 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Myanmar's military turns to Buddhism in bid for legitimacy. Although considering their past, this is more likely to be Buddhism of the 'If you meet the Buddha on the road, kill him' type   (aljazeera.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Burma, Aung San Suu Kyi, military's opponents, 30-year-old monk, Min Aung Hlaing, military control, Buddhism, high-profile monks  
•       •       •

247 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2022 at 6:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Another Buddhist monk protesting the helmet laws!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We promise to stop killing people if you support us. Deal?"
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The samurai were supposedly zen buddhists. The heightened awareness from quiet contemplation, and non-attachment to life, were considered valuable traits to cultivate.

nowadays, japanese are only "buddhist" at funerals, like "catholics" on Easter.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a great time to sell flip-flops.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Western assholes cloak themselves in Christianity.   Call yourself whatever you want, you're either an asshole or not.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mononymous: The samurai were supposedly zen buddhists. The heightened awareness from quiet contemplation, and non-attachment to life, were considered valuable traits to cultivate.

nowadays, japanese are only "buddhist" at funerals, like "catholics" on Easter.


'Supposedly'?

A lot of them were Zen.  A lot were Pure Land -- a bit simpler than Zen, you just die in battle and get reborn in paradise.  And quite a few were Christian until Christians started getting killed off.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
State Buddhism? Meh, worked for Thailand.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Western assholes cloak themselves in Christianity.   Call yourself whatever you want, you're either an asshole or not.


Pretty much this.

I went through a few years of exploring Buddhism and found it to pretty cool, but too quickly it can turn into a religion, which was precisely what I was turning away from, but there are a lot of excellent things about it that I absorb, and turn away from the rest.

/there are assholes everywhere
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
BURMA!!!
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Buddhism actually has a long history of violence.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm a Christian Buddhist. We use a sturdier cross.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

King Something: BURMA!!!


If you're talking about the military, you can call it Myanmar, since they're the ones who re-named the country. (Which name is more legitimate, as far as I've read, is complicated)
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One of the rebellions following a "Maitreya" in China was said to award the title of bodhisattva to anyone who killed at least ten enemy troops - because nothing demonstrates "I seek enlightenment for the betterment of all sentient beings" quite like going on a killing spree.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: King Something: BURMA!!!

If you're talking about the military, you can call it Myanmar, since they're the ones who re-named the country. (Which name is more legitimate, as far as I've read, is complicated)


....I panicked.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

King Something: Enigmamf: King Something: BURMA!!!

If you're talking about the military, you can call it Myanmar, since they're the ones who re-named the country. (Which name is more legitimate, as far as I've read, is complicated)

....I panicked.


Have you checked on the penguin on top of your television set?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fascism 101, if the military regime is unpopular, tie the military regime to the dominant religion, and then tell that dominant religion they are being oppressed, but the military regime is here to help.  Wait, I think I saw that somewhere in person...
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: Buddhism actually has a long history of violence.


They have a short history of it too, since a bunch of buddhist monks just slaughtered a bunch of people like two years ago somewhere. The Rohingyas?  Wait, here it is.

Sitagu, who is a regime favourite, was one of the leading monastic voices during the 2017 "clearance operations" in which thousands of mostly Muslim Rohingya were killed and hundreds of thousands fled into neighbouring Bangladesh. Sitagu defended the military's actions, saying that "non-Buddhists are not human so killing them is justified." The Rohingya crackdown is now the subject of a genocide investigation.

So I think probably the citizens haven't forgotten that.
 
justanothersumguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: A'isha P.: Buddhism actually has a long history of violence.

They have a short history of it too, since a bunch of buddhist monks just slaughtered a bunch of people like two years ago somewhere. The Rohingyas?  Wait, here it is.

Sitagu, who is a regime favourite, was one of the leading monastic voices during the 2017 "clearance operations" in which thousands of mostly Muslim Rohingya were killed and hundreds of thousands fled into neighbouring Bangladesh. Sitagu defended the military's actions, saying that "non-Buddhists are not human so killing them is justified." The Rohingya crackdown is now the subject of a genocide investigation.

So I think probably the citizens haven't forgotten that.



I am just going to leave this here...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/// let them eat Rice Cake!
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.