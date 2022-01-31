 Skip to content
 
(WISN Milwaukee)   Tornado siren sounds off in Milwaukee at 4:30 in the morning not to warn residents of an impending tornado, but just to remind them tornadoes are a thing that could happen   (wisn.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Civil defense, Milwaukee County residents, early Sunday morning, Coroner, Sound, Civil defense siren, sound of tornado sirens.But, siren sounding  
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Relax.  It's the Everything's OK Alarm.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wauwatosa , would you take me by the hand
Wauwatosa , would you take me by the hand
[Chorus 1]
Wauwatosa , Wauwatosa
[Verse 2]
I'm gonna sell my house in town
Wauwatosa
Oh that damn alarm
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Relax.  It's the Everything's OK Alarm.


Damn, Right when this went green a damn car , cops (not on the move - Maybe a business alarm went off and is driving my dog farking cray -cray.
Weird!
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's good practice. This will keep the the townsfolk on their toes. Can't have people getting complacent.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 minute ago  
CSB: As a teenager working my podunk WI high school kid job, a couple times a regional manager or the like was visiting and the fire siren went off. I had more than one time where I was seriously asked if it was an air raid siren. 😑 Yeah, because Hicksville, WI is a first strike target for its strategic, erm, despair production and export.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
