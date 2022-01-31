 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Chinese media freedom is declining at 'breakneck speed,' according to report, which is coincidentally what seems to happen to reporters over there   (aljazeera.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Hong Kong, China, Abuse, Law, foreign journalists, Journalism, Henan, Reporter  
•       •       •

387 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2022 at 11:20 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinese media what now? That's a new one.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ancient Chinese secret...

/my Dixie wrecked
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some of that has become familiar at home.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wait, China had media freedom at one point?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It somehow went below zero?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Wait, China had media freedom at one point?


1940 to 1945 i think
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
With over a billion viewers, they are main stream media.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fake News!  I'll believe it when Tucker Carlson tells me it's true.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Today in irony: the official media of a petro-tyranny tells you you fail at press freedom forever.

Sad to say, they're not wrong.

By all independent estimates. China's press is one of the least free in the world, comparable to North Korea, Turkmenistan and Eritrea (respectively well-described as the North Koreas of Eurasia and Africa).
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
LOL, Freedom & China...two words that typically are NEVER used together.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How dangerous can it possibly be to plunge that small of a distance?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Today in irony: the official media of a petro-tyranny tells you you fail at press freedom forever.

Sad to say, they're not wrong.

By all independent estimates. China's press is one of the least free in the world, comparable to North Korea, Turkmenistan and Eritrea (respectively well-described as the North Koreas of Eurasia and Africa).


What's even worse is how they poison the well by their hordes of shills explaining how they are free and everyone else are really slaves.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fano: MikeyFuccon: Today in irony: the official media of a petro-tyranny tells you you fail at press freedom forever.

Sad to say, they're not wrong.

By all independent estimates. China's press is one of the least free in the world, comparable to North Korea, Turkmenistan and Eritrea (respectively well-described as the North Koreas of Eurasia and Africa).

What's even worse is how they poison the well by their hordes of shills explaining how they are free and everyone else are really slaves.


China, or <insert joke here>?
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Wait, China had media freedom at one point?


Hong Kong did.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At the Chinese meeting when they were creating their constitution...

Gen Chang: Lets not borrow the US's 1st Amendment rights for China.
Gen Xunan: Yeah good idea. I don't want Chinese citizens the right for free speech. They shall be quiet, no one wants to hear their thoughts.
Gen Yulang: Perfect, we'll have a quiet country. No one will be able to complain!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: Some of that has become familiar at home.


Every time I try to mansplain about COVID being like the flu and how the election was stolen from TFG!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.