 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   UK PM Boris Johnson to warn Putin to 'step back from brink' or he'll throw a lovely party at him   (aljazeera.com) divider line
5
    More: Followup, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine crisis, Russian troops, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, such actions  
•       •       •

28 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2022 at 12:05 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wish you would step back from that ledge, my friend
You could cut ties with all the lies
That you've been living in
And if you do not want to see Ukraine again
I would understand
I would understand
 
Nirbo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did he comb his hair first?
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is he going to thank Putin for helping with brexit?
 
desertgeek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Did he comb his hair first?


No, his head was preoccupied with being stuck up his arse
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ldrmagazine.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.