(SFGate)   "They stole my damn cat"   (sfgate.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Someone steals my cat they better find a way out of town I don't know about. Better yet, pray. Maybe god can help you.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't have too much sympathy. Unless I misunderstood something, the owner apparently left on vacation and just locked the cat outside expecting the neighborhood to feed and care for it. So everyone involved in this is an asshole.
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Uh oh, someone's a catnapper.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Esroc: I can't have too much sympathy. Unless I misunderstood something, the owner apparently left on vacation and just locked the cat outside expecting the neighborhood to feed and care for it. So everyone involved in this is an asshole



I've fed a neighbor's cat It never occurred to catnap the pet far away


Dick move
 
GalFisk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Esroc: I can't have too much sympathy. Unless I misunderstood something, the owner apparently left on vacation and just locked the cat outside expecting the neighborhood to feed and care for it. So everyone involved in this is an asshole


I've fed a neighbor's cat It never occurred to catnap the pet far away


Dick move


Pussy move.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So the owner is feline angry at them?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: So the owner is feline angry at them?


It should give other would-be thieves paws.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Rattrap007: So the owner is feline angry at them?

It should give other would-be thieves paws.


They will strike back with furry-ous anger.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: GalFisk: Rattrap007: So the owner is feline angry at them?

It should give other would-be thieves paws.

They will strike back with furry-ous anger.


Purrobably, yes.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"It's a fine line between stupid and clever."
--David St. Nubbins
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Rattrap007: GalFisk: Rattrap007: So the owner is feline angry at them?

It should give other would-be thieves paws.

They will strike back with furry-ous anger.

Purrobably, yes.


Perhaps there is some sort of claws in the rental agreement against this..
 
GalFisk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bughunter: [i.pinimg.com image 482x750]
"It's a fine line between stupid and clever."
--David St. Nubbins


Fark user imageView Full Size

And a fee line at a toll booth.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: GalFisk: Rattrap007: GalFisk: Rattrap007: So the owner is feline angry at them?

It should give other would-be thieves paws.

They will strike back with furry-ous anger.

Purrobably, yes.

Perhaps there is some sort of claws in the rental agreement against this..


Or a hisstorical precedent.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Rattrap007: GalFisk: Rattrap007: GalFisk: Rattrap007: So the owner is feline angry at them?

It should give other would-be thieves paws.

They will strike back with furry-ous anger.

Purrobably, yes.

Perhaps there is some sort of claws in the rental agreement against this..

Or a hisstorical precedent.


Sorry ran out of cat puns. Used up all nine lives i guess.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It was a cat burglar.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: GalFisk: Rattrap007: GalFisk: Rattrap007: GalFisk: Rattrap007: So the owner is feline angry at them?

It should give other would-be thieves paws.

They will strike back with furry-ous anger.

Purrobably, yes.

Perhaps there is some sort of claws in the rental agreement against this..

Or a hisstorical precedent.

Sorry ran out of cat puns. Used up all nine lives i guess.


A tail as old as time.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GalFisk: Rattrap007: GalFisk: Rattrap007: GalFisk: Rattrap007: GalFisk: Rattrap007: So the owner is feline angry at them?

It should give other would-be thieves paws.

They will strike back with furry-ous anger.

Purrobably, yes.

Perhaps there is some sort of claws in the rental agreement against this..

Or a hisstorical precedent.

Sorry ran out of cat puns. Used up all nine lives i guess.

A tail as old as time.


The thieves whiskered the cat away.

Okay guess i had one more in me..
 
