(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 31 is 'homogeneous' as in: "Some people claim that they're geniuses with no proof, but these word of the day headlines prove homogeneous'   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
menschenfresser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I prefer the term 'homogenius' for myself.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
MetaDeth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What? This one makes no sense.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: What? This one makes no sense.


It was submitted by Gene Masseith.
 
MetaDeth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: MetaDeth: What? This one makes no sense.

It was submitted by Gene Masseith.


Ok, Heywood...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Arxane
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: What? This one makes no sense.


I believe they're pronouncing it as "homo-genius," and if you squint your ears enough, you hear it as "I'm a genius."

/ironically, subby proves the opposite
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No homo.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I prefer my Farkers blended into a smooth pink paste.
 
