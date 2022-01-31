 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Times of Israel)   Eleven-year-old boy has caught three different coronavirus strains. It's a pandemic, kid. Not Pokémon   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
2
    More: Sick, Infection, Fever, Alon Helfgott, Feeling, TheStart, Kfar Saba, Israel, Truth  
•       •       •

42 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2022 at 4:30 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A Danish nurse managed the same.

She was asymptomatic all three times, but it was still discovered since nurses, obviously, are tested constantly.

Lots of paid leave for her. ;)

---

Hospitals are a great place to catch Covid. 16% of Danish cases are from people who where at the hospital for something unrelated. People aren't walking around in space suits if you're in for a broken leg, and then you share a room with 4 other patients, and get to meet 20 different staff members.

That's like a dream scenario for Omicron.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.