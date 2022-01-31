 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1950, President Trump announced the development of the H-Bomb, leading the Soviet premier to drop the F-Bomb   (history.com) divider line
29
    More: Vintage, World War II, Nuclear weapon, Cold War, development of the hydrogen bomb, U.S. President Harry S. Truman, Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Soviet Union, United States  
•       •       •

460 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2022 at 10:05 AM (37 minutes ago)



29 Comments     (+0 »)
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truman.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love when the mods greenlight a headline for the express purpose of embarrassing subby.
 
danvon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nijika
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Preview of all history lessons going forward if Trump wins 2024.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And I still haven't forgiven Edward Teller and his 'super bomb'.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did he use Obama's time machine?  I didn't think they were on speaking terms.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Proof that Trump founded the U.S. and has been President ever since.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Subby obviously meant 'Jim Carry'.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Did he use Obama's time machine?  I didn't think they were on speaking terms.


No, he used Grover Cleveland's.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
free-funny-jokes.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice headline trollmitter.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nijika: Preview of all history lessons going forward if Trump wins 2024.


Hardest decision will be deciding if they want Trump to be Lincoln or Jeff Davis.

Who am I kidding, they will make him Jeff Davis and then claim the south won the war.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Make America Glow Again.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whoops.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
President Trump would have nuked NYC just to stick it to all the people who hated him if he could've gotten away with it.
 
covfefe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why aren't we using these??
 
loki see loki do [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We aren't using them.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


I'm sorry too, Dimitri. I'm very sorry. Alright! You're sorrier than I am! But I am sorry as well. I am as sorry as you are, Dimitri. Don't say that you are more sorry than I am, because I am capable of being just as sorry as you are. So we're both sorry, alright? Alright.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
f'in trump.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nothing true about Trump.
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not bad for a guy who was three years old at the time
 
henrypenry1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Love you guys. I imagine the cast of Archer voicing your comments. Krieger, you're the best.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pretty sure it was President Turnip.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It was also the invention of the gender reveal party.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [free-funny-jokes.com image 850x425]


"aww. I was gonna eat that rivet."
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
During the debate on whether to develop the H-Bomb, the Atomic Energy Commission was divided in opinion.  AEC chairman Lewis Strauss and Los Alamos laboratory physicist Edward Teller, however, were vocal and vehement supporters.

Strauss said, "Its unilateral renunciation by the United States could very easily result in its unilateral possession by the Soviet Government...I believe it unwise to renounce, unilaterally, any weapon which an enemy can reasonably be expected to possess."

Teller had been foremost in persuading Einstein to write the original letter to FDR about developing an atomic weapon.  He helped Oppenheimer organize the Manhattan Project.  But the only thing more powerful than the bomb was the friction caused by their egos.  Oppenheimer became vehemently opposed to the H-Bomb (the "Super", they called it).  Teller sided with Fermi and Truman, supported the bomb, and began designing it in secret.

Teller was a large part of why Oppenheimer was sidelined and removed from the national security apparatus overseeing nuclear weapons development.  In an interview with the FBI, Teller said "I feel that I would like to see the vital interests of this country in hands which I understand better, and therefore trust more."  Oppenheimer was already operating under cloud of suspicion, given his proximity to Communist groups.  In the atmosphere of the early 1950s, that testimony was the tipping point.  Teller finished the H-Bomb project, but found himself something of a pariah in the field of academic physics for the way he treated his colleague.
 
