(Rolling Stone)   Apparently not everyone at the FBI was asleep at the switch   (rollingstone.com) divider line
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The things that must haunt that man's dreams...
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's still a whole lotta people asleep at the switch.
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the FBI people mentioned in that story was my neighbor for almost 10 years. Undercover with the Michigan Militia off and on for 2 years.

Nicest guy you'd ever met in your life. Quiet, funny, great woodworker when he was home.

Two big ones.

Never mentioned any of it until it was all over and the perps were in jail.

Sadly, had to move himself and his family across country a few months later. Went on to do the equivalent of internal affairs at Quantico. Loved shutting down bad SAs, probably put a few of them in jail, too.

Lots of bad cops, no lie. But a few really good ones.  We need more like him.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rolling Stone?  It is probably fiction.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is what the FBI does with child trafficking. "Infiltrating."
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Rolling Stone?  It is probably fiction.


Exactly!  Undercover FBI agents love having their picture and the story published globally.
 
Safari Ken
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
bikercalendar.eventsView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nods in approval:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Stetson Kennedy
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But first, we need to talk about the ram. Because that ram - actually, a terrified goat with diarrhea - died for all our sins of the past four centuries.

Didn't think I would read that today.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I did my part back in the 80s by infiltrating almost a dozen D&D groups to root out witchcraft and devil worship.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I did my part back in the 80s by infiltrating almost a dozen D&D groups to root out witchcraft and devil worship.


Hey, what can I say? The name checks out.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Guys like this, and the Feds STILL don't take the white militias as seriously as BLM because, you know, reasons.
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wow. That was a sickening read, as in heartsick. Of course, that man gathered invaluable information. That is the positive take-away. But damn. I wish I hadn't read that.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Guy has a very cool story. I don't know how much difference he is doing. There are so many hate groups in this country. I only hope that they are working on getting rid of all of them.
 
