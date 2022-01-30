 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bucks County Courier Times)   Bunfight At The Golden Corral   (buckscountycouriertimes.com) divider line
37
    More: Murica, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Buffet, Golden Corral, exclusive news, Sunday night, Buffet restaurants, noting police, news organization  
•       •       •

1073 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2022 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Give me some of that shait!"

RiffTrax CallBax: Golden Corral
Youtube GxlKH6B1qoc
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golden Corral (aka the Family Feed Bag) still exists?

I can't figure out why you stopped and ate "food" at that place.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, those yeast rolls are delicious.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uthistory.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Fooood Fight!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: To be fair, those yeast rolls are delicious.


That's an interesting way to spell "Empty  Carbs".

/ the rolls really aren't THAT good...they were definitely frozen. There's a little bakery in town that makes them, and other confectionery delights, by hand. If you tried one...you'd never eat one of those garbage rolls ever again.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Bunfight: https://vimeo.com/202342339


pffft, fine throw away the link.  Anyway, it's jackrabbits fighting to "Amok Time".
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buffet lives matter.

Since the article didn't feel like showing the video in question I went to YouTube, searched for "Golden Corral fight" and was unprepared for the number of hits of Golden Corral fights that were not this fight.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golden Corral muscling in on that restaurant with the "home-thowed rolls"?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Those are some hefty people
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Golden corral new slogan
Eat recycled food for a happier healthier life --- (Judge Dredd movie)
Youtube PNw95c75g7o
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I still can't find the video. I see framegrabs from it. They all appear to be at 240p which leads me to conclude that when I finally find the video, it will have been made on a Cricket phone and someone will be yelling "WORLD STAR!" in the background.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Buffet lives matter.

Since the article didn't feel like showing the video in question I went to YouTube, searched for "Golden Corral fight" and was unprepared for the number of hits of Golden Corral fights that were not this fight.


I dredged it up through the sea of results https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFdVM7you_0
 
Cheron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My wife had a job where the department Christmas party was at a place like this. Watching people grab "sushi rolls" from under the warming light to get their money's worth is terrifying.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Munden: I dredged it up through the sea of results https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFdVM7you_0


Your google-fu is strong. You're doing god's work. Unlike the videographer who shot in portrait mode. But that's really everything I could hope for from a Golden Corral fight.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: MythDragon: To be fair, those yeast rolls are delicious.

That's an interesting way to spell "Empty  Carbs".

/ the rolls really aren't THAT good...they were definitely frozen. There's a little bakery in town that makes them, and other confectionery delights, by hand. If you tried one...you'd never eat one of those garbage rolls ever again.


It's ok to let others enjoy something, even if you don't.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Golden Corral muscling in on that restaurant with the "home-thowed rolls"?

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


The home-thowed rolls aren't that good
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I feel like "round" in the sign that says, "Gather round" refers to average shape of the customers, which appears to be spherical.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It was one of those great places to eat as a poor college student. We got our money's worth there.
I don't see the attraction anymore though, also I'm trying not to be fat. Back then I was trying to be full.
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I bet this had to do with crab legs.

Buffet people go crazy for crab legs.

I've seen it.

As I've stated before, I worked for a company run by wacky old people who held our management meetings at Golden Coral.

I do not like Golden Coral.
 
danvon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Buffet lives matter.

Since the article didn't feel like showing the video in question I went to YouTube, searched for "Golden Corral fight" and was unprepared for the number of hits of Golden Corral fights that were not this fight.


It where you go to get your food-venue rage-on when you have already been permanently banned from Chucky Cheese.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iowan73
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Somebody was taking too long at the chocolate fountain?
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is everyone big in that town?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thinking about this dude at the 1:58 mark in the video, rolling this high chair in front of him like he was maybe going to use it as a battering ram to break through the defensive wall of tables and chairs. Or maybe he was injured and using it as a walker.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, kind of surprised not to see any tumbleweaves on the ground in the aftermath.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Many years ago they finally opened one up in this area.

A few things I saw were:
1. People in scooters running over walkers so they can get to the food first
2. People picking up food with their bare hands, examining it and putting it right back.
3. A guy double dipping in the chocolate wonderfall

That and the overall uncleanliness of the place led me to never want to eat there again.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
danvon:
It where you go to get your food-venue rage-on when you have already been permanently banned from Chucky Cheese.

I bet Lauren Bobert has been PNG'd from Chucky Cheese and Golden Corral.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pics.onsizzle.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I prefer eating at Old Country Buffet, because you don't have to get all dressed up like you're going to Golden Corral."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Iowan73: Somebody was taking too long at the chocolate fountain?


No, this was occurring in the dining area, not the restroom.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Too Pretty For Prison: iheartscotch: MythDragon: To be fair, those yeast rolls are delicious.

That's an interesting way to spell "Empty  Carbs".

/ the rolls really aren't THAT good...they were definitely frozen. There's a little bakery in town that makes them, and other confectionery delights, by hand. If you tried one...you'd never eat one of those garbage rolls ever again.

It's ok to let others enjoy something, even if you don't.


I bring the crystal clear waters of Lake Minnetonka, sacred to Native American people

However...if people really want tap water...far be it from me to say that they HAVE TO expect better.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Garden State
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know it's a good fight when everyone's attention is so fixed on the punch-up that they ignore the young woman hoiking her dress up around her waist to adjust her pantyhose (left of screen at :15).
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "I prefer eating at Old Country Buffet, because you don't have to get all dressed up like you're going to Golden Corral."

[Fark user image 192x290]


Oh, god. There was a place in town called "Granny's Buffet" too. The wacky old people who owned the company made us go there as well.

Buffet variety, I suppose.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
While everyone was busy fighting and running for their lives, I was able to walk up to the steak pit two times with no wait.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.