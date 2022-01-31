 Skip to content
(NPR)   Joe Rogan is sorry that you're offended by his show because you don't understand what he's really trying to do with it - which is cash in on fear   (npr.org) divider line
62
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

62 Comments     (+0 »)
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Joe Rogan is a terrible human being and so are his listeners. He's not edgy or clever, he's just an asshole.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Spotify gave him $100,000,000... and they treat artists like sh*t.

I won't be happy until they are totally destroyed by the beautiful free hand of the market.

F*ck off with your stupid money JoRo.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
News Radio Threadjack
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I liked him better when he was famous for making people eat bugs for money on TV. Which is to say I really didn't like him at all back then, but compared to killing people to make money for himself today I liked him better back then.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Spotify gave him $100,000,000... and they treat artists like sh*t.

I won't be happy until they are totally destroyed by the beautiful free hand of the market.

F*ck off with your stupid money JoRo.


It is kind of interesting to see what would happen.  Nils Lofgren of the E-Street band let.  Not a major artist but if his bandmates including the Boss leaves, that would be a big deal.

Consider band mate Steven Van Zandt.  Van Zandt was one of the artists that brought down Sun City in South Africa.  He could be a lynch pin.

Dave Grohl is another person to watch closely.  I would suggest if Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters leave, it is all over.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Joe Rogan should be spotified with small pox.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Isn't this the same 'cash in on fear' we have had from CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC - and Fox, for the last several years?

People supporting Young are idiots. He is simply a washed up has-been who figured out how to get some momentary relevance by capitalizing on people too stupid to understand comedic entertainment.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Rogan needs to be put in jail for helping spread disinformation that has led to nearly a million dead Americans.
 
Yakk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All he does is give medical advice during a global pandemic, what's so wrong with that? I am sure he will take responsibility for the people he kills.
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What incenses me is that Spotify's whole bit was about finding music that was like what you like, but also different , by analyzing music and finding common threats like bpm, tonality, instrumentation. 

At what point did they stary hosting podcasts and giving money to jerks who give nazis a natural voice? 

And the worst thing? The $100,000,000 contract insulates Rogan from any consequences of his speech ... ever.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes, he is very sorry.

Very sorry indeed.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Right wing Christian Trumpers quickly support and flock to Joe Rogan's defense in 3...2..

They love guys like this.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TwoHead: I liked him better when he was famous for making people eat bugs for money on TV. Which is to say I really didn't like him at all back then, but compared to killing people to make money for himself today I liked him better back then.


He was passable when he was the 7th funniest person on News Radio.

Being lower than Andy Dick is really all you need to know about who he is and who his disciples are.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Spotify is grooming him to be the next Howard Stern. Rogan isn't.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: NewportBarGuy: Spotify gave him $100,000,000... and they treat artists like sh*t.

I won't be happy until they are totally destroyed by the beautiful free hand of the market.

F*ck off with your stupid money JoRo.

It is kind of interesting to see what would happen.  Nils Lofgren of the E-Street band let.  Not a major artist but if his bandmates including the Boss leaves, that would be a big deal.

Consider band mate Steven Van Zandt.  Van Zandt was one of the artists that brought down Sun City in South Africa.  He could be a lynch pin.

Dave Grohl is another person to watch closely.  I would suggest if Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters leave, it is all over.


And that's rumor control right now. When does Grohl and Bruce leave? I'm sure it's not far off.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: NewportBarGuy: Spotify gave him $100,000,000... and they treat artists like sh*t.

I won't be happy until they are totally destroyed by the beautiful free hand of the market.

F*ck off with your stupid money JoRo.

It is kind of interesting to see what would happen.  Nils Lofgren of the E-Street band let.  Not a major artist but if his bandmates including the Boss leaves, that would be a big deal.

Consider band mate Steven Van Zandt.  Van Zandt was one of the artists that brought down Sun City in South Africa.  He could be a lynch pin.

Dave Grohl is another person to watch closely.  I would suggest if Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters leave, it is all over.


Taylor Swift could really be the accelerant. Her hardcore fans are probably already onboard with the Taylor's Versions re-recordings and probably would leave in solidarity.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't understand why we don't routinely call him Joe Rogaine.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I've never tried to do anything with this podcast other than to just talk to people."

There.
And that settles it.

Totally not a sociopathic grifter fear-mongering for fun a profit.

How dare you attack him.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Isn't this the same 'cash in on fear' we have had from CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC - and Fox, for the last several years?

People supporting Young are idiots. He is simply a washed up has-been who figured out how to get some momentary relevance by capitalizing on people too stupid to understand comedic entertainment.


a musical response..
William Shatner - Has Been
Youtube e-eKIZQ4_Gw


/more response than you deserve..
 
cleek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Isn't this the same 'cash in on fear' we have had from CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC - and Fox, for the last several years?

People supporting Young are idiots. He is simply a washed up has-been who figured out how to get some momentary relevance by capitalizing on people too stupid to understand comedic entertainment.


so edgy. such a hot take.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Loser says what?

I can't hear you since I don't have a Spotify account. Given what I've read about you, loser, I do think you're just another grifter fleecing rubes.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let's not forget thar Rogan gives a voice to white nationalists. He's had them on his show to spew their hatred, and I don't just mean Republican politicians.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stop making stupid people famous.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You philistines simply aren't able to grasp the genius that is the Joe Rogan Experience. Here, drink this ayahuasca and creatine energy drink. Then you will see. Then you will see...
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Isn't this the same 'cash in on fear' we have had from CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC - and Fox, for the last several years?

People supporting Young are idiots. He is simply a washed up has-been who figured out how to get some momentary relevance by capitalizing on people too stupid to understand comedic entertainment.


Personally I think you shouldn't be allowed to publicly give medical advice without a medical license. Doesn't seem like a hard thing to enforce, and we can start cracking down on those aisles in the store full of "supplements" that come with warnings about their claims being unproven and untested. So let's test them.

Personally I don't have anything against Rogan more than any other grifter, but I am tired of living in a society that encourages ignorance. We have the tools to live intelligently, we just have to be willing to let our old habits go.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Rogan needs to be put in jail for helping spread disinformation that has led to nearly a million dead Americans.


Small potatoes.

In my entirely made up fantasy where things actually happened, companies who broadcast blatent lies and health misinformation, would be taxed 95% as a fine, staight off the top, before taxes, divid-ends, investments and capital expenditures.

In my mind, that's how much it costs to debunk misinformation. A successful company can operate as normal not by pandering to MAGA and "I'm an independent free thinker, who only happens to vote republican when I remember what day it is after my bender" demographics.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Let's not forget thar Rogan gives a voice to white nationalists. He's had them on his show to spew their hatred, and I don't just mean Republican politicians.


And conspiracy theorist nutters. He legitimizes them in the eyes of many people as well.
 
PunGent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Isn't this the same 'cash in on fear' we have had from CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC - and Fox, for the last several years?

People supporting Young are idiots. He is simply a washed up has-been who figured out how to get some momentary relevance by capitalizing on people too stupid to understand comedic entertainment.


I don't give a shiat about Young.  However, I don't find anything comedic about spreading antivax propaganda, either for free or for money.

"It was just a joke" is the lame GOP response to their worst shiat these days.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just stop lying and pandering to the dumbest people in the country. I dunno. Why is that such an ask?

Or not. Soon to be Rogan crying on Fox I'm sure:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"He also said that he schedules the guests on his podcast himself, and that he would try to book doctors with different opinions right after he talks to "the controversial ones." Rogan noted that he earlier sat down on the show with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the chief medical correspondent for CNN, Dr. Michael Osterholm, who is a member of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory board, and Dr. Peter Hotez from Baylor College of Medicine."

Sorry Joe. You don't get to claim credit for "but i had 3 prominent feminists on my show to counterbalance how i smoked a blunt with Brock Turner live on the air and said he's an alright dude!"
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: mrshowrules: NewportBarGuy: Spotify gave him $100,000,000... and they treat artists like sh*t.

I won't be happy until they are totally destroyed by the beautiful free hand of the market.

F*ck off with your stupid money JoRo.

It is kind of interesting to see what would happen.  Nils Lofgren of the E-Street band let.  Not a major artist but if his bandmates including the Boss leaves, that would be a big deal.

Consider band mate Steven Van Zandt.  Van Zandt was one of the artists that brought down Sun City in South Africa.  He could be a lynch pin.

Dave Grohl is another person to watch closely.  I would suggest if Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters leave, it is all over.

And that's rumor control right now. When does Grohl and Bruce leave? I'm sure it's not far off.


The Boss cashed out to Sony for half a billion. Sony will only leave Spotify if it's already effectively dead, so Bruce will be on there for the foreseeable future.
 
karnal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Either listen to it or don't - two clear choices.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: chuggernaught: Let's not forget thar Rogan gives a voice to white nationalists. He's had them on his show to spew their hatred, and I don't just mean Republican politicians.

And conspiracy theorist nutters. He legitimizes them in the eyes of many people as well.


He's a grifter. You get rubes by playing to their delusions of self-importance... the world revolves around them... that's why Bill Gatez totes wants them injected with chips to control population and make them pliant to the islamo-commie-fascist-soshulist agenda.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's funny how scared people are of two guys having a long form unfettered conversation.
 
Unknown Subject
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Rogan needs to be put in jail for helping spread disinformation that has led to nearly a million dead Americans.


Boot-licking authoritarian calls for comedian to be imprisoned for wrongspeak.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not going to RTFA as I do not care to hear what Joe Rogan has to say about anything unless it's an apology for contributing to the harm he's caused to many people people.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Joe Rogan is a terrible human being and so are his listeners. He's not edgy or clever, he's just an asshole.


He's trying to have "interesting conversations."

""I'm not trying to promote misinformation, I'm not trying to be controversial,"

Think of it as when you hear someone say, "I'm not trying to be an asshole," and then they go on to show how effortless it is for them to be an asshole.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Rogan needs to be put in jail for helping spread disinformation that has led to nearly a million dead Americans.


What should happen to government officials who made stupid policies that actually had the authority?

If you listen to the guy from ufc and fear factor that is a personal choice albeit probably a bad one. If you are forced to work in an unsafe environment due to inconsistent masking rules, testing policies and now ridiculous return to work policies which one should be held more liable?
 
Headso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think Joe Rogan should have on whoever he wants, if you look into that doctor Malone guy he had on for example it isn't that hard to tell the guy is nut peddling a global conspiracy among almost all the doctors on the planet. I think this  paternalistic elitist kind of thinking limousine and academic liberals engage in somewhat backfires by giving these people power as 'the truth they won't let you hear!'. It's kind of old timey out of touch thinking, tt the end of the day these people are going to reach an audience so best operate under that premise versus one where they can be silenced to the point their rhetoric won't spread around the internet.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: It's funny how scared people are of two guys having a long form unfettered conversation.


All the horrible things that have happened in all of human history started with "two guys having a long form unfettered conversation", my friend.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Isn't this the same 'cash in on fear' we have had from CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC - and Fox, for the last several years?

People supporting Young are idiots. He is simply a washed up has-been who figured out how to get some momentary relevance by capitalizing on people too stupid to understand comedic entertainment.


Right. Because when I look back on Neil Young's 50+ year career, the overwhelming theme that stands out is "cash grab."

You yutz
 
Jumbled
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Unknown Subject: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Rogan needs to be put in jail for helping spread disinformation that has led to nearly a million dead Americans.

Boot-licking authoritarian calls for comedian to be imprisoned for wrongspeak.


Hopefully you'll be next.

And we can laugh.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't overthink it.  He's already cashed in.  He just likes talking to oddballs, and he's a bit gullible.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jso2897: Mimekiller: It's funny how scared people are of two guys having a long form unfettered conversation.

All the horrible things that have happened in all of human history started with "two guys having a long form unfettered conversation", my friend.



th.bing.comView Full Size
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Rogan needs to be put in jail for helping spread disinformation that has led to nearly a million dead Americans.


Why haven't there been class-action lawsuits against Rogan, Fox, OANN, and the other right-wing morons for keeping the pandemic alive, keeping Americans living in fear, keeping the economy in shambles, killing 800,000+ Americans, etc. by spreading lies?
 
lizyrd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Isn't this the same 'cash in on fear' we have had from CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC - and Fox, for the last several years?

People supporting Young are idiots. He is simply a washed up has-been who figured out how to get some momentary relevance by capitalizing on people too stupid to understand comedic entertainment.


Neil Young has never been exactly 'happy' with Spotify; this is the second time he's pulled his music. Funny thing is: when you pay artists a fraction of a penny per play, then piss them off (no matter how you do it) it's not like they're financially dependent on you - got to get hundreds of millions of plays to earn 6 figures; any artist getting hundreds of millions of plays on Spotify is making their real money on merchandising, touring, and direct sales.   And now Spotify isn't the only game in town.

I guess I don't have an understanding of the comedic value of bringing out a medical doctor who did mRNA research in the 1980s to blast the vaccine,  and then diagnose the entire country with "mass formation psychosis," a term that does not seem to appear in any psychiatric publications. But buy his book! He did things with that mRNA stuff 40 years ago!
 
Unknown Subject
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Let's not forget thar Rogan gives a voice to white nationalists. He's had them on his show to spew their hatred, and I don't just mean Republican politicians.


"How dare he talk to people I don't approve of!"

Stop being so pathetic, Karen.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Unknown Subject: chuggernaught: Let's not forget thar Rogan gives a voice to white nationalists. He's had them on his show to spew their hatred, and I don't just mean Republican politicians.

"How dare he talk to people I don't approve of!"

Stop being so pathetic, Karen.


You're trying too hard.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Has anyone noticed that there is a lot of money to be made in pandering to morons?  Just sayin'
 
