(YouTube)   You know, I'd probably watch a lot more nature documentaries if they set the fight scenes to Monty Python   (youtube.com) divider line
jimjays
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That was pretty cool, but I was hoping to see a foot stomp them both.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Or Star Trek: https://vimeo.com/202342339

/ stolen from here
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jimjays: That was pretty cool, but I was hoping to see a foot stomp them both.


Bambi Meets Godzilla (1969, HQ)
Youtube 5R-rbzcEM8A
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
now kiss
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We are lucky that insects are nerfed by physics. They would easily rule the world if they were substantially larger.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
2ACV05
Youtube lxQnuMGyPJs
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That was fun, but I was really hoping for the whole Black Knight scene. That would have been epic. Especially if the person making the video had the skills to make limbs disappear. :-)
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Star Trek audio is preferable for fighting...

Dog saved by Tortoise fight gone amok on iPhone 3Gs
Youtube kZdlGJhPhv4
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Find the fish!  Oh where or where is that fishy fishy fish?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuffy: jimjays: That was pretty cool, but I was hoping to see a foot stomp them both.

[YouTube video: Bambi Meets Godzilla (1969, HQ)]


Fark user imageView Full Size


I love how the thumbnail photo ruins the whole joke.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Alternative:
Epic beetle fight with health bars and sound effects
Youtube U8JRoibLmC4
 
Fly Catcher
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stuffy: jimjays: That was pretty cool, but I was hoping to see a foot stomp them both.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/5R-rbzcEM8A?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I haven't seen that in a long time. I was in Zephyrhills, Fla and a parachute harness manufacture had a copy of it that we watched.
 
Fly Catcher
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe someone has a copy of The Wizard of Speed and Time.
 
