(Yahoo)   $426 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles. Just enough to buy a house there   (yahoo.com) divider line
3
posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2022 at 6:30 AM



3 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hopefully it is an average Joe that won it and not an already rich person.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Hopefully it is an average Joe that won it and not an already rich person.


Whoever won is an idiot, these things are just another tax on the poor and stupid.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would really like to win the lottery but I'm so jaded by the astronomical odds I can't be bothered to invest the 2 minutes it takes to buy a ticket. Never mind the two dollars gone for nothing.
 
