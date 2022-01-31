 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   "It is not my job to see who is bad and who is not. The security services should deal with it," says man providing fake passports to thwort the job of said security services   (theguardian.com) divider line
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I stand athwart the front and back of my dictionary to spite and thwart as actionary
to point, opposed, at that word,

supposed and spelled as thwort

Th'wort indeed, Th'wort as smeared, Th'wort be spelled as it is hear'd

Change thy word, or change it not, but hope that it be read as thought

and not as shown, as typed by hand: th'wort, th'wort, th'wort be damned.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: I stand athwart the front and back of my dictionary to spite and thwart as actionary
to point, opposed, at that word,

supposed and spelled as thwort

Th'wort indeed, Th'wort as smeared, Th'wort be spelled as it is hear'd

Change thy word, or change it not, but hope that it be read as thought

and not as shown, as typed by hand: th'wort, th'wort, th'wort be damned.


That word is obviously a typo. They meant to enter thport as one with a speech impediment would comment thus: "I love Thundayth becauthe of the thporthball gameth."
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It is not my job, you see,
Rendering bad and not, to thee
I will not my fellow's keeper be
And will not hinder harry crooks I see

Security should earn its fee!
And chase down hoodlums that run free!
Leave us to go and let us be!
My made up passports, my swag, and me
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: 2fardownthread: I stand athwart the front and back of my dictionary to spite and thwart as actionary
to point, opposed, at that word,

supposed and spelled as thwort

Th'wort indeed, Th'wort as smeared, Th'wort be spelled as it is hear'd

Change thy word, or change it not, but hope that it be read as thought

and not as shown, as typed by hand: th'wort, th'wort, th'wort be damned.

That word is obviously a typo. They meant to enter thport as one with a speech impediment would comment thus: "I love Thundayth becauthe of the thporthball gameth."


<whispers> i am trying for some entendre here. I will hold your beer if you want to have a go. Please be my guest. Pass it on.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Thwort"?
 
