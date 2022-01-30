 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   Actress inconvenienced by NYPD cop's funeral procession no longer has to worry about delays getting to work   (nydailynews.com) divider line
32
    More: Dumbass, New York City, Violence, NYPD Officer Jason Rivera's funeral, New York City streets, Domestic violence, English-language films, 22-year-old Rivera, Fellow officer Wilbert Mora  
•       •       •

703 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2022 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Look at all that cancel culture.

They were for it before they were agin' it I guess
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"They kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason and we don't shut down the city for them," Guzman said.

She ain't wrong.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope she knows how to flip burgers
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Unfortunately, our website is currently unavailable in your country. We are engaged on the issue and committed to looking at options that support our full range of digital offerings to your market. We continue to identify technical compliance solutions that will provide all readers with our award-winning journalism.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She makes some good points but nobody wants to hear them.

Pretty insensitive though. I mean, yeah, maybe others aren't given the respect they deserve but that's no reason to spread it around either.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Or she could have made a plan to avoid the area, but entitlement and fark everyone one in my way I guess.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The film company is a bunch of cowards. She was right.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She's using talking points about the deplorable actions of others to justify her own shiatty selfishness.
 
robodog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

propasaurus: "They kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason and we don't shut down the city for them," Guzman said.

She ain't wrong.


She's not but it's also almost never wise to speak ill of the dead. Basically right message wrong forum.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
showbizcorner.comView Full Size


She looks like an extra on a soap opera.

I'd never heard of her before. She'll either end up on some RWNJ news channel or she'll change her name and move somewhere else.

/or she'll end up on some RWNJ podcast
//probably not Rogan's but who knows
///come in 3s
 
daffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, how dare they disrupt her day. Don't they know who she is?

I love these people that think their lives are more important then everyone else's. Guess what it isn't.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
[Curb Your Enthusiasm Theme]
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: [showbizcorner.com image 551x600]

She looks like an extra on a soap opera.

I'd never heard of her before. She'll either end up on some RWNJ news channel or she'll change her name and move somewhere else.

/or she'll end up on some RWNJ podcast
//probably not Rogan's but who knows
///come in 3s


She is talking about a cop killed in the line of duty. With the exception of the Capitol Police, the Right Wing are Cop Boot Lickers.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rivera's funeral took place Friday at St. Patrick's Cathedral, with crowds of NYPD officers filling the streets to pay their respects.

Seems like a good time to rob a bank, if one were so inclined to such criminality
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: She makes some good points but nobody wants to hear them.

Pretty insensitive though. I mean, yeah, maybe others aren't given the respect they deserve but that's no reason to spread it around either.


Yes there is, it's tragic and all, but we can't have the city shut down everyday.
 
sml156
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is it just me or are these two related

Fark user imageView Full Size

Jacqueline Guzman


Fark user imageView Full Size

Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman
 
akede
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She's not wrong but there was a much more diplomatic way to say it.. Especially if you are any sort of public figure or have a wide audience.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do we shut down the city every time a garbage man dies? Or a building inspector? Or a teacher?

/All 3 more deserving of a shutdown than a cop
//Doesn't mean the cop didn't deserve the sendoff
///Still abolish the police
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was this level of spectacle really farking necessary? What does this say other than "we own this city?"
nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Do we shut down the city every time a garbage man dies? Or a building inspector? Or a teacher?

/All 3 more deserving of a shutdown than a cop
//Doesn't mean the cop didn't deserve the sendoff
///Still abolish the police


scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
....and that's how I became a full-time escort!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 220x164]


Wrong.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Must worship police. Must worship police. Must worship police. Must worship police...
-- The Simpsons chalkboard


The officer deaths are tragic, but isn't this firing the cancel culture we've been warned about?
 
akede
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Was this level of spectacle really farking necessary? What does this say other than "we own this city?"
[nydailynews.com image 800x533]


More people than any single Trump rally.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My pizza delivery guy got shot and they ain't throwing no parade for him.

I guess blue lives really do matter.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

akede: moothemagiccow: Was this level of spectacle really farking necessary? What does this say other than "we own this city?"
[nydailynews.com image 800x533]

More people than any single Trump rally.


MY RALLYS GET MORE PEOPLE THAN SOME BIGLY LOSER! I LIKE COPS WHO DON'T GET SHOT!
-tfg
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lady J: Unfortunately, our website is currently unavailable in your country. We are engaged on the issue and committed to looking at options that support our full range of digital offerings to your market. We continue to identify technical compliance solutions that will provide all readers with our award-winning journalism.


Another UK Farker - you beat me to it.  Depending on your opinions, there's at least three outright lies there and it's too damn early for that.  We get a similar message if the link is any of the Fox News affiliates - big surprise.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
After seeing the videos of all the cops without masks and fare jumping in the subway, I'm going to have to side with the actress.
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cancel culture is real.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Yes there is, it's tragic and all, but we can't have the city shut down everyday.


Unless it's for a BLM protest rally.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.