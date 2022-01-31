 Skip to content
 
(YuG emoS)   YaD sdrawkcaB yppaH ,siht daer nac uoy fI   (thereisadayforthat.com) divider line
28
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

OREMOR NHOJ, EM LLIK TSUM UOY, EMAG EHT NIW OT
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.sknahT
 
GoatBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.oot uoy, ybbus oot uoY
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no lemon, no melon
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taco caT
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be sure to tell everyone you love it backwards.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tihs ym tae, trazom!
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought today was about some tropical drink. My wife keeps staring at me and saying red rum
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Toyota's a Toyota's a Toyota's a Toyota's a Toyota's a Toyota.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
racecar
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn me on, dead man.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
!daed si luaP
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "If you can read shiat, happy backwards day"  I guess I'm backwards dyslexic.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man, a plan, a canal, Panama
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTW?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Weird Al Yankovic - BOB
Youtube gAfIikFnvuI
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
satan oscillate my metallic sonatas
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Great. That one 60-something former coworker on Facebook who copies/pastes the "if you can read this you're a genius" (backwards) will be cranked up today...
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
¡I!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: I read that as "If you can read shiat, happy backwards day"  I guess I'm backwards dyslexic.


Meh. I also read it that way. But was difficult at first. It got easier when i turned the phone upside down.

That is after i stopped swearing at myself and the phone, and locked the screen rotation.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Missy Elliott - Work It [Official Music Video]
Youtube cjIvu7e6Wq8
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
VIX Noelopan- !Aaah- ah yawa em ekat ot gnimoc're yeht
Youtube bRAs5rs54z4
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought backwards day was 12/21?
 
