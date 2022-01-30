 Skip to content
 
Deputies on a vacation ends with a suspected murder-suicide exactly where you'd expect
    Hillsborough County deputies, isolated incident, rental home Saturday night, sheriff's office, Claude Sunderman, possible murder-suicide Sunday, ST. AUGUSTINE  
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I did not have "vacation rental home" on my bingo card.

I was all in on some Motel 6 or other off-highway branded cheap $29 a night place.

Give them credit, they classed it up with some AirBnB murder/ suicide.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I thought we were isolated, but I guess nobody's isolated anymore," Sunderman said.

It was a murder-suicide, not a drive by shooting. Jesus Christ.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
God guys  with guns...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The sheriff's office said the deputies were in a romantic relationship and other deputies on vacation with the couple said they heard arguing from a bedroom followed by gunshots.

All the deputies were on vacation together? Sounds like a  "Reno 911" type scenario.
EL EM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Miss Scarlet in the kitchen with a candlestick?
 
capngroovy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: I did not have "vacation rental home" on my bingo card.

I was all in on some Motel 6 or other off-highway branded cheap $29 a night place.

Give them credit, they classed it up with some AirBnB murder/ suicide.


Yeah, but that has to jack up the host's rating.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Once again, murder/suicide perp gets the order wrong.
 
kindms
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The victim is also a deputy, assigned to Uniform Patrol District III.

Not that it matters but why not disclose the victims name ? Seems odd to not mention the other dead police officers name. two guys ?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In the mouth of a crocodile.
 
danvon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kindms: The victim is also a deputy, assigned to Uniform Patrol District III.

Not that it matters but why not disclose the victims name ? Seems odd to not mention the other dead police officers name. two guys ?


Maybe the next-of-kin hadn't been notified yet.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So it will be listed on AirBnB as a "Cop Murder Suicide" rental.  Kept the blood splatters on the wall.  No chalk outlines.  They used those paper silhouettes and took 'em with them when they left.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You're doing it all wrong.  A cop on vacation is supposed to discover and solve a murder, not get murdered.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bondith: A cop on vacation is supposed to discover and solve a murder, not get murdered.


Melvin Lovecraft [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kindms: The victim is also a deputy, assigned to Uniform Patrol District III.

Not that it matters but why not disclose the victims name ? Seems odd to not mention the other dead police officers name. two guys ?


I'm guessing, but it seems pretty obvious to me that the "romantic partner" was also a male, and for some reason, that must be kept silent. Maybe it's just me.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I thought we were isolated, but I guess nobody's isolated anymore," Sunderman said."


People living in some Alaskan town that can only be reached by helicopter are isolated. The Sentinelese tribe living on their remote island in the Indian ocean are isolated. Antarctica is isolated. You live in suburbia, USA.

You want isolated, go live on the Moon. :p
 
discoballer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bondith: You're doing it all wrong.  A cop on vacation is supposed to discover and solve a murder, not get murdered.


Cop discovers murder, finds murderer, dispenses vigilante justice.
I don't know, it seems like this checks out.
 
hobbes0022
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Chalk up two more officers killed in the line of duty, when will this liberal violence against cops end?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
too emotionally imbalanced to have a  gun, but it self corrected.
 
