adhesive fluids on the packing tape never gets old.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And now that Brunching Shuttlecocks and Flash are no more, what is one to do for an on-line pop-fix?
 
JayCab
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh you mean a tension sheet! Well why didn't you say so?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
2 Live Crew - Pop That Coochie (HD)
Youtube Em-Qideg4qg
 
Avigdore
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
National Bubble Wrap day being celebrated in Chicago?
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Avigdore: National Bubble Wrap day being celebrated in Chicago?


Not really. What they call pizza in Chicago has the texture of bubble wrap.

/ducks
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
{ASMR} Popping Bubble Wrap- 1 Hour Of 1080p HD Peaceful Sounds For Sleep Relaxing (NO TALKING)
Youtube jjehS14fBgA

VIDEO: {ASMR} Popping Bubble Wrap- 1 Hour Of 1080p HD Peaceful Sounds For Sleep Relaxing (NO TALKING)
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I saw something at the Fred Meyer that's marketed for kids - it's looks & sounds like bubble wrap but it's reusable. And it comes in different colors!
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.